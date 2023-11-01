Llama Queen 4620 E Cesar Chavez St
To Share or Start
Our Classics
Classic Peruvian dish made with pulled chicken breast and a creamy aji amarillo sauce to add a bit of spicy to this amazing dish! served with potatoes and jasmine rice.
Our Fan Favorite! Come try our Stir fry fillet mignon, cooked in a wok with onions and tomatoes. Accompanied with jasmine rice and potatoes from the Peruvian Andes.
Our Fan Favorite get a new presentation! Stir fry fillet mignon, cooked in a wok with onions and tomatoes but now comes with fettuccine in Huancaina sauce! Delicious!
One of classics, Llama Queen Style, try our braised short ribs Seco! Accompanied with beans and Jasmine Rice.
Peruvian Style fried rice! Asian-American staple made the Chifa way (Peruvian-Chinese influence)
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken! seasoned with Oregano, Ginger and Rosemary to add to that amazing smell in every bite. Served with house salad and fried potatoes
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken! seasoned with Oregano, Ginger and Rosemary to add to that amazing smell in every bite. Served with house salad and fried potatoes, choose between white or dark meat