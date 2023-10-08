2x points now for loyalty members
LM Social 238 West Jefferson Street
Appetizers
Lovely Lobster
Warm whipped feta, cream cheese and sweet lobster meat, smoked table side and served with crostini
Matbucha Dipping Sauce
Unlimited bread and house infused dipping oil sauces. This spicy, savory roasted tomato sauce is the perfect topping for any Mediterranean dish or by itself with bread.
Calamari Tower
Fabulous display of fried calamari, finished with our house beurre blanc and served with marinara and seafood sauce .
Scallop Smoke Show
Slow cooked pork belly confit, pan seared scallops with a bourbon maple reduction, nestled in sweet potato mash and served in our signature smoke dome.
Lobster Poutine
Warm béchamel sauce, lobster meat and steak fries.
Med. Pizza
Grilled naan bread with organic cold-pressed olive oil, roasted tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh basil and garlic confit.
Oyster Flight
2) CASINO - Garlic , Bacon, Fresno pepper, Cheese (2) ROCKEFELLER - Spinach, Bacon, Onion crème fresh (2) FROMAGE - Mornay, Gruyere, Aged Swiss, Panko, Scallions, Tabasco
Cucumber Crunch
English cucumber rolled and filled with whipped feta, topped with toasted walnuts and hot honey.
Blazing Shrimp Stack
Colossal shrimp, greek finishing sauce, fresno peppers, beurre blanc with a side of our seafood sauce.
beef carpaccio
Eggplant Caponata
Salads
Brussel Sprout Salad
Artichokes and white beans topped with shaved Brussel sprouts tossed in lemon viniagrette
Ceasar Salad
House caesar salad, smokey crispy pancetta, grilled artichokes, croutons and homemade caesar dressing.
Prima Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini’s, black olives, grated parmesan, croutons tossed in Italian dressing and topped with crumbled blue cheese.
House Salad
Soups
Pasta
Aglio E Olio
A humble classic with garlic (aglio), olive oil (olio), and butter with a hint of red chili pepper flakes.
Cacio e Pepe
Our vintage imported Artisan cheeses and pepper swirl together with spaghetti to create the distinctive flavor.
LM Spaghetti
Artisan spaghetti noodles mixed with cherry tomato confit, lemon butter garlic sauce, topped with burrata cheese.
Pappardelle Pasta
Artisan pappardelle noodles folded with creamy garlic sauce, prosciutto, sage and mushrooms.
Pasta Pie
Mushroom breadcrumb crust with a cheesy Alfredo angel hair macaroni topped with house red sauce, topped with an arancini ball
Vodka Rigges
Rigatoni pie drenched in our classic vodka sauce, topped with fried burrata cheese. Finished table side with a final pour of the creamy vodka sauce
Seafood
Pan Seared Scallops
Pan seared organic sea scallops with a bourbon maple reduction served with mashed sweet potatoes and asparagus
Stuffed Salmon
Brined in bourbon, cream cheese herb filling, pancetta, candied pecan dust and topped with a bourbon maple reduction sauce, served with asparagus and sweet potato mash.
Sea Bass
Pan-seared topped with a cold fresh pineapple mango jalapeno salsa, served with risotto and green beans.
Limoncello Haddock
Lightly battered haddock fried and served with smashed parmesan potatoes, topped with rustic tomato confit and asparagus.
Spanish Octopus
Sweet and Savory Spanish octopus sizzling on a fajita skillet! Served with sweet potato mash, asparagus, tomato confit, finished with a mole sauce (a flavorful Spanish sauce).