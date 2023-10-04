Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina Gatlinburg
All Day Food Menu
Botanas
Small Queso Blanco
White cheese sauce cooked with poblano peppers (mild) garnished with pico de gallo
LG Queso Blanco
white cheese, roasted poblanos, pico de gallo
Taquitos
Crispy Corn Tortillas | Shredded Chicken | Mexican Cheese Served with salsa verde | lettuce | guacamole | cilantro sour cream | pico de gallo | jalapenos
Guacamole
Guacamole scratch made daily with the freshest ingredients
6 Layer Dip
Refried Beans | Seasoned Beef | Queso Blanco | Cilantro Sour Cream | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo
Mexican Street Corn
Mesquite Grilled sweet corn | house made garlic aioli | chile-lime seasoning | cotija cheese
Locos Nachos
"Cantina-Style" corn tortillas individually topped with refried beans & Mexican cheese Served with lettuce | guacamole | pico de gallo | cilantro sour cream | jalapenos
La Fiesta Sampler
Seasoned Beef Nachos | Chicken Quesadillas | Chicken Taquitos | Guacamole | Queso Blanco
Chips & Salsa
Ensaladas & Sopas
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Pork Carnitas Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and pork carnitas. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Beef Brisket Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and beef brisket. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Veggie Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and veggies. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and shrimp. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and grilled skirt steak. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Seasoned Beef Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese and seasoned beef. Served with lettuce, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Burritos
El Cerdo (Shredded Pork Burrito)
Pork Carnitas | Charro Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
El Toro (Smoked Brisket Burrito)
Mesquite Smoked Brisket | Charro Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
El Jardin (Veggie Burrito)
Portobello Mushrooms | Tomato | Sweet Pepper + Onions | Roasted Seasonal Vegetables | Arroz Verde | Veggie Black Beans
El Pollo (Chicken Fajita Burrito)
Chicken Fajita (Grilled Chicken) | Black Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
La Vaca (Beef Burrito)
Seasoned Beef | Refried Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
El Paso Gaso (Bean Burrito)
Refried Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side. Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
Tacos
Seasoned Beef Tacos
House-seasoned ground beef in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Shredded Chicken Tacos
House-seasoned shredded chicken in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Slow-Cooked pulled pork in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Beef Brisket Tacos
Slow-Cooked pulled beef brisket in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Chicken Fajita (Grilled Chicken) Tacos
Marinated Grilled Chicken seasoned with our house made fajita spice in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Skirt Steak Tacos
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak in our house made tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato & Mexican cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Taco Trio
1 Crispy Beef | 1 Soft Shredded Chicken | 1 Soft Pork Carnitas Topped With: Lettuce | Tomato | Monterrey Cheese Served with Refried Beans | Fresh-Mex Rice
Veggie Tacos
Portobello Mushrooms | Tomato | Sweet Pepper + Onions | Roasted Seasonal Vegetables | Arroz Verde | Veggie Black Beans
Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Shrimp Topped with Cabbage Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Habanero Pineapple Pico de Gallo Served with Refried Beans and Fresh-Mex Rice
Baja Fish Tacos
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Fish Topped with Cabbage Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Habanero Pineapple Pico de Gallo Served with Refried Beans and Fresh-Mex Rice
Seafood Taco Trio
Fried Fish | Grilled Fish | Grilled Shrimp Topped with Cabbage Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Habanero Pineapple Pico de Gallo Served with Refried Beans and Fresh-Mex Rice
Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Protein Size Options: (M) 6oz (L) 10oz Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | (3) Corn/Flour Tortillas
Skirt Steak Fajitas
Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Arroz Verde | Veggie Black Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Comes With: Sweet Peppers | Onions | Mexican Butter Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Fresh Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Corn/Flour Tortillas
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken & Veggie Fajitas
Steak & Veggie Fajitas
Shrimp & Veggie Fajitas
Plato Fiesta
Our sharing fajitas for 2+ guests! Sliced Chicken Fajita | Skirt Steak | Grilled Shrimp | Sweet Peppers + Onions | Mexican Butter Side: Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Setup | Tortillas (Per Person)
Fajita Tortilla Refill
Combinaciones
Houston
Seasoned Beef Enchilada w/ Salsa Roja | Shredded Chicken Enchilada w/ Salsa Verde | Cripsy Beef Taco | Pork Tamale w/ Salsa Verde Served w/ Mexican Rice + Refried Beans
Texas
Cheese Enchilada | Seasoned Beef Enchilada | Shredded Chicken Enchilada | Grilled Chicken Soft Taco | Pork Tamale | Cheese Chile Relleno Served w/ Mexican Rice + Refried Beans
Suprema
Cheese Enchilada | Seasoned Beef Enchilada | Shredded Chicken Enchilada | Brisket Enchilada | Pork Carnitas Enchilada Topped with: Guacamole | Cilantro Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeno | Lettuce Served with: Mexican Rice | Refried Beans
Chimichangas
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Pork Carnitas Chimichanga
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Beef Brisket Chimichanga
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Chicken Fajita Chimichanga
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Skirt Steak Chimichanga
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Seasoned Beef Chimichanga
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
Especialidades
Carne Asada
10oz Marinated Skirt Steak | 2 Cheese Enchiladas | Mole Poblano | Chimichurri Sauce Served with: Mexican Rice | Charro Beans
Arroz con Pollo
Sliced Chicken Fajita | Charred Sweet Peppers + Onions | Topped with Queso Blanco Served with: Charro Beans + Setup + Tortillas
Shrimp Brochette
6 Shrimp Stuffed with: Monterrey Cheese | Jalapeno | Wrapped in Bacon Served with: Charred Sweet Peppers + Onion | Mex Butter Side: Mex Rice | Charro Beans | Setup | Tortillas
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
CHEESE ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Roja
Seasoned Beef Enchiladas
SEASONED BEEF ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Roja
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
SHREDDED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Verde
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
PORK CARNITAS ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Verde
Beef Brisket Enchiladas
BEEF BRISKET ENCHILADAS Topped With Onions + Monterrey Cheese Served With Mexican Rice + Refried Beans on The Side Topped With: Salsa Roja
Combination Enchiladas
1 Seasoned Beef with Salsa Roja 1 Shredded Chicken with Salsa Verde 1 Cheese with Salsa Roja Served with refried beans and fresh-mex rice
Veggie Enchiladas
VEGGIE ENCHILADA (V) Portobello Mushrooms | Tomato | Charred Sweet Pepper + Onions | Roasted Seasonal Vegetables | Served With Arroz Verde + Veggie Black Beans (v)
Seafood Enchiladas
Lump Crab | Gulf Shrimp | Chef’s Fish Topped With: Salsa Verde | Avocado
Dulces
Poco Mas
Regular Sour Cream
Arroz Verde (V)
Our vegetarian rice cooked in green onion, jalapenos and garlic
Refried Beans
House made refried beans Pinto Beans | Chorizo | Smoked Bacon | Onions | Garlic | House Blend of Spices
Charro Beans
Pinto Beans | Chorizo | Smoked Bacon | Onions | Garlic | House Spices | Onion | Tomato | Cilantro
Black Beans
Black Beans | Chorizo | Onion | Garlic | Bell Peppers
Veggie Black Beans (V)
Black Beans | Bell Peppers | Zucchini | Yellow Squash | Mushrooms | Onion | Garlic
Side Guacamole (V)
Side Queso (V)
Shredded Cheese (V)
Cilantro Sour Cream (V)
Habanero Hot Sauce (V)
Housemade Hot, Hot Sauce
Fresh-Mex Rice
Rice | Chicken Stock | Tomato | Onion | Garlic | Paprika | Plant Based Butter | Bell Peppers | Carrots | Corn | Cilantro
Side of 3 Tortillas
our fresh hand-made tortillas
Side of Avocado Ranch Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Chile Lime Vin Dressing
Side Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
Side Loco Vin Dressing
Side Jalapeno
Side French Fries
Side of Pico
Side of Salsa Suiza
Side of Salsa Verde
Side of Salsa Roja
Side of Chile con Carne
Monthly Specials
Kids Menu
Kid's Hamburger
Hamburger served with your choice of Fries or Mac N Cheese Cheese can be added
Kid's Chicken Tenders
3 pieces chicken tenders served with honey mustard and choice of side
Kid's Taco
Your choice of soft or hard taco Your choice of shredded chicken or beef (slightly spicy for kiddos) taco All meals served with fries or mac n cheese
Kid's Quesadilla
your choice of shredded chicken or cheese quesadilla all kids meals served with fries or mac n cheese
Kid's Cheese Nachos
your kids meal comes with your choice of french fries or mac n cheese
Kid's Mac N Cheese
mac n cheese with your choice of french fries or a side of mac n cheese
Kid's French Fries
Kid's Mac N Cheese
Kid's French Fries
Kids Drink
Pepsi products, milk, lemonade, iced tea
A La Carte
1 Seasoned Beef Taco
1 Shredded Chicken Taco
1 Grilled Chicken Taco
1 Shrimp Taco
1 Steak Taco
1 Pork Carnitas Taco
1 Brisket Taco
1 Fish Taco
1 Veggie Taco
1 Pork Tamale
1 Enchilada
1 Side Burrito
Side of Chorizo
Side Skirt Steak (6oz)
Side Grilled Chicken (6oz)
Side Grilled Shrimp Skewer (4)
Side Grilled Fish (4oz)
Lrg Salsa
Side Avocado
Side Setup
Side Seasonal Veggies
Side Burrito Sauce
Guac Chips
