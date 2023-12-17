Logan's Restaurant On The Corner 381 E Interlake Blvd Lake Placid FL
BURGERS
- Single Burger$7.99
A Single Seasoned All Beef Patty
- Double Burger$9.99
Two Quarter Pound Seasoned all beef Patties
- Single Cheese Burger$9.19
A Single Seasoned All Beef Patty with Cheese
- Double Cheese Burger$11.19
Two Quarter Pound Seasoned all beef Patties with Cheese
- Single Bacon Burger$9.39
A Single Seasoned All Beef Patty with Bacon
- Double Bacon Burger$11.39
Two Quarter Pound Seasoned all beef Patties with Bacon
- Single Bacon Cheese Burger$10.69
Single Seasoned All Beef Patty with Cheese & Bacon
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger$12.59
Two Quarter Pound Seasoned all beef Patties with Cheese & Bacon
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICHES
HOT DOGS & SUCH
- Hot Dog$7.49
Nathan's all beef, served on a toasted bun
- Bacon Dog$8.99
Nathan's all beef, served on a toasted bun with Bacon.
- Cheese Dog$8.69
Nathan's all beef, served on a toasted bun with Cheese.
- Bacon Cheese Dog$10.09
Nathan's all beef, served on a toasted bun with (yep you guessed it) Bacon & Cheese.
- Chili Dog w/ Cheese$11.49
When Nathan's all beef and Logans Homemade Chili meet Logan's Cheese Sauce Deliciousness is Achieved.
- Bowl Of Chili$7.99
Our own Logan's Homemade Chili, it's hearty, it's tasty, and it's only available right here. Recipe not Included.
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.49
Logan's Chicken Tenders with your choice of Fries or Tots
SANDWICHES
SIDES
- Large Fries$4.99
- Large Cheese Fries$6.99
A Large order of Fries with our own Logan's Cheese Sauce
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Large Fries with our own Logan's Cheese Sauce and Homemade Chili
- Large Onion Rings$6.99
- Large Tater-Tots$4.99
Large order of Logan's Tots
- Large Cheese Tater-Tots$6.99
Large order of Logan's Tots with our own Logan's Cheese Sauce
- Chili Cheese Tater-Tots$8.99
Tater-Tots topped with Logans Own Cheese Sauce and our Homemade Chili