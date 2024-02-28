Menabrea Bionda

$10.00

12oz bottle. From the oldest active Brewery in Italy, located in Piemonte. Menabrea is matured gently in the perfect temperature of cave cellars for a taste of superior clarity. This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones giving a consistent and refined flavor. It has a complicated malty, hoppy taste with an exceptional head retention due to the quality of our ingredients and maturation process.