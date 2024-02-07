Load it Your Way 826 Union Blvd
Entrees
- Load it YOUR way Fried Potatoes$12.50
Our fried potatoes are organic Russet potatoes seasoned and fried in organic canola oil! We wanted every aspect of out products be be organic! From start to finish so you can enjoy your food and eat with your health in mind! Load it YOUR way and add as many toppings as you would like!! We want you to eat your food how you like it!
- Load it YOUR way Nachos$10.50
LOAD it YOUR way Nachos do come with Queso and then you add whatever toppings your heart desires with our list of organic toppings!
- Load it YOUR way Tacos$12.50
3 tacos with your choice of antibiotic FREE chicken or grassfed ground beef taco meat with organic lettuce and organic cheese.
- Load it YOUR way Baked Potato$12.50
Our baked Potatoes are organic Russet potatoes with salt and pepper, your choice of organic butter olive oil! We wanted every aspect of out products be be organic! From start to finish so you can enjoy your food and eat with your health in mind! Load it YOUR way and add as many toppings as your heart desires!! We want you to eat your food how you like it!
- Stina’s Special Baked Potato$24.00
Organic Baked Potato LOADED with olive oil or butter, salt and pepper, chicken, Queso, peppers and onions, shredded cheddar, sour cream and green onions!!
- Classic Loaded Baked Potato$17.50
Your organic baked russet potato served with salt and pepper, Organic Butter or Organic Olive Oil, Shedded Organic Cheese, Organic Sour Cream, Locally Sourced Bacon, and Green Onions!
- Loaded VEGAN Potatoes$22.00
Baked or Fried Organic Russet Potatoes, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper, Organic Mixed Vegetables, Organic Pepper and Onion Mix, Organic Sour Cream Alternative, and Organic Green Onions
- Taco Salad (Make it vegan!:))$22.00
Taco salad served with your choice of organic black beans, grass fed beef taco meat, or pasture raised chicken. Sour cream or a Vegan Sour cream Alternative. Topped with shredded cheese, Housemade corn salsa, tomatoes, housemade guacamole, tortilla strips and green onions!! Made with all organic ingredients!
- Stina’s Special Fried Loaded Potatoes$24.00
Freshly Diced Potatoes Fried in Organic Canola oil Served with our Chicken, Queso, Green Peppers and Onions, Shredded Chedder, Sour Cream and Green Onions!
- Classic Loaded Fried Potatoes$17.50
Freshly Diced Fried Russet Potatoes Served with Shredded Cheese, Locally sourced bacon, and Organic Sour Cream!
Kids Meals
- Taco$7.99
One taco, beef or chicken with lettuce and cheese.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Cheese Quesadilla with side of Black Beans or Fried Potatoes
- Mini Baked Potato$7.99
Mini baked potato with butter, salt and pepper, with the choice of chicken, black beans, beef taco meat, and queso!!
- Mini Fried Potatoes$7.99
Mini Fried potatoes With the option of chicken, beef, black beans, and Queso
- Mini Nachos$7.99
Mini Nachos With your choice of beef taco meat, Seasoned chicken, or black beans, and Queso.
Desserts
- PLAIN SUPER FUDGY BROWNIE$5.00
Our super fudgy Brownies are made with ALL organic ingredients!! Indulge knowing your eating good ingredients with out all the processed junk!!
- POWDERED SUGAR SUPER FUDGY BROWNIES$5.00Out of stock
Our super fudgy Brownies are made with ALL organic ingredients!! Indulge knowing your eating good ingredients with out all the processed junk!!
- WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIP SUPER FUDGY BROWNIES$5.00Out of stock
Our super fudgy Brownies are made with ALL organic ingredients!! Indulge knowing your eating good ingredients with out all the processed junk!!
Sides
- Organic Black Beans$4.25
Side of organic Black Beans
- Organic Mixed Vegetables$4.25
Zucchini, Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower. Is subject to change.
- Organic Fried Potatoes$4.25
Side of Organic Fried Potatoes!
- Extra Salsa$1.00
- Side of Chips$4.25
- Organic Sour Cream$1.00
- Side of Corn salsa$3.00
- Side of Housemade Organic Guacamole$3.00
- Organic sour cream Alternative$1.00