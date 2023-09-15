Land & Lake Rosemont
Lunch & Dinner
All Day Breakfast
Steak & Eggs
Grilled steak, fried eggs, house made steak sauce, served with breakfast potatoes and house made biscuit
Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, swiss, bacon, dijonaise, served with breakfast potatoes
Avocado & Goat Cheese Toast
Goat cheese, avocado, sunny side up eggs, sourdough bread, served with arugula salad (vegetarian)
Vegetarian Omelet
Smashed avocado, vegetable ragout, goat cheese served with breakfast potatoes
Snacks
Salads
House Salad
Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, house made red wine vinaigrette (vegan)
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing (vegetarian)
Steak Salad
Grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish, fried onion strings, house ranch dressing
In a Bowl
Handhelds
Burger
Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries. Add Bacon +$4 | Add Egg +$3
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, pickled fennel slaw, honey, dijonnaise, house pickles, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, smoked cheddar, tomato, mayonnaise, house pickles, sourdough. Served with fresh cut fries. (vegetarian)
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Fried Fish Sandwich
Lake Superior white fish, house made dill pickles, onions, curry tartar sauce, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chilis, red pepper sauce, toasted wheat bread. Served with fresh cut fries. (vegan)
Pasta
Big Plates
Boneless Seared Half Chicken
15 oz seared chicken with garlic, olive oil & thyme served with fresh cut fries, house pickles & garlic aioli.
Steak Frites
10 oz flank steak, steak sauce, fresh cut fries
Pork Chop
Roasted apple and whole grain mustard, pickled apples, served with fresh cut fries
Sides
Kids Menu
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Club Soda
Tonic
Ginger Beer
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water Bottle
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Coffee
Hot Tea
Selection of Rishi organic teas
Milk
Arnold Palmer
Decaf Coffee
White Wine
Bottle
Lynfred House White Blend
Lynfred Winery, IL
Summer Water Rosé
August Hill Rosé, IL
Francis coppola Pinot Grigio
2021, Hanh Family Wines, Pinot Gris
The Hess Sauvignon Blanc
2020, Cline Seven Ranch Hands Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast CA
Toasted Head Chardonnay
2016, Pacificana, Central Coast, CA