Lunch & Dinner

All Day Breakfast

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Grilled steak, fried eggs, house made steak sauce, served with breakfast potatoes and house made biscuit

Croissant Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, swiss, bacon, dijonaise, served with breakfast potatoes

Avocado & Goat Cheese Toast

$15.00

Goat cheese, avocado, sunny side up eggs, sourdough bread, served with arugula salad (vegetarian)

Vegetarian Omelet

$15.00

Smashed avocado, vegetable ragout, goat cheese served with breakfast potatoes

Snacks

Seasonal Pickled Veggies

$6.00

Assorted selection of seasonal pickled vegetables (vegan)

BBQ Chicken Wings

$12.00

House made dry rub, pickled celery

Meatballs

$10.00

Two beef meatballs, parmesan, Italian gravy

Buffalo Marinated Crispy Cauliflower

$7.00

Crispy Cauliflower, fried onions, corn sauce (vegan)

Salads

Add Chicken $7.00 or Shrimp $8.50
House Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, house made red wine vinaigrette (vegan)

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing (vegetarian)

Steak Salad

$23.00

Grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish, fried onion strings, house ranch dressing

In a Bowl

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Macaroni, house made cheese sauce Add Bacon $3.50 (vegetarian)

Three Bean Midwestern Chili

$13.00

Turkey, hominy, cheddar, green onions, pickled chilis, sour cream, house biscuit crumbles

Handhelds

All handhelds served with fresh cut fries. Add Bacon $3.50
Burger

$17.00

Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries. Add Bacon +$4 | Add Egg +$3

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, pickled fennel slaw, honey, dijonnaise, house pickles, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, Buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Swiss cheese, smoked cheddar, tomato, mayonnaise, house pickles, sourdough. Served with fresh cut fries. (vegetarian)

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.00
Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Lake Superior white fish, house made dill pickles, onions, curry tartar sauce, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chilis, red pepper sauce, toasted wheat bread. Served with fresh cut fries. (vegan)

Pasta

Pesto Fettuccine

$16.00

House made pesto, shaved parmesan (vegetarian)

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, shaved parmesan (vegetarian)

Big Plates

Boneless Seared Half Chicken

$23.00

15 oz seared chicken with garlic, olive oil & thyme served with fresh cut fries, house pickles & garlic aioli.

Steak Frites

$30.00

10 oz flank steak, steak sauce, fresh cut fries

Pork Chop

$23.00

Roasted apple and whole grain mustard, pickled apples, served with fresh cut fries

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Fries

$7.00

Broccoli With Bacon

$7.00Out of stock

Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, house made red wine vinaigrette

Kids Menu

Kid's meal comes with a choice of fresh cut fries or garden salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Bolognese

$6.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Tomato Soup

$6.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Burger

$6.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$5.50

Sparkling Water Bottle

$6.50

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Selection of Rishi organic teas

Milk

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Red Wine

Bottle

House Red Blend

$40.00

Lynfred Winery, IL

Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir

$44.00

CA

Bread & Butter Red Blend

$40.00

2018, Fidelity, Alexander Valley, CA

Elemental Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

2016, Folly of the Beast, Central Coast, CA

White Wine

Bottle

Lynfred House White Blend

$40.00

Lynfred Winery, IL

Summer Water Rosé

$40.00

August Hill Rosé, IL

Francis coppola Pinot Grigio

$40.00

2021, Hanh Family Wines, Pinot Gris

The Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

2020, Cline Seven Ranch Hands Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast CA

Toasted Head Chardonnay

$40.00

2016, Pacificana, Central Coast, CA

Sparkling (Brut)

$40.00

Retail

Branded Glass

$11.00