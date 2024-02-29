Lockwood Distilling Company McKinney
Food
Shareables
- Chicharrones$4.00Out of stock
Freshly fried per order, seasoned with house seasoning and served with house fermented Fresno chili hot sauce.
- Grazing Board$24.95Out of stock
Chef's selected two meats and two cheeses to feature accompanied with Boursin cheese, grape chutney, grain mustard, grapes, pickled veggies and toast points.
- Pimento Cheese App$5.50
House made Poblano Pimento Cheese with fermented Fresno chili hot sauce. Served with 'comeback' crackers.
- White Bean Dip$5.50Out of stock
Not your Frito's bean dip! Southern butter beans blended with house spices and garnished with watercress and limonite. Served with toast points
- Truffle Tots$5.00
- Dirty South Tots$5.00
- Deviled Eggs$6.00Out of stock
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
- House Burger$10.00Out of stock
Texas Kobe Beef, house-made Boursin, tomato, arugula, caramelized onion on a brioche bun.
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$17.95Out of stock
Kobe Beef, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and BACON!! Yes, we've been reading your diary and here's your burger...
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95Out of stock
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
- Ledger Club$15.95Out of stock
- House Pastrami$19.95
Texas brisket brined for 10 days, fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread
- Jive Turkey$13.95
Havarti, watercress, grape chutney, mayo on ciabatta.
- Muffaletta$14.95
Salami, pit ham, bologna, provolone, smoked olive tapenade, Texas olive oil on Italian sesame bread.
- Pimento Cheese Sand$13.95
House made poblano pimento cheese with fermented Fresno chilis, tomato on sourdough.
- Smoked Bologna$14.95
Best decision you'll make today. Smoked beef bologna, cheddar, Zapp's chips, dijonaise, lettuce on Texas toast.
- Smoked Chicken$15.95
Sweet tea brined and smoked chicken breast, cheddar, arugula, tomato, bay dressing, pickled red onion on a paisano roll. You won't find a better sandwich. Fight me.
- The Big Vegan$13.95
Smoked ribboned carrots, baby kale, tomato, pickles, butter bean puree, caramelized onion, lemon garlic dressing on sourdough.
- Tuna Melt$13.95
House dressing, fresh thyme, havarti on sourdough. Best Tuna Melt in North Texas!!
- Grilled Cheese$8.95
- Half Grilled Chesse$4.95
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.95Out of stock
Entrees
Dessert
Liquor
Cocktails
- Angry Bee$11.00
- Auntie Juan$11.00
- Autumn Old Fashioned$12.00
- B.T.E. Old Fashioned$16.00
- Bees Knees$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Boozy Root Beer Float$14.00
- Bourbon Paloma$12.00
- Bourbon Smash$11.00
- Bourbon Sour$11.00
- Cool as a Cuc$10.00
- Cosmo$14.00
- Cuba libre$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Earl Daly$11.00
- Espresso Martini$7.00
- Filthy Animal Shot$8.00
- French 75$10.00
- Gimlet$11.00
- Gingerbread Hot Toddy$10.00
- H-suckle Cosmo$6.00
- Hibiscus Mimosa$8.00
- Holly Day in the City$14.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemondrop$12.00
- LIT$12.00
- Lockwood 76$11.00
- Lockwood Latte$11.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Martini$7.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Mr Sean$5.00
- Mule$10.00
- North Star$12.00
- Peppermint Cinnamon Hot Chocolate$11.00
- Pumpkin Martini$14.00
- Sage Brush$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Shortie - HBL$5.00
- Sloe Gin Fizz$13.00
- Summer Mule$11.00
- Texas Sized 10-4$12.00
- Thai Daiq$12.00
- The Ben Bourbon Sour$12.00
- The Skin Hibiscus Sour$11.00
- Turbo Martini$8.00