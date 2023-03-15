Locals Coffee LLC Locals Coffee - Roastery & Cafe
Popular Items
DRINKS
Bar
Iced
Seasonal
Coconut Dream Latte
Mocha, coconut, caramel and choice of milk served hot or cold
Cinnamon Vanilla Cold Brew
Vanilla cold brew topped with cinnamon cold foam served over ice
Cinnamon Spiced Shaken Espresso
Espresso shaken with cinnamon & spiced brown sugar, choice of milk served over ice
Candy Bar Cold Brew
Cold brew flavored with mocha, caramel & toffee nut served over ice. Optional, add cream or milk!
Strawberry Lemonade
Black Tea Lemonade
Raspberry Tea/lemonade
Sweetheart Macchiato
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Sugar Cookie Chai
Hazelnut Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
Caramel Hot Coaco
Pep Bark Latte
Holiday Spiced London Fog
White Cocoa
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Latte
Pumpkin/Caramel Latte Special
Honey Lavender White Mocha
Latte with honey, lavender and white mocha - choice of milk
Honeysuckle Shaken Espresso
Espresso, honey & vanilla topped with choice of milk
Iced Lavender London Fog
Iced tea latte with lavender & vanilla, choice of milk
Cafe con Miel
FOOD
Bagel or Toast
Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
On a bagel or bread of your choice. Add a protein like bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or pork roll!
Salmon Bagel
Salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onion on a bread or bagel of your choice
Scott's Favorite
Sesame bagel, chicken sausage, egg, cheese and a splash of veggie cream cheese
Alana's Keto Favorite
A bread-less option with egg, cheese, chicken sausage, tomato and capers
The "Big Sandwich"
Two times the meat, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll
Wyndmoor Veggie
Pumpernickel bagel with hummus, tomato and cucumber