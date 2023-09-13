Pizza

The Fucking Cheese

$10.00

Red Sauce and Cheese

Bustin Burrata

$14.00

Margarita Variation - Burrata, Parmesan, Red Sauce, Basil

The Jabroni

$16.00

Red Sauce, Cheese, Meatballs, Sausage, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Basil

The Pot Pie

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes, Bacon, Scallions, Cheese, Ranch

Crusty Crab

$20.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Red Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Cheese, Old Bay Crispies

Charcuter-Pie

$16.00

Truffle Ricotta, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Cheese, Hot Honey

Street Corn Named Desire

$14.00

Red Sauce, Corn, Jalapeño, Parmesan, Chili Lime Sour Cream, Avocado, Flaming Hot Cheetos

Star Crust Lovers

$15.00

Basil Pesto, Sausage, Red Peppers, Parmesan

Party Fowl

$15.00

Chicken, Golden BBQ, Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cilantro

Magic Mush

$13.00

Mushrooms, Garlic Bread Crust, Cheese, Herbs, Everything Bagel Mix

Not Pizza

Crispy Brussel Caesar

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts, Caesar, Parmesan, Everything Bagel Mix, Croutons, Served with Garlic Bread Crostini

Its Corn

$12.00

Corn, Blackberries, Red Onion, Avocado, Feta, Basil, Chili Lime Vinaigrette

Wings

$15.00

1 Pound of Crispy Wings with Ranch or Blue Cheese, Celery, Carrots

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Cheese, Garlic Bread, Pepperoni Sauce

Mac-O-Rella Sticks

$8.00

Breaded and Fried Mac and Cheese Served with Pepperoni Sauce

The Lunchable

$15.00

Buratta, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Prosciutto, Garlic Bread Crostini

Honey Baked Feta

$10.00

Feta, Ricotta, Hot Honey, Pistachios, Crostini

Burrata and Balls

$14.00

Meatballs, Marinara, Burrata, Garlic Bread Crostini, Basil

Cold Cut Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Tomatoes, Cheese, Red Peppers, Cherry Pepper Mayo

Fries

$10.00

French Fries with Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Garlic, Herbs Upgrade to Pizza Fries +$5.00 - Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni

Dessert

The Sundae

$12.00

Chocolate Cheese Cake Brownie, Nutella, Chocolate Crunchies, Whipped Cream, Cherry, Sprinkles, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cone

$6.00

Daily Choice of Ice Cream, Waffle Cone, Sprinkles

Carrot Cake Donuts

$8.00

Carrot Cake Donuts, Whipped Cream, Cream Cheese Icing