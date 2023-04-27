Lock 29 Mont Clare 127 Bridge Street

MCP Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, zesty lemon aioli, toasted brioche bun

Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Marinated Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Mayonnaise, Spicy Oil

Brussels

$12.00

Pecorino, Truffle Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Lemon Zest


Salads

Super Caesar

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Baby Kale, Sourdough Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Caesar Dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Mesclun greens, Shredded Carrot, Avocado, Diced Cucumber, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Fried Wonton, Ginger Carrot Dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Romaine, Red Wine Vinaigrette

COBB Salad

$14.00

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Black beans, Pico De Gallo, pickled jalapenos, local corn salsa, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Chopped Romaine, Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette

Arugula Waldorf Salad

$14.00

Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Creamy Citrus Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Appetizers

Fried Falafel, Quinoa Tabbouleh, Feta Aioli

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

quinoa and brown rice, spicy raw tuna, cucumber, pickled shallots, avocado, scallions, teriyaki drizzle, crispy tempura pieces

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Housemade Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Diced Cucumber, Diced Tomato, Feta, Kalamata Olive, Olive Oil, Pita

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Charcuterie Plate

$17.00

Nachos

$13.00

Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Monterey Jack, Corn Tortilla Chip

Ranch Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00

Kosher Pickles, Spicy Jalapeno Batter, Horseradish Chive

Wings

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki Glaze, Fried Wonton Chips

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Pecorino, Truffle Oil, Parsley, Handcut Fries

Fries

$6.00

Chips And Guacamole

$10.00

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Burgers

Kennett Square Burger

$16.00

Local Mushrooms, swiss cheese, beer braised onions, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$16.00

Onion Rings, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Smoked Gouda

Lock 29 Burger

$16.00

Pepper Relish, Sharp Provolone, Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Long Hots

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Catfish

$17.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Remoulade, Brioche Bun

Cuban

$15.00Out of stock

Mojo Pork, Ham, Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard, Swiss Cheese

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

Fried green tomatoes, arugula, thick cut bacon, spicy remoulade, toasted sourdough bread

French Dip

$16.00

Slow roasted beef, au jus, beer glazed onions, provolone cheese, horseradish aioli, long roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Specials

Chili

$10.00

Carrot Ginger Soup

$10.00

Beer Mussels

$16.00

Turkey Wrap

$16.00

Pimento Burger

$17.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Cannoli Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Slice

$10.00

Banana Cheesecake Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Berry Chantilly Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Banana Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Beignets

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Oreo Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies 'N Cream Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Irish Cream Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Senior Night

Half Cuban

$25.00

Half Veggie

$25.00

Half Fried Green Tomato BLT

$25.00

Half Catfish

$25.00

Half Nashville

$25.00

Half Fried Chicken

$25.00

Half Grilled Chicken

$25.00

Half Crab Cake

$25.00

Half French Dip

$25.00