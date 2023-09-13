Locals Only
Pizza
The Fucking Cheese
Red Sauce and Cheese
Bustin Burrata
Margarita Variation - Burrata, Parmesan, Red Sauce, Basil
The Jabroni
Red Sauce, Cheese, Meatballs, Sausage, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Basil
The Pot Pie
Mashed Potatoes, Bacon, Scallions, Cheese, Ranch
Crusty Crab
Jumbo Lump Crab, Red Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Cheese, Old Bay Crispies
Charcuter-Pie
Truffle Ricotta, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Cheese, Hot Honey
Street Corn Named Desire
Red Sauce, Corn, Jalapeño, Parmesan, Chili Lime Sour Cream, Avocado, Flaming Hot Cheetos
Star Crust Lovers
Basil Pesto, Sausage, Red Peppers, Parmesan
Party Fowl
Chicken, Golden BBQ, Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cilantro
Magic Mush
Mushrooms, Garlic Bread Crust, Cheese, Herbs, Everything Bagel Mix
Not Pizza
Crispy Brussel Caesar
Brussel Sprouts, Caesar, Parmesan, Everything Bagel Mix, Croutons, Served with Garlic Bread Crostini
Its Corn
Corn, Blackberries, Red Onion, Avocado, Feta, Basil, Chili Lime Vinaigrette
Wings
1 Pound of Crispy Wings with Ranch or Blue Cheese, Celery, Carrots
Cheesy Bread
Cheese, Garlic Bread, Pepperoni Sauce
Mac-O-Rella Sticks
Breaded and Fried Mac and Cheese Served with Pepperoni Sauce
The Lunchable
Buratta, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Prosciutto, Garlic Bread Crostini
Honey Baked Feta
Feta, Ricotta, Hot Honey, Pistachios, Crostini
Burrata and Balls
Meatballs, Marinara, Burrata, Garlic Bread Crostini, Basil
Cold Cut Calzone
Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Tomatoes, Cheese, Red Peppers, Cherry Pepper Mayo
Fries
French Fries with Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Garlic, Herbs Upgrade to Pizza Fries +$5.00 - Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni