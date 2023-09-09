Loch & Quay 414 Broadway
Food Menu
Specials
Soups
Salads
Buffalo Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion & shredded carrots with bleu cheese crumbles & grilled chicken or shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house-made croutons & shaved Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, bacon & hard-boiled egg
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion & Shredded Carrots
Kale Caesar
Kale tossed in Caesar dressing (unless directed otherwise), topped with Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
Seasonal Salad
Arugula, with pickled red onions, sunflower seeds, feta cheese & blueberries. Tossed in dressing unless directed otherwise.
Garlic Breads
Pepperoni Garlic Bread
Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese- house-made garlic compound butter, topped with pizza seasonings on toasted ciabatta
Vegetarian Garlic Bread
Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese- house-made garlic compound butter, topped with pizza seasonings on toasted ciabatta
Shrimp Scampi Garlic Bread
Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, house-made garlic compound butter, topped with pizza seasonings on toasted ciabatta
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese with tomato & scallions, served with salsa & sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese with tomato, scallions & chicken, served with salsa & sour cream
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese, with ground beef, tomato & scallion, served with salsa & sour cream
Reuben Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese, corned beef & sauerkraut with 1,000 Island dressing, served with salsa & sour cream
Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese, with jalapeños, Sriracha & shrimp, served with salsa & sour cream
Favorites
Cottage Pie
Ground beef, peas, carrots, celery & onion in a Guinness broth, topped with mashed potatoes & cheddar cheese
Hummus & Naan
House-made vegetable hummus served with warm naan
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni coated in creamy cheese sauce & topped with panko bread crumbs
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Three (3) soft pretzel sticks served with house-made Guinness beer cheese & Loch mustard
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy house-made dip with Mozzarella, Monterey Jack & Parmesan cheeses, served with a toasted ciabatta
Vegetable Dumplings
Six (6) pan-seared dumplings tossed in your choice of Teriyaki or Buffalo sauce
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread
Deli Sandwich
Your choice of ham, turkey or roast beef, with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on white bread
Grilled Cheese
American & cheddar cheese on toasted white bread (pictured with optional tomato)
Italian Combo
Salami, pepperoni & ham, with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & onion drizzled with oil & vinegar on toasted ciabatta
French Dip
Hot roast beef, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus.
Quay Club
Your choice of turkey or roast beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted white bread
The Reuben
Your choice of corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1,000 island dressing on toasted rye bread
Paninis
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & house-made pesto on toasted ciabatta
Ham, Apple, Swiss Panini
Ham, sliced apples, Swiss cheese & house-made Loch mustard on toasted white bread
Italian Pesto Panini
Salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & house-made pesto on toasted ciabatta
Roast Beef Panini
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted rye bread
Turkey Panini
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread
Wraps
Abbey's Curry Chicken Wrap
Grilled curry chicken, arugula, tomato, pickled onions & feta cheese in a white wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & bleu cheese dressing in a white wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing in a white wrap
Quay Wrap
Your choice of turkey or roast beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo in a white wrap
Spicy Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp in a spicy remoulade with lettuce, tomato & pickled onions in a white wrap
Veggie & Hummus Wrap
Arugula, tomato, carrots & roasted red peppers with vegetable hummus & balsamic glaze in a white wrap
Burgers
414 Burger
With sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese & house-made whiskey sauce on a toasted bun
American Burger
With lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, mayo & American cheese
Bacon Bleu burger
With bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese crumbles & Buffalo sauce on a toasted bun
Breakfast Burger
With bacon, fried egg, American Cheese, jalapenos, house-made pickles & ketchup on a toasted bun
George Burger
With bacon, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, spicy remoulade & cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
Patty Melt
With caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & whiskey sauce on a toasted bun
Vegi-Burgers
Beyond Burger
4oz beyond patty with lettuce, tomato & onion on toasted Ciabatta
Black Bean Burger
4oz black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayon on a toasted bun
Spicy Beyond Smash Burger
4oz beyond patty with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, house-made pickles & spicy mayo on toasted ciabatta
Apparel
T-Shirt
Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you
Zip-Up Hoodie
Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you
Pull-Over Hoodie
Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you
Tumbler
Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you
Hat
Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you