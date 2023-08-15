Breakfast

Eggs

All served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#1. 2 Eggs

$7.99

Two eggs, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#2. Meat w/ 2 eggs

$9.75

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, with two eggs, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#3. Polish Sausage with 2 Eggs

$9.99

Polish sausage, served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#4. Hamburger Steak with 2 Eggs

$11.50

9 oz hand-pattied hamburger steak, served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#5. Ham Steak with 2 Eggs

$11.50

Thick ham steak served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.

#6. Mini Chicken Fried Steak with 2 Eggs

$9.99

Mini chicken fried steak with two eggs, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#7. Chicken Fried Steak with 2 Eggs

$10.99

8 oz chicken fried steak served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.

#8. 3 Eggs Scrambled with Ham

$9.99

Three scrambled eggs with diced ham, served with hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.

The Healthy Choice

$10.00

Cholesterol-free eggs scrambled with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach. Served with a dry English muffin. Add turkey for $1.

3 Egg Omelettes

All served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#9. Cheese Omelette

$8.75

American cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#10. Meat & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, cheese, hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.

#11. Vegetable & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, green peppers, onions, and cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#12. Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Mushroom and American cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#13. Western Omelette

$10.50

Ham, American cheese, green peppers, and onion omelette, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#14. Meat Lovers Omelette

$10.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese omelette, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#15. Bacon, Mushroom, & Swiss Omelette

$10.50

Bacon, mushroom, and Swiss cheese omelette with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#16. Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Green Pepper, & Onion Omelette

$10.99

Grilled chicken, American cheese, green pepper, and onion omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

#17. Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, & Swiss Omelette

$10.50

Spinach, bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.

Hot Cakes

Full Stack (3)

$8.25

Three hotcakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.

Full Stack (3) with meat

$10.75

Three hotcakes with ham, bacon, or sausage. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.

Short Stack (2)

$6.50

Two hotcakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.

Short Stack (2) with meat

$8.50

Two hotcakes and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.

Short Stack (2) with two eggs

$8.50

One Hotcake

$3.50

1 piece

1-2-3 Special

$8.50

One hot cake, two eggs, and three bacon.

Livingston's Special

$9.99

2 hotcakes or 2 pieces of French toast, 2 eggs, one bacon, and one sausage patty.

French Toast

$7.75+

Sprinkled with powdered sugar.

French Toast with meat

$9.50

French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with ham, bacon, or sausage.

1/2 French Toast

$5.25

1/2 French Toast w/meat

$8.25

1 piece French Toast

$3.25

Especially for Kids!

Mickey Mouse Breakfast

$7.00

One hotcake, one egg, and one bacon.

Livingston Favorites

Bob's Skillet

$10.99

Grilled potatoes with onion, green peppers, and topped with American cheese and two eggs. Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast or biscuit.

1/2 Bob's Skillet

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

Scrambled eggs, sausage, shredded cheese, green peppers, and onions rolled in a flour tortilla. Add potatoes inside for $1.25!

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

With two eggs and toast or biscuit.

Cook's Special

$8.99

1/2 order of biscuits and gravy, two eggs, and hashbrowns.

Half Order Homemade Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

Full Order Homemade Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Sides

$2 pancakes

$2.00

$1 cake

$1.00

Avocado

$1.75

Bacon

$4.00+

Bowl of oatmeal

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cup of oatmeal

$4.00

Fruit

$3.50

In season

Ham

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

One egg

$1.50

Two eggs

$3.00

Sausage Links

$4.00+

Sausage Patties

$4.00+

Side of cottage potatoes

$3.00

Side of gravy

$0.75

Side of PB

$0.75

Side of skillet potatoes

$3.00

Side of sour cream

$0.75

Toast

$2.50

Polish sausage

$4.25

Powder sugar

side cheddar cheese

$0.75

Biscuit

$2.00

Daily Specials

Link Sausage with Two Eggs

$9.50

Link sausage, served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast or biscuit.

Three Egg Scramble with Ham

$9.75

Denver Scramble

$9.99

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$9.75

Ham with Two Eggs

$9.50

Eggs Benedict

$10.00+

Ham Steak with Two Eggs

$11.25

Lunch

Soups and Salads

Livingston's Salad

$9.99+

Crisp greens, tomato, onion, egg, pickle, cheese, and your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, grilled/crispy chicken, or tuna salad.

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Crisp greens and your choice of dressing.

Cottage Cheese

$2.60

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Café Classics

All served with mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

8 oz chicken fried steak, served with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.

Mini Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Served with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

9 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Seasoned nicely, served with mashed potatoes, cream gravy, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

10 oz chicken fried chicken, served with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.

Roast Beef Dinner

$9.99

Served with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.

Sides

Onion Rings

$3.75

French Fries

$2.75

Chips

$1.75

Mashed Pot

$2.25

One Chicken strip

$2.25

Two Chicken Strips

$4.50

For the Kids

With mashed potatoes or fries, vegetable, and a small drink.

Hamburger (Kids Meal)

$7.99

Served with vegetable, mashed potatoes or fries, and a small drink.

Grilled Cheese (Kids Meal)

$7.99

Served with vegetable, mashed potatoes or fries, and a small drink.

Chicken Strips (Kids Meal)

$7.99

Served with vegetable, mashed potatoes or fries, and a small drink.

Burgers

Hand-pattied Angus beef, grilled and served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and grilled onions. Add cheese for $1. Add fries for $1.50. Add an egg for $1.50.

Hamburger

$7.99

6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Double Hamburger

$9.99

Two 6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Bacon Swiss Cheeseburger

$9.99

6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$9.99

6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mushroom, and Swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

Served with chips, soup, or salad. Substitute fries for $1.50.

Cold Roast Beef Sand

$9.00+

Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough with a pickle spear.

Sliced Turkey

$9.00+

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough with a pickle spear.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Texas Toast with a pickle spear.

Mini Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun with a pickle spear.

Turkey Bacon Melt

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Texas Toast with a pickle spear.

Patty Melt

$9.50

Hand-pattied Angus beef with grilled onions, Swiss cheese on grilled rye with a pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on a toasted bun with a pickle spear.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced roast beef, open-faced with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken Club

$10.50

Chicken fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on grilled Texas Toast with a pickle spear.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00+

With lettuce and mayo on grilled sourdough bread with a pickle spear.

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast with a pickle spear.

Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island on grilled rye bread with a pickle spear.

Double-Decker Grilled Turkey Club

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese on whole wheat toast with a pickle spear.

Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Hot on a toasted bun or cold on grilled sourdough. With lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A true classic, grilled to a melty goodness. Comes with a pickle spear.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Daily Specials

Beef Stroganoff

$9.75

Taco Salad

$9.75

Smothered Chicken

$9.75

Goulash

$9.75

Lasagna

$9.75

Fish and Chips

$9.75

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.00+

Fish Dinner

$9.75

Chicken Noodle Dinner

$9.75

Ham and Beans

$9.75

Strips Dinner

$9.75

Drinks

Coffee

$2.35

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.35

Hot Tea

$2.35

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Tomato Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Dessert

Slice of pie

$3.50

Tux bomb

$4.75