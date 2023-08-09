Local Table The Woodlands
Food
Appetizers
Green Chile Shrimp Ceviche
Guacamole, Persian cucumbers, homestyle tortilla chips, cilantro
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Homemade guacamole, homestyle crisps
Blue Crab Cakes
Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet-roasted corn, red bell peppers, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby greens.
Homemade Hummus
Choice of Tuscan or jalapeño hummus with toasted pita bread
Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo
Southwestern Quesadilla
All-natural beef tenderloin or all-natural chicken with Texas caviar blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce
Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese
Topped with mix of crumbled candied walnuts, and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.
Cast-iron Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Sweet chili sauce.
Hand-Cut Parmesan Fries
Parsley, Lemon Pepper, jalapeno feta dressing
Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup
With Bacon, Cheddar, Chives
Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup
with mozzarella, tortilla strips, cilantro
Burgers
Chipotle Cheddar Burger
Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle chili sauce
Cheeseburger Americana
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
All-Natural Crispy Chicken Burger
All-natural breaded chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, chipotle slaw
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, chipotle chili slaw
Sandwiches
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Freshly baked Italian rustic bread, chipotle cream cheese, Persian cucumbers, guacamole spread, capers, red onions, dijon drizzle, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, Persian cucumber dill salad
Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta
All-natural chicken, mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo
Philly Cheesesteak on Ciabatta
All-natural beef tenderloin, caramelized onion, mushroom, bell pepper, provolone, mayo
Gyro Pita
Seasoned lamb and beef with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.
Chicken Gyro Pita
Grilled chicken with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.
Bacon Jam Club
Smoked Turkey, ham, bacon jam, provolone cheese, Americana cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Salad On Croissant With Orzo Pasta Salad & Homemade Chips
Blend of all-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, and mayo, arugula
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas, honey-habanero aioli, purple and Napa cabbage slaw, house-made pickling
Short Rib Street Tacos
Three flour tortillas, white onions, cilantro, honey-habanero aioli, radish
Woodstone Pizzas
Margherita Pizza
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.
Prosciutto & Caramelized Pineapple Pizza
Pesto, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, arugula
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil
Hawaiian Pizza
All-natural chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pineapple, red onion, mozzarella, hickory-smoked BBQ sauce. Topped with fresh basil.
Brussels Sprouts & Goat Cheese Pizza
Goat cheese, caramelized onion, fire-roasted red bell peppers, crushed red pepper, Parmesan, marinara pesto, sweet chili drizzle
Cheese Pizza
Marinera, Mozzarella
Salads
Cobb Salad
Hard-boiled eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, shaved carrots, crispy chickpeas, tomatoes, feta jalapeno ranch dressing
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge & Orzo Pasta Salad
Sustainable salmon, feta jalapeno ranch dressing
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
Mixed greens, goat cheese balls, red onions, candied walnuts in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
Asian Chicken Salad
Shredded grilled chicken, mixed greens, purple & Napa cabbage, carrots homemade pickling, cilantro, mint, sesame seeds, peanut sesame ginger vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit
Blend of all-natural chicken, walnut, celery, apple, and mayo. Served with warm pita
Local Farmers Market Salad
Blend of Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, goat cheese balls, crispy chickpeas, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.
Orzo Pasta Salad
A refreshing blend of orzo pasta, red onion, black beans, red and green bell pepper, cilantro-lime jalapeno dressing
Vegan For All
Mediterranean Fusion Bowl
Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli.
The Nutritious Bowl
Two organic tricolor quinoa and kale patties, organic brown rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish, seasonal vegetables, tahini drizzle.
Smashed Avocado Toast
Freshly baked Italian rustic bread, a blend of Persian cucumber, cherry tomatoes, radish, kalamata olive, red onion, spicy chickpeas, tahini drizzle, herb-roasted new potatoes
Falafel Bowl
Entrées
Gyros Plate w/Hand-Cut Fries
Slices of savory seasoned lamb and beef, our signature tzatziki, jalapeño hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita.
Local's Kabob Plate
Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita
Mama’s Meatloaf
All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.
Lemon Pasta
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Penne Rustica
Anaheim Grilled Chicken
All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.
Southern Chicken-Fried Chicken
Crispy all-natural chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes topped with creamy mushroom poblano sauce, french green beans, garlic toast.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.
Mediterranean Salmon
Guacamole, feta with herb basmati rice, French green beans, warm pita.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Organic brown rice, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, Persian cucumbers, scallion, avocado relish, toasted sesame seeds, chipotle chili drizzle.
Slow-Braised Short Rib
Wraps
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Beef Tenderloin Wrap
All-natural beef tenderloin, avocado, tomato, lettuce, basmati rice, chipotle chili sauce in a whole-wheat tortilla.
Honey Glazed Salmon Wrap
Whole-wheat tortilla with spring mix, bacon, avocado, chipotle chili sauce.
Sides
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Plant-Based Happy Bowl
Kids Chicken Fingers
All natural Chicken Fingers, with hand-cut fries.
Kids Pizza
Kids Penne Marinara w/ Chk
Kids Angel Hair w/ Meatballs
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Penne pasta with all-natural chicken and alfredo sauce
Kids Sunshine Bowl
Kids Grill Cheese
Kids grill Cheese, with choice of fresh fruit salad or hand-cut fries.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast, with steamed broccoli.
Brunch For Lunch
Brunch
Egg Specialties & More
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
Prosciutto Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, Canadian ham on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
Southern Crispy Chicken & Eggs
Southern-style crispy all-natural chicken breast, topped with roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, two fried eggs, herb-roasted new potatoes.
French Omelet Sandwich
Migas
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with all-natural chicken strips, served with our signature kicked up maple syrup with any style egg.
Belgian Waffle
Strawberries, banana, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar
Croissant French Toast
Topped with strawberries, banana, maple syrup.
Three Egg Omelets & More
Farmers Goat Cheese Omelet
3-Egg Omelet with Goat Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Wild Mushroom, Herb-Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Green Salad
Southern California Omelet
Huevos Rancheros
Jalapeño sausage, cheddar, Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion Texas Caviar blend, red onion, tortilla chips, topped with three fried eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, flour tortillas
Kids Brunch
Online Ordering Drinks
N/A Beverages
Bottled Water
Topo Chico
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
Refreshing, crisp taste pairs perfectly with a meal or with friends
Diet Coke
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
Dr Pepper
Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool