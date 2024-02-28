Locanda Vini E Olii
ONLINE DINNER MENU
Antipasti
- Marinated Olives$8.00
San Remo & Picholine olives marinated in extra virgin olive oil with rosemary & peppercorns.
- Alici al Burro$13.00
House marinated Sicilian anchovies, butter, Tuscan bread
- Prosciutto Plate$20.00
Thinly sliced imported Prosciutto di Parma DOP
- Chicken livers$20.00
Chicken livers pan-seared with van santo, garlic & fresh sage, served over taleggio cheese risotto
- Trippa alla Fiorentina$19.00
Braised with tomatoes, topped with Grana Padano cheese GLUTEN FREE
- Fig + Gorgonzola salad$16.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
- Ribollita$16.00
Traditional Florentine vegetable dish made with Tuscan kale, squash, savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and dried Tuscan bread VEGAN
Primi
- alla Buttera$21.00
Fresh chitarra pasta tossed with tomato pomarola (tomato, carrots, celery & onion), seared guanciale (pork), chili pepper, parsley and egg-yolks. *NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
- Pici alla Cipolla$22.00
Rolled eggless pasta, tossed with braised red onions, fresh tarragon, grana padano cheese *FRESH PASTA NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
- Ai Funghi$26.00
Maltagliati pasta, fresh chanterelle mushrooms, fresh oregano VEGETARIAN. DAIRY FREE. *NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
- Pappardelle w Rabbit$26.00
Pappardelle pasta served with rabbit braised in tomatoes & rosemary *FRESH PASTA NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
Secondi
- Branzino$30.00
Mediterranean sea bass cooked in parchment paper with a few leaves of baby spinach and braised shallots. Comes with a side of roasted fennel. GLUTEN FREE
- Grilled Duck$34.00
Fig & shallot marmalade, chick peas.
- Tagliata$34.00
Grilled Piedmontese beef top sirloin (8oz), sliced, rosemary sea salt, arugula
Desserts
- Tiramisu$12.00
Mascarpone, egg yolk, Italian lady fingers, cocoa, coffee
- Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)$4.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies. GLUTEN FREE
- Torta al Pistacchio$12.00
Pistachio biscuit layered with vanilla ricotta and pistachio custard
- Pint Biddrina Gelato$15.00
One pint (16oz) of our house made Biddrina Gelato. Delivered in a cold temperature bag.
TO GO DRINKS
- NEGRONI 375ml To Go$40.00
Three portion glass flasks of our signature negroni.
- Menabrea Bionda$10.00
12oz bottle. From the oldest active Brewery in Italy, located in Piemonte. Menabrea is matured gently in the perfect temperature of cave cellars for a taste of superior clarity. This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones giving a consistent and refined flavor. It has a complicated malty, hoppy taste with an exceptional head retention due to the quality of our ingredients and maturation process.
- Limonata Soda$5.00
San Pellegrino lemon soda (11.15oz)
- Aranciata Soda$5.00
San Pellegrino orange soda (11.15oz)
- Pompelmo Soda$5.00
San Pellegrino grapefruit soda (11.15oz)