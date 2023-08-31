Lo-kee Hookah Lounge LLC
Food
Appetizers
Paninis
Balsamic Glazed Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, and olive oil
Chorizo-Pear
Spanish chorizo, manchego, pear, quince paste, and olive oil
Serrano-Fig
Serrano ham, manchego, fig jam, and olive oil
Apple-Manchego
Apple, manchego, quince paste or fig jam, and olive oil
Chicken Apple-Brie
Oven-roasted chicken, sliced brie, apple, dijon mustard, and olive oil
Chicken Pesto
Oven-roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, and pesto
Cuban / Cubano
Garlic, olive oil, mayonnaise, artisan bread, smoked turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and spinach
Grilled Cheese
Gruyere, aged Parmesan, sharp Cheddar, and olive oil on sourdough
Italian Melt
Salami, capocollo, pepperoni, provolone, heirloom tomato, shallot, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing
Bun-Less Patty Melt
Hamburger patty, onion, Monterey Jack cheese, and Whataburger secret sauce. Add bacon for $1.50 and extra patty for $2.00
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty, onion, Swiss cheese, and rye or Italian bread. Add bacon for $1.50 and extra patty for $2.00
Ham Melt
Turkey Melt
Lokee Chicken Club
Pasta
Greek Spaghetti
Spaghetti, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, basil, fresh dill, dried oregano, sea salt, fresh pepper, salted butter, grape tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti noodles and meat sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles and Alfredo sauce
Salads
Classic Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, and olive oil
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing. Add chicken $2.95
Apple Pecan
Apple, pecan, dried cranberry, blue cheese, mixed greens, and apple vinaigrette
Pear and Walnut
Pear, candied walnut, dried cranberry, aged Parmesan, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, radishes, green onions, cucumber, and celery. Add shrimp $3.95
Cobb Salad
Bacon, eggs, chicken, blue cheese, green onions, avocado, iceberg lettuce, and ranch dressing