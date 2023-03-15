Locals Coffee LLC Locals Coffee - Roastery & Cafe

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Latte
Chai

DRINKS

Drip Coffee

Medium Roast

$2.50+

Dark Roast

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Bar

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Esp Macchiato (2 Shot)

$3.75

Au Lait

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Lavender London Fog

$4.50+

Chai

$4.50+

Cortado

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Milk

$2.50+

Iced

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Black Tea

$2.75

Jasmine Tea

$2.75

Rasp/Hibiscus Tea

$2.75

Seasonal

Coconut Dream Latte

$4.50+

Mocha, coconut, caramel and choice of milk served hot or cold

Cinnamon Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.75

Vanilla cold brew topped with cinnamon cold foam served over ice

Cinnamon Spiced Shaken Espresso

$4.75

Espresso shaken with cinnamon & spiced brown sugar, choice of milk served over ice

Candy Bar Cold Brew

$4.75

Cold brew flavored with mocha, caramel & toffee nut served over ice. Optional, add cream or milk!

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Black Tea Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Tea/lemonade

$3.75

Sweetheart Macchiato

$4.50+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.50+

Sugar Cookie Chai

$4.50+

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Hot Coaco

$4.50+

Pep Bark Latte

$4.50+

Holiday Spiced London Fog

$4.50+

White Cocoa

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin/Caramel Latte Special

$4.50+

Honey Lavender White Mocha

$4.50+

Latte with honey, lavender and white mocha - choice of milk

Honeysuckle Shaken Espresso

$4.50+

Espresso, honey & vanilla topped with choice of milk

Iced Lavender London Fog

$4.50+

Iced tea latte with lavender & vanilla, choice of milk

Cafe con Miel

$4.50+

FOOD

Bagel or Toast

Fresh Bagels

$2.50

Toast

$2.00

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

On a bagel or bread of your choice. Add a protein like bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or pork roll!

Salmon Bagel

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onion on a bread or bagel of your choice

Scott's Favorite

$7.00

Sesame bagel, chicken sausage, egg, cheese and a splash of veggie cream cheese

Alana's Keto Favorite

$4.75

A bread-less option with egg, cheese, chicken sausage, tomato and capers

The "Big Sandwich"

$8.75

Two times the meat, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll

Wyndmoor Veggie

$5.25

Pumpernickel bagel with hummus, tomato and cucumber

Bakery

Biscotti

$3.00

Muffin

$3.50

Scone

$4.50

Lemon Loaf

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

Laurence's Banana Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.00

Cream Cheeses

Plain Cream Cheese

$5.25+

Chive Cream Cheese

$5.75+

Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.75+

Salmon Cream Cheese

$6.25+Out of stock

SNACKS/BOTTLED DRINKS

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Boyland Soda

$2.75

Perrier Water

$2.00

Flavored Seltzer

$1.75

Vitamin Water (XXX)

$2.75

Vitamin Water (Focus)

$2.75

Coconut Water

$2.50

Blue Machine Naked

$4.50

Green Machine Naked

$4.50

Mighty Mango Naked

$4.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

NN - Lemonade

$2.75

Snacks

Oatmeal

$3.00

Hash Browns

$1.25

Biscotti

$2.75

Welch's Fruit

$1.50

Clif/Luna Bar

$3.00

Natures Bakery

$1.50

Zee Zee Grams

$1.50Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$0.75Out of stock

Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut bar - Momscamp

$2.00

FRESH ROASTED COFFEE

Pound Coffee

Bold Roast

$15.00

Medium Roast

$15.00

Espresso Roast

$15.00

Decaf Roast

$15.00

K-Cups

K-Cups (12 count)

$10.00Out of stock