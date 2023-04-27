Lock 29 Mont Clare 127 Bridge Street
Salads
Super Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Baby Kale, Sourdough Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Caesar Dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna, Mesclun greens, Shredded Carrot, Avocado, Diced Cucumber, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Fried Wonton, Ginger Carrot Dressing
Greek Salad
Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Romaine, Red Wine Vinaigrette
COBB Salad
Southwest Salad
Black beans, Pico De Gallo, pickled jalapenos, local corn salsa, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Chopped Romaine, Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette
Arugula Waldorf Salad
Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Creamy Citrus Vinaigrette
Side Salad
Appetizers
Tuna Poke Bowl
quinoa and brown rice, spicy raw tuna, cucumber, pickled shallots, avocado, scallions, teriyaki drizzle, crispy tempura pieces
Hummus Plate
Housemade Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Diced Cucumber, Diced Tomato, Feta, Kalamata Olive, Olive Oil, Pita
Deviled Eggs
Charcuterie Plate
Nachos
Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Monterey Jack, Corn Tortilla Chip
Ranch Fried Pickle Chips
Kosher Pickles, Spicy Jalapeno Batter, Horseradish Chive
Wings
Spicy Tuna Nacho
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki Glaze, Fried Wonton Chips
Truffle Fries
Pecorino, Truffle Oil, Parsley, Handcut Fries
Brussels
Pecorino, Truffle Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Lemon Zest
Fries
Chips And Guacamole
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Fingers
Burgers
Sandwiches
Catfish
Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Remoulade, Brioche Bun
Nashville Chicken
Marinated Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Mayonnaise, Spicy Oil
Cuban
Mojo Pork, Ham, Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard, Swiss Cheese
Roasted Vegetable Panini
Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Fried green tomatoes, arugula, thick cut bacon, spicy remoulade, toasted sourdough bread
French Dip
Slow roasted beef, au jus, beer glazed onions, provolone cheese, horseradish aioli, long roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
MCP Sandwich
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, zesty lemon aioli, toasted brioche bun