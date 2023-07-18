Food Menu

Snacks & Starters

Chips

Chips

$5.00

House seasoned Tortilla Chips

Shattered Potatoes

$10.00

Baked, fried potatoes with house seasoning

Single-Slider

$6.00

House ground brisket, whit onion, american cheese and ketchup

Double-Sliders

$12.00

House ground brisket, whit onion, american cheese and ketchup

Tripe-Sliders

$15.00

House ground brisket, whit onion, american cheese and ketchup

Small Order Drummies

$9.00

Smoked, lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Large Order Drummies

$16.00

Smoked, lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$7.00

Chicken Taco

$6.00

Korean Taco

$6.00

Pork Taco

$6.00

Fish Taco

$6.00

Classic Veg Taco

$6.00

Seasonal Veg Taco

$6.00

Burritos

Traditional Burrito

$17.00

Rice, Cuban blackbeans, pico de gallo, sauce and sourcream

Classic Vegetarian Burrito

$17.00

Rice, Cubna blackbeans, pico de gallo, agave citrus slaw, sour cream and house sauce

Korean Burrito

$18.00

Pulled pork, white rice, cuban black beans, fermented chili, korean bbq sauce and kimchi

Brisket Burrito

$18.00

No rice, brisket, cuban black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, carolina bbq and sour cream

Fish Burrito

$18.00

Hake, agave citrus slaw, rice, black beans and lemon fermented chili aioli

Traditional Rice Bowl

$17.00

Rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, sauce and sour cream

Korean Rice Bowl

$18.00

Rice, Cuban black beans, pulled pork, kimchi and Korean BBQ

Salads

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Cuban black beans, cucumber, pico de gallo, tortilla chips

BBQ Plates

Smoked Drumstick Plate

$20.00

4 drumsticks, cornbread and slaw

Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$20.00

Pulled pork, corbread and slaw

Smoked Brisket Plate

$23.00

Brisket, cornbread and slaw

Wildcard BBQ Board

$75.00

Chefs Choice

Sandwiches &Burgers

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Brioche, pickled red onions and carolina

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Brioche, agave slaw, and carolina BBQ

Picnic Burger

$20.00

House ground brisket, american cheese, house pickles picnic slaw and chipotle bbq sauce

BBQ by the LB

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$11.00

Full LB Pulled Pork

$22.00

1/2 LB Brisket

$15.00

Full LB Brisket

$30.00

Sides

1/2 Pint Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Full Pint Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.00

Half Order Shattered Potatoes

$5.00

1/2 Pint Agave Citrus Slaw

$4.00

Vinegar based

Full Pint Agave Citrus Slaw

$8.00

Vinegar based

Quart Agave Cirtus Slaw

$16.00

Vinegar based

1/2 Pint Picnic Slaw

$4.00

Mayo based

Full Pint Picnic Slaw

$8.00

Mayo based

Quart Picnic Slaw

$16.00

Mayo based

1/2 Pint Cuban Black beans

$4.00

Full Pint Cuban Black Beans

$8.00

Quart Cuban Black Beans

$16.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Corn or Flour

White Rice

$4.00

Sauce

2oz Side Sauces

$1.00

4oz Side Sauces

$2.00

12oz Bottled Sauce to Go

$15.00

ADDONS

ADD Dips

2oz Side Sauces

$1.00

4oz Side Sauces

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Specials

Ribs Special

$28.00

Special Taco

$6.00

Special Sandwich

$18.00

Special Salad

$16.00

Special Soup

$12.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Pudding Cup

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Drinks Menu

Cocktails

House Margarita

$12.00

Agave Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Coconut Mango Margarita

$17.00

House Paloma

$14.00

Bee Sting

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Gin Fresca

$14.00

Pina Colada CoMango

$14.00

Mimosa Colada

$11.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Spiked Hot Cider

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

Canned Beer

Baby Genius

$9.00

Sangria

$12.00

Obscurium Stout

$12.00

Endless Ride

$10.00

Pacific Break

$10.00Out of stock

Precipt

$10.00

Lux

$10.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

N/A Get Set IPA

$6.00

N/A Blonde On Your Mark

$6.00

N/A Hazy IPA Lets Go

$6.00

Gunner's Daughter

$10.00

Modelo Can

$6.00

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$6.00

Flume

$9.00

Substance

$9.00

Portland Pale Ale

$9.00

Precept

$8.00

Freedoms Edge

$7.00

Brightside

$8.00

Down East Cider

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

N/A Beverage

Mockscow Donkey

$6.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.00

Blackberry Lime Fizzy

$6.00

Mango Strawberry Fizzy

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Refill

Black Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Red Wine

Barone Monalto Cab

$10.00

Donna Laura Toscana

$10.00

Pata Negra Tempernillo

$8.00

BTL Barone Monalto Cab

$30.00

BTL Donna Laura Toscana

$30.00

BTL Pata Negra Tempernillo

$24.00

Natura Rose

$10.00

White Wine

Natura Chardonany

$8.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$9.00

BTL Natura Chardonany

$24.00

BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$27.00

Natura Rose

$10.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stroudwater

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Plantation

$8.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

Gosling's

$8.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Repo

$9.00

Illegal Joven Mezcal

$9.00

Don Julio Rep

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Dewars White

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Aperol

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Kids MENU

KIDS

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Burrito

$14.00

Kids BBQ Plate

$14.00

Kids Quesadilla

$15.00

Kids Slider

$10.00

Retail

Shirts

Black T-shirt

$25.00

Blue T-Shirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Kids

$20.00

Green Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

Pink

$45.00

Gray

$45.00

Trucker Hat

Blue

Beanie

Black

$25.00

Non-Clothing

Coozie

$1.00

Sticker

$1.00

Gift Card