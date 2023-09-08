Food Menu

Shareables

Mediterranean Sampler

$24.00

Serves 3-4. Beef kofta, falafel, hummus duet, warm pita bread, olives, Arabic salad, kalamata olive, cilantro-lime yogurt sauce

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Celery sticks and carrots, cilantro, ranch, buffalo sauce, extra hot, honey bbq

Mediterranean Flat Bread

$15.00

Nachos Libre

$17.00

Serves 2-3. House made totopos, beans, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, pickled onion, jalapeños. Add shredded chicken or beef

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

(5) hand breaded extra-large coconut shrimp with sweet chili glaze dipping sauce

Beef Kofta Kabob

$17.00

(5) Mediterranean spiced beef, Arabic salad, spicy cilantro lime yogurt sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Roasted corn, tomato, poblano peppers, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aioli

Rotisserie Chicken Sliders

$17.00

(3) herb cranberry aioli, spinach, and tomato, brioche roll

Club Med Fries

$15.00

Onion, peppers, olive, with feta dip

Large Bof

$10.00

Crispy coated basket of French fries served with roasted pepper ketchup

Small Bof

$8.00

Crispy coated basket of French fries served with roasted pepper ketchup

Lane 1-Salads / Bowls

Indgredi-bowl

$21.00

Low fat below 20% fat. Spiced chicken, rainbow quinoa, roasted vegetables, kale, roasted tomato, toasted almonds spicy cilantro-mint sauce

Chopped Salad

$19.00

Chopped romaine, garbanzo beans, applewood bacon, cherry tomato, roasted corn, boiled egg, avocado vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Garlic croutons, lemon, parmesan, tangy house made caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber roasted peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, peppers, balsamic sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Beets Citrus Salad

$17.00

Low fat below 20% fat. Pink grapefruit, oranges, jicama, burrata cheese arugula, toasted pine nuts, EVOO agave sherry vinaigrette

Lbb House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette, grape tomato, cucumbers, garlic croutons, cheese

Lane 2- Pizzas – Small 10"

Lbb Special 10"

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted pepper, mushrooms, caramelized onions kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese

Bbq Chicken 10"

$25.00

Garlic spread, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red onion, parmesan, red chili flakes

Garlic Spinach 10"

$25.00

Garlic spread, spinach, mozzarella parmesan and feta cheese, toasted pine nuts

Roasted Vegetable 10"

$25.00

Garlic spread, gilled zucchini, eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese

Grilled Chicken Artichoke 10"

$25.00

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, capers, parsley, mozzarella cheese, toasted pine nuts

Pesto 3 Cheese Pizza 10"

$24.00

Pesto spread, sundried and fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and parmesan cheese, toasted pine nuts

Classic Cheese 10"

$22.00

Zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese

Classic Pepperoni 10"

$25.00

Handmade pizza dough, zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese loaded with pepperoni

Lane 2- Pizzas – Large 16"

Lbb Special 16"

$36.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted pepper, mushrooms, caramelized onions kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese

Bbq Chicken 16"

$35.00

Garlic spread, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red onion, parmesan, red chili flakes

Garlic Spinach 16"

$35.00

Garlic spread, spinach, mozzarella and parmesan and feta cheese

Roasted Vegetable 16"

$35.00

Garlic spread, gilled zucchini, eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese

Grilled Chicken Artichoke 16"

$35.00

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, capers, parsley, mozzarella cheese, toasted pine nuts

Pesto 3 Cheese Pizza 16"

$34.00

Pesto spread, sundried and fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and parmesan cheese, toasted pine nuts

Classic Cheese 16"

$32.00

Zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese

Classic Pepperoni 16"

$35.00

Handmade pizza dough, zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese loaded with pepperoni

LLB 16 Football Special

$25.00

Burgers / Dogs / Wraps

Hangover Burger

$22.00

Half pound Wagyu steak burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickle, white cheddar, applewood bacon, lbb special sauce

Turkey "Umami" Burger

$20.00

Low fat below 20% fat. Brioche bun, avocado, guacamole, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, balsamic glaze, aioli

Sonoran Street Dog

$18.00

100% all beef miller frank wrapped in bacon, mayonnaise, ketchup mustard, crema, jalapenos a wrapped in a warm bolillo bun

The Pro League

$20.00

Chicken club torta milanese- provolone cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato chipotle aioli, telera roll

Falafel Hummus Wrap

$18.00

Hummus spread, feta dressing, lettuce, pickle, tomato, Arabic salad served with coated fries

The Pro League Dinner Entrées

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$27.00

Grilled vegetable ratatouille relish, falafel, hummus, grilled pita

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Ale Alaskan battered cod filet, crispy fries, tartar sauce, red pepper ketchup, malt vinegar, califas slaw

Broiled Skirt Steak

$31.00

Low fat below 20% fat. Cilantro chimichurri, heirloom grape tomato, compote roasted Yukon gold potato, charred asparagus

Broiled Spiced Salmon Filet

$32.00

Low fat below 20% fat. Cauliflower puree, avocado-pomegranate salsa, sweet potato strings balsamic-pomegranate reduction

Carnivore

$50.00

14 oz French bone-in ribeye steak, 2 large fried eggs, avocado, cucumber, olives

Prosciutto Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

$32.00

Low fat below 20% fat. Rainbow vegetable quinoa, edamame, kale, raisins, tomato, toasted pine nuts, smokey harissa vinaigrette

Zucchini Involtini

$24.00

3 grilled zucchini cheeses rolls over bucatini, tossed with organic tomato basil sauce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olive, drizzled with pesto and balsamic reduction

Beef Kefta Kebab

$26.00

Sides

Side Salad

$7.00

Coated French Fries

$6.00

Rainbow Vegetable Quinoa

$8.00

Cauliflower Puree

$7.00

Charred Asparagus

$8.00

Califas Slaw

$6.00

Falafel

$8.00

Hummus and Pita

$10.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

side Blue Cheese

$2.95Out of stock

Side Arabic SAlad

$4.95

Add chicken to Pizza

$5.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Desserts

King Pin Brownie Explosion

$11.00

Wild Berry Bread Pudding

$5.00

Churros

$11.00

Banana Ice Cream Sundae

$11.00

Root Beer Floats

$10.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Yogurt

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Iced Teas

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Mr. Pibb

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$7.50

Botlled Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$7.50

Pitcher of Soda

$13.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato juice

$3.00

Coffee Drinks

House Brewed Coffee

$3.95

House Brewed Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Frappes

$8.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Chicken Fritter Basket

$12.99

Kids Burger

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Kid Milk

Kid Coke

Kid Diet

Kid Sprite

Kid Pibb

Kid Lemonade

Kid Root Beer

Kid Grape juice

Display Beverages

Coke Zero

$3.95

Spite Can

$3.95

A&W Root Beer

$3.95

Gold Peak Green Tea

$4.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$5.95

Red Bull

$6.95

Apple Juice

$4.50

Water Dasani

$3.50

Monster

$5.50

QSR Snacks

Chips

$2.95

Cracker Jacks

$3.50

Banquet Parties

Pizza Party 18.00

$20.00

Seltzer

Truly Wild Berry Can

$9.00

Cocktails

Bar Cocktails

Long Island

$16.00

Old Fashion Buffalo

$15.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$15.00

White Russian

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Daquiri

$14.00

Midori Sour

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Cosmo titos

$12.00

AMF

$16.00

Negroni

$15.00

Black Superman

$17.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Bowling Charges

Bowling 1 Hour

Bowling $75

$75.00

Bowling $65

$65.00

Bowling $55

$55.00

Socks

$3.50

Banquet

$570.00