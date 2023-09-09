Local Joe's BBQ, Market and Catering - Albertville 102 East Main Street
Local Joe's To-Go
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips, hand battered & fried, served with ranch dipping sauce.
Cheese Dip & Chips
Cheese dip of your choice, served with your choice of homemade potato chips, tortilla chips or pork skins.
Joe Tots
Oversized fried tater tots, stuffed with bacon & cheese
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries covered in white queso sauce, shredded cheese and bacon bits. Add pork or chicken for $3
Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with queso cheese, pico de gallo & jalapenos. Add pork or chicken for $3.00 more.
Colossal Baked Potatoes
Sandwiches
Pork Sandwich
SMOKED PORK ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES
Turkey Sandwich
SMOKED TURKEY ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES
Rib Sandwich
SMOKED RIBS ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES
Ham Sandwich
SMOKED HAM ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES
Sausage Sandwich
SMOKED SAUSAGE ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS & ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, SERVED ON A HOAGIE BUN
Club Sandwich
TURKEY, HAM, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, CHEDDAR & SWISS CHEESES. SERVED ON TOASTED WHEAT BERRY BREAD
Rachel Sandwich
(OUR TAKE ON THE REUBEN). SMOKED SLICED TURKEY, LOCAL JOES SIGNATURE VINEGAR SLAW, 1,000 ISLAND DRESSING, SERVED ON TOASTED WHEAT BERRY BREAD.
Turkey BLT
SMOKED SLICED TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Local Joes signature house made pimento cheese, served on toasted sour dough or croissant
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad on Your Choice of Bread
Chicken Tender Sandwich
FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN * ASK FOR "GET SOME" SAUCE
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Smoked Meat Plates
1 Meat Plate
Your Choice of Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage.
2 Meat Plate
Your Choice of 2 Meats: Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage. Upcharge for Turkey or Ribs.
3 Meat Plate
Your Choice of 3 Meats: Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage. Upcharge for Turkey or Ribs.
4 Meat Plate
Your Choice of 4 Meats: Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage. Upcharge for Turkey or Ribs.
Southern Favorite Plates
Catfish Basket
2 catfish filets, hand breaded & fried crispy golden, served with tartar sauce & hushpuppies.
Chicken Tender Plate
3 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, 2 Sides and Your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Hamburger Steak
10 oz of 81/19 fresh, never frozen, lean ground beef. grilled & covered with mushrooms, onions & brown gravy.
Rib Plate
4 Smoked Baby-Back Ribs Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread Extra Ribs $2 each
Turkey Plate
Our Smoked Turkey, Sliced and Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread
Smothered Chicken
Our Smoked Chicken Smothered with White BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions and Swiss Cheese Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread
Smothered Turkey
Our Smoked Turkey Smothered with White BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions and Swiss Cheese Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread
Kid's Meal
Burgers
Wings
Flatbread Pizzas
BBQ Pork Pizza
SMOKED PULLED PORK, PINEAPPLE, SHREDDED CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE AND SEASONINGS
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
SMOKED CHOPPED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, DICED RED ONION, BACON, RANCH DRESSING
Cheese Pizza
MOZARELLA, SHREDDED CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE AND SEASONINGS
Pepperoni Pizza
PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE AND SEASONINGS
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & SWISS CHEESE
Veggie Plates
Salads
Salad Trio
SIDE SALAD, PASTA SALAD & CHICKEN SALAD
Greek Salad
MIXED SALAD GREENS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS, TOMATOES, RED ONION, FETA CHEESE AND HOUSE GREEK
Chef Salad
MIXED SALAD GREENS, BOILED EGG, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, HAM AND TURKEY (3 OZ. OF EACH MEAT)
House Salad
MIXED SALAD GREENS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES & SHREDDED CHEESE
Sides
Steaks
Bulk
Family Pack
1 LB MEAT, 2 16 OZ SIDES, BUNS, SAUCE
Meat by the Pound
Turkey by the Pound
SMOKED TURKEY
Bulk Ribs
HALF SLAB RIBS
Whole Butt
WHOLE PORK BUTT
Whole Ham
WHOLE HAM
Bulk Sides
1/2 PAN: 15 - 20 SERVINGS
Bulk Banana Pudding
Buns
BBQ Sauce
16 OZ SAUCE