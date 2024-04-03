Pitch Southside Pitch Southside
Pitch Food
Pizzas
- Tomato Pie NY$10.00
- Plain NY$11.00
- Pepperoni NY$13.00
- Sausage NY$13.00
- Mushroom NY$12.00
- Diavolo NY$14.00
- Florentine NY$14.00
- Prosciutto & Arugula NY$15.00
- White NY$12.00
- Margherita NY$13.00
- Tomato Pie Roman$12.00
- Plain Roman$13.00
- Pepperoni Roman$15.00
- Sausage Roman$15.00
- Mushroom Roman$14.00
- Diavolo Roman$16.00
- Florentine Roman$16.00
- Prosciutto & Arugula Roman$17.00
- White Roman$14.00
- Margherita Roman$15.00
- Build Your Own NYS$11.00
- Build Your Own Roman$13.00
Smash Burgers
St Patricks Day
Beer/Seltzers
- Kalamazoo Stout$8.00
- Bud lite$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Coors Lt$6.00
- Corona$7.00
- Dos Equis$7.00
- IC Light$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Guiness$7.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Modello$7.00
- Corona Lt$7.00
- Twisted Tea$7.00
- Yuengling$6.00
- White Claw$8.00
- High Noon Vodka$9.00
- High Noon Tequila$9.00
- Truly$7.50
- Vizzy$7.00
- Bud Lite Seltzer$6.50
Wells
Irish Shots/Drinks
StP Bar Crawl
Pitch Southside Location and Hours
(412) 472-5351
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM