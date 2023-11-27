Happy Hour Bar & Grill 5409 Summerville Rd #1
Dining
Starters
- Fried Pickles$6.99
Breaded dill slices served Ranch
- Fried Mushrooms$5.99
Crispy fried mushrooms served with Ranch
- Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$10.99
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, black beans, corn and cilantro wrapped in a tortilla, fried golden brown, and served with chipotle ranch dip
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites$8.99
Fat tire beer cheese served with our Bavarian soft pretzels
- Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
Whole milk mozzarella cheese blended with oregano and Romano cheese covered in a golden Italian breading
- Firecracker Shrimp$9.99
Shrimp fried golden brown and coated with our sweet and spicy firecracker sauce mixed with tangy peppers and garnished with green onion
- Chips and Queso$5.99
- Corn Nuggets$6.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
Salads
- Chef Salad$12.99
A bed or crisp iceberg lettuce, topped with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, smoked ham, oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon crumbles, and shredd3ed cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
(Yes, you can get it grilled) Our hand-breaded chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, and fried onions served with your choice of dressing
Wings/Tenders
Sandwiches
- Ultimate Club Sandwich$12.99
classic ham, turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, and tomato on three slices of Texas toast
- Philly Steak$13.99
Shaved grilled sirloin, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a philly roll
- Philly Chicken$13.99
Shaved grilled chicken, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a philly roll
- B.L.T.$9.99
3 slices of Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and apple wood smoked bacon
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
- Fried Steak Sandwich$9.99
- Fried Chicken Wrap$11.99