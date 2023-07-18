Locally Sauced
Food Menu
Snacks & Starters
Chips
House seasoned Tortilla Chips
Shattered Potatoes
Baked, fried potatoes with house seasoning
Single-Slider
House ground brisket, whit onion, american cheese and ketchup
Double-Sliders
House ground brisket, whit onion, american cheese and ketchup
Tripe-Sliders
House ground brisket, whit onion, american cheese and ketchup
Small Order Drummies
Smoked, lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Large Order Drummies
Smoked, lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Tacos
Burritos
Traditional Burrito
Rice, Cuban blackbeans, pico de gallo, sauce and sourcream
Classic Vegetarian Burrito
Rice, Cubna blackbeans, pico de gallo, agave citrus slaw, sour cream and house sauce
Korean Burrito
Pulled pork, white rice, cuban black beans, fermented chili, korean bbq sauce and kimchi
Brisket Burrito
No rice, brisket, cuban black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, carolina bbq and sour cream
Fish Burrito
Hake, agave citrus slaw, rice, black beans and lemon fermented chili aioli
Traditional Rice Bowl
Rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, sauce and sour cream
Korean Rice Bowl
Rice, Cuban black beans, pulled pork, kimchi and Korean BBQ
BBQ Plates
Sandwiches &Burgers
BBQ by the LB
Sides
1/2 Pint Mac & Cheese
Full Pint Mac & Cheese
Quart Mac & Cheese
Jalapeno Cornbread
Half Order Shattered Potatoes
1/2 Pint Agave Citrus Slaw
Vinegar based
Full Pint Agave Citrus Slaw
Vinegar based
Quart Agave Cirtus Slaw
Vinegar based
1/2 Pint Picnic Slaw
Mayo based
Full Pint Picnic Slaw
Mayo based
Quart Picnic Slaw
Mayo based
1/2 Pint Cuban Black beans
Full Pint Cuban Black Beans
Quart Cuban Black Beans
Tortillas
Corn or Flour