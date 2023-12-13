LK CAFE 2061 Roy E Furman Hwy, Carmichaels Pa 15320
Drinks
Smoothie
- Banana Smoothie$6.50
- Banana & PB Smoothie$6.50
- Blueberry Smoothie$6.50
- Lean & Green Smoothie$6.50
mango, pineapple, green apple, and spinach
- Mango/Pineapple Smoothie$6.50
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$6.50
- Peach Smoothie$6.50
- Peach/Mango Smoothie$6.50
- Pina Colada Smoothie$6.50
- Pineapple Smoothie$6.50
- Raspberry Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry/Banana Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry & PB Smoothie$6.50
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Fountain Drink
Salad
SMOOTHIE BOWL
- BIRTHDAY CAKE BOWL$11.00
Have your cake and eat it too with this Birthday Cake Smoothie Bowl! It’s a creamy smoothie bowl recipe that tastes just like cake batter, but is packed with protein and healthy fats. Whether it’s your birthday or not, you don’t want to miss this vegan & gluten-free smoothie bowl!
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BOWL$11.00
This Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl tastes exactly like a chocolate peanut butter cup, but in a smoothie bowl form. What more could you ask for? It’s a healthy chocolate breakfast smoothie that tastes like an extraordinary dessert. Plus, this smoothie bowl recipe is vegan, gluten-free, and is the perfect easy breakfast.
- PB COOKIE BOWL$11.00
This sweet, creamy, and nutty, Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie Bowl tastes like soft serve ice cream! It’s a healthy, vegan smoothie bowl recipe that is perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack. This recipe is so tasty, that it could even be mistaken for a cookie ice cream flavor. It’s essentially a thick, sweet, and delicious blend of wholesome ingredients that tastes like an indulgent dessert, but is nutritious enough to be enjoyed for breakfast. What more could you ask for?