Lodi Bowling Lounge & Bar 302 North Sacramento Street
Food Menu
Shareables
Mediterranean Sampler
Serves 3-4. Beef kofta, falafel, hummus duet, warm pita bread, olives, Arabic salad, kalamata olive, cilantro-lime yogurt sauce
Buffalo Wings
Celery sticks and carrots, cilantro, ranch, buffalo sauce, extra hot, honey bbq
Mediterranean Flat Bread
Nachos Libre
Serves 2-3. House made totopos, beans, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, pickled onion, jalapeños. Add shredded chicken or beef
Coconut Shrimp
(5) hand breaded extra-large coconut shrimp with sweet chili glaze dipping sauce
Beef Kofta Kabob
(5) Mediterranean spiced beef, Arabic salad, spicy cilantro lime yogurt sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Roasted corn, tomato, poblano peppers, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aioli
Rotisserie Chicken Sliders
(3) herb cranberry aioli, spinach, and tomato, brioche roll
Club Med Fries
Onion, peppers, olive, with feta dip
Large Bof
Crispy coated basket of French fries served with roasted pepper ketchup
Small Bof
Crispy coated basket of French fries served with roasted pepper ketchup
Lane 1-Salads / Bowls
Indgredi-bowl
Low fat below 20% fat. Spiced chicken, rainbow quinoa, roasted vegetables, kale, roasted tomato, toasted almonds spicy cilantro-mint sauce
Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, garbanzo beans, applewood bacon, cherry tomato, roasted corn, boiled egg, avocado vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Garlic croutons, lemon, parmesan, tangy house made caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber roasted peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, peppers, balsamic sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
Beets Citrus Salad
Low fat below 20% fat. Pink grapefruit, oranges, jicama, burrata cheese arugula, toasted pine nuts, EVOO agave sherry vinaigrette
Lbb House Salad
Mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette, grape tomato, cucumbers, garlic croutons, cheese
Lane 2- Pizzas – Small 10"
Lbb Special 10"
Pepperoni, sausage, roasted pepper, mushrooms, caramelized onions kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese
Bbq Chicken 10"
Garlic spread, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red onion, parmesan, red chili flakes
Garlic Spinach 10"
Garlic spread, spinach, mozzarella parmesan and feta cheese, toasted pine nuts
Roasted Vegetable 10"
Garlic spread, gilled zucchini, eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese
Grilled Chicken Artichoke 10"
Garlic spread, grilled chicken, capers, parsley, mozzarella cheese, toasted pine nuts
Pesto 3 Cheese Pizza 10"
Pesto spread, sundried and fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and parmesan cheese, toasted pine nuts
Classic Cheese 10"
Zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese
Classic Pepperoni 10"
Handmade pizza dough, zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese loaded with pepperoni
Lane 2- Pizzas – Large 16"
Lbb Special 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, roasted pepper, mushrooms, caramelized onions kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese
Bbq Chicken 16"
Garlic spread, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red onion, parmesan, red chili flakes
Garlic Spinach 16"
Garlic spread, spinach, mozzarella and parmesan and feta cheese
Roasted Vegetable 16"
Garlic spread, gilled zucchini, eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese
Grilled Chicken Artichoke 16"
Garlic spread, grilled chicken, capers, parsley, mozzarella cheese, toasted pine nuts
Pesto 3 Cheese Pizza 16"
Pesto spread, sundried and fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and parmesan cheese, toasted pine nuts
Classic Cheese 16"
Zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese
Classic Pepperoni 16"
Handmade pizza dough, zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese loaded with pepperoni
LLB 16 Football Special
Burgers / Dogs / Wraps
Hangover Burger
Half pound Wagyu steak burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickle, white cheddar, applewood bacon, lbb special sauce
Turkey "Umami" Burger
Low fat below 20% fat. Brioche bun, avocado, guacamole, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, balsamic glaze, aioli
Sonoran Street Dog
100% all beef miller frank wrapped in bacon, mayonnaise, ketchup mustard, crema, jalapenos a wrapped in a warm bolillo bun
The Pro League
Chicken club torta milanese- provolone cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato chipotle aioli, telera roll
Falafel Hummus Wrap
Hummus spread, feta dressing, lettuce, pickle, tomato, Arabic salad served with coated fries
The Pro League Dinner Entrées
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Grilled vegetable ratatouille relish, falafel, hummus, grilled pita
Fish and Chips
Ale Alaskan battered cod filet, crispy fries, tartar sauce, red pepper ketchup, malt vinegar, califas slaw
Broiled Skirt Steak
Low fat below 20% fat. Cilantro chimichurri, heirloom grape tomato, compote roasted Yukon gold potato, charred asparagus
Broiled Spiced Salmon Filet
Low fat below 20% fat. Cauliflower puree, avocado-pomegranate salsa, sweet potato strings balsamic-pomegranate reduction
Carnivore
14 oz French bone-in ribeye steak, 2 large fried eggs, avocado, cucumber, olives
Prosciutto Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp
Low fat below 20% fat. Rainbow vegetable quinoa, edamame, kale, raisins, tomato, toasted pine nuts, smokey harissa vinaigrette
Zucchini Involtini
3 grilled zucchini cheeses rolls over bucatini, tossed with organic tomato basil sauce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olive, drizzled with pesto and balsamic reduction