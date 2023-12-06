Livia Bar and Grill 500 N. ANDREWS AVE UNIT 106
Food
Small Bites
- Clams Oreganata$19.00
Middle neck clams, herb focaccia crumbs, lemon garlic broth
- “48 Hour Brined” Free Bird Wings$16.00
Free Bird Wings/Fennel scented orange hot honey, garlic dust
- Parmesan Polenta Fries$14.00
Whipped Sicilian eggplant, capers and raisins
- Calamari and Zucca Fritti$19.00
Corn dusted, black garlic rosemary aioli, Calabrian chili, crushed San Marzano tomatoes
- Bruschetta Di Mare$19.00
Tarragon butter poached shrimp and calamari, lemon mint pesto, balsamic tomatoes, crispy capers
- Arancini$17.00
Burrata and English pea, charred red pepper emulsion
- Sunday Sauce Meatballs$18.00
Tomato Ragu, whipped herb ricotta, shaved parmesan, focaccia toast
- FIRST BREAD SERVICE
For the Table
- Seared Jumbo Shrimp$24.00
Crispy artichoke, micro arugula, Marcona almond, yellow pepper coulis
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$21.00
Citrus fennel herb salad, charred scallion, caper-preserved lemon aioli
- Parmesan Polenta Cake$18.00
Wild mushroom ragout, saba onions, gorgonzola cream
- Pan Braised Calabrese Clams$19.00Out of stock
Nduja, white wine, tomato herb broth, crostini
- Eggplant Rollatini$18.00
Speck, spinach and arugula, whipped herb ricotta
- Bread Basket$5.00
- Tagliere$19.00
Salads
- 5 Spiced White Balsamic Roasted Golden Beets$17.00
Watercress, orange, picked onions, whipped mascarpone, candied pistachios
- Baby Spinach$17.00
Shaved fennel, warm wild mushrooms, saba onions, heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon-white balsamic vinaigrette
- “Livia” Chopped$18.00
Baby gem, radicchio, endive, avocado, tomatoes, sweet corn, red onion, shattered prosciutto, sherry dijon Vinaigrette
- Avocado and Cress$17.00
Water cress hermoom tomatoes, red onion, wine paoched pears, gorgonzola, red wine Vinaigrette
- Panzanella$17.00
Olive bread croutons, heirloom tomatoes, creamy feta yogurt
Pizza
- Funghi Pizza$21.00
Wild mushroom, saba onions, fontina cream, picked herbs
- Adriatica Pizza$25.00
Calamari, shrimp, bay scallops, lemon mint pesto, balsamic tomatoes, micro arugula
- Margherita Pizza$18.00
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, torn basil
- Spicy Soppressata Pizza$23.00
Orange fennel, hot honey
- Quattro Formaggio Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, fontina, gorgonzola dolce
- Prosciutto Crudo Pizza$24.00
Baby arugula, slow dried tomatoes, fennel, shaved Parmesan, lemon Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Portobello Turkey Burger$12.00
Saba onions, cress, fontina, pesto aioli, brioche
- Chicken Cutlet$12.00
Prosciutto, roasted peppers, sharp provolone, black garlic aioli
- Chicken Parm$12.00
Breaded Chicken cutlet, Fresh mottzarella, sanmorazno tomato
- Sweet Fennel Sausage and Rapini$12.00
Peperonata, Sweet fennel sausage
- Porchetta$12.00
Focaccia, sharp Provolone, arugula, zucchini mint pesto
- Eggplant Caprese Press$12.00
Arugula and spinach, tomatoes, portobello, black garlic aioli
Pasta
- Rigatoni Mezze ala Vodka$22.00
English pea puree, vodka sauce, shattered prosciutto
- Potato Gnocchi$27.00
Smoked chicken, porcini and rosemary cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, brown butter crumbs
- Bucatini Amatriciana$24.00
Guanciale, sweet onion, San Marzano tomatoes
- Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
Guanciale, romano, pecorino cream sauce
- Spaghetti Vongole Pomodorini$25.00
Middle neck clams, cherry tomatoes, herbs, roasted garlic lemon broth,
- Zucchini Noodle Pasta (Gluten free)$21.00
Spinach, tomatoes, roasted peppers, artichoke, mint pesto, pistachio crumbs
Large Plates
- 8 oz Grilled Hanger Steak$34.00
Parmesan truffle potato wedges, escarole, baby carrots, porcini Demi, micro leeks
- Fennel Pollen Dusted Pork Chop$29.00
Red wine braised onions, bitter greens, peperonata
- Grilled Local Swordfish$28.00
Shellfish pan roast, nduja tomato broth, rosemary potatoes
- Seared Atlantic Salmon$27.00
Pesto crumb crust, tomato fennel fregola, greens, whipped Sicilian eggplant
- Chicken Chopped Martini$28.00
Herb Parmesan crumb crust, charred tomatoes, burrata, escarole, crispy pancetta
- Pollo Mattone$25.00
Crispy half grilled chicken, escarole, peperonata, Parmesan truffle potato
Desserts
Cocktails
House Cocktails
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Appletini$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito$12.00
- Caipirina$12.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
Signature Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Wine
Red Wine
- Allegrini Amarone$84.00
- Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00
- BV Georges De Latour Private Reserve$117.24
- Ca'Marcanda Promis$43.50
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Napa 21$70.00
- Caymus Suisun Walking Fool Red 21$16.00
- Chateau Les Trois Crois Fronsac Interesting Reds$29.50
- Ciacci Piccolomini Brunello Di Montalcino$65.00
- Duckhorn Merlot Napa 20$39.00
- Erath Resplendant Pinot Noir$12.00
- Ferrari Carnaro Cabernet Sauvignon$0
- Frank Family Pinot Noir$18.50
- Frank Family Zinfandel$33.75
- Gabbiano Chianti$5.00
- Gaja Barolo Dagromis$99.00
- Gaja Brunello do Montalcino$81.00
- Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon$12.95
- Joseph Faiveley Bourgogne Pinot Noir$30.00
- Justin Cabernet Sauvignon 20$19.00
- La Crema Monterey County Pinot Noir$13.00
- Numanthia Termes Tempranillo Interesting Reds$14.50
- Pahlmeyer Jaysen Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Patz & Hall Bootlegger Pinot Noir$0
- Pio Cesare Barolo 19$57.00
- Podere Le Ripi Rosso di Montalcino$40.50
- Prisoner Red Blend 21$28.00
- Roth Cabernet Sauvignon$0
- Ruffino Brun Di Mont Grep Mazzi 14$52.50
- La Crema Sonoma County Pinot Noir$19.00
- Stags Leap Winery The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon$72.92
- Stags Leap Winery The Investor Red$53.50
- Stemmari Cabernet Sauvignon$8.75
- Sterling Vinters Collection Merlot$7.50
- Terrazas Malbec$10.50
- The Calling Cabernet Sauvignon$0
- Gabianno Chianti$12.00
- Stirling Vinters Merlot$12.00
- Frank Family Pinot Noir$12.00
- Erath$12.00
- Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Stemmari Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Terrazas Malbec Btl$40.00Out of stock
White Wine
- Chateau Montelena Chardonnay$53.33
- Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc$22.50
- Frank Family Chardonnay$18.50+
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$12.75
- Maso Canali Pinot Grigio$11.00+
- Pahlmeyer Jaysen Chardonnay$36.50
- Taken Chardonnay$11.90
- Terrazas Chardonnay$10.50+
- The Calling Sonoma Coast Chardonnay$16.00
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc$12.00+
- Zenato Pinot Grigio 22$8.03
- Blindfold Sauvignon Blanc 22$0
- Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc (SC) 22$0
- Maso Canali Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Riff Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Whitehaven Sauvognon blanc$12.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Frank Family Chardonnay$12.00
- Terraza Chardonnay$12.00
Rose Wine
Sparkling Wine
NA Beverages
Soda
Brunch
Happy Hour
Draft Beer HH
Red Wine HH
White Wine HH
Well Liquors HH
Bar Bites & Pizza HH
- Clams Oreganata$10.00
Middle neck clams, herb focaccia crumbs, lemon garlic broth
- Ravioli Fritti$10.00
Burrata, speck, sun-dried tomatoes filled breaded ravioli, rosemary aioli
- “48 Hour Brined” Free Bird Wings$10.00
Free Bird Wings/Fennel scented orange hot honey, garlic dust
- Parmesan Polenta Fries$10.00
Whipped Sicilian eggplant, capers and raisins
- Calamari and Zucca Fritti$10.00
Corn dusted, black garlic rosemary aioli, Calabrian chili, crushed San Marzano tomatoes
- Bruschetta Di Mare$10.00
Tarragon butter poached shrimp and calamari, lemon mint pesto, balsamic tomatoes, crispy capers
- Arancini$10.00
Burrata and English pea, charred red pepper emulsion
- Sunday Sauce Meatballs$10.00
Tomato Ragu, whipped herb ricotta, shaved parmesan, focaccia toast
- Margherita Pizza$10.00
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, torn basil
Wine Up Wednesdays
Red Wine WEDS
White Wine WEDS
Italian By The Bottle WEDS
- BTL Podere Le Ripi Rosso di Montalcino$50.00
- BTL Ciacci Piccolomini Brunello Di Montalcino$50.00
- BTL Gaja Brunello do Montalcino$50.00
- BTL Gaja Barolo Dagromis$50.00
- BTL Ca'Marcanda Promis$50.00
- BTL Allegrini Amarone$50.00
Reds By The Bottle WEDS
- BTL Gabianno Chianti$40.00
- BTL Stirling Vinters Merlot$40.00
- BTL Frank Family Pinot Noir$40.00
- BTL Erath$40.00
- BTL Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- BTL Stemmari Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- BTL Terrazas Malbec$40.00
- BTL Joseph Faiveley Bourgogne Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Frank Family Zinfandel$50.00
- BTL Stags Leap Winery The Investor Red$50.00
- BTL Pahlmeyer Jaysen Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- BTL Stags Leap Winery Cabernet Sauvignon The Leap$50.00
- BTL Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon
- BTL BV Georges De Latour Private Reserve$50.00
- BTL La Crema Sonoma County pinot noir$40.00
- BTL Drumheller Merlot$40.00
- BTL Chateau Les Trois Crois Fronsac bordeaux$125.00
- BTL Numanthia Termes (Tempranillo)$40.00
Whites By The Bottle WEDS
- BTL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio$52.00
- BTL Riff Pinot Grigio$40.00
- BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon blanc$40.00
- BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- BTL Frank Family Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Terraza Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Pahlmeyer Jaysen Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Chateau Montelena Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Taken chardonnay$40.00
- BTL The Calling chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Cloudy bay Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
