Lokal Sandwich Shop - WLA West LA
Breakfast
Classic
Bacon, eggs, potatoes, & toast
Hot Cakes
Almond Banana Pancakes
Strawberry Banana Pancake
French Toast
Churro French Toast
Brioche bread, eggs. milk, cinnamon, fresh fruit & chocolate butter on the side.
Strawberry Banana French Toast
Brioche bread, strawberries, bananas, soaked in beaten eggs, cinnamon, milk.
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon/Avocado, egg, Mexican crema, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, potatoes, red bell pepper, flour tortilla.
Avocado Toast
Toasted rustic sourdough, avocado, pickled red onion
The Rustic
Bacon, fried egg, arugula, parmesan, aioli, sundried tomato puree and pesto, on sourdough.
Scrambler
Scrambled eggs with ham, bacon, cheese, red bell pepper, onions and a side of toast. Comes with breakfast potatoes OR arugula.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sunrise
Eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted rustic ciabatta or sourdough
BAE
Bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, on toasted rustic sourdough
Protein
Turkey, eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, on toasted rustic sourdough
Banh Mi Breakfast
Vietnamese ham, eggs, cucumber, mayo, pork pate, house-made pickled daikon and carrots, jalapeno & cilantro on toasted baguette
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled egg, grilled onion, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, on croissant
Brioche Breakfast
Soft scrambled egg, cheddar & jack cheese, grilled onions, mayo, on brioche bun
Banh Mi
Old Skool Banh Mi
Classic cold cut Vietnamese sandwich. Pork loaf, Vietnamese ham, head cheese, pork pate
K-BBQ Banh Mi
Korean marinated beef + kimchi
Lokal Dac Biet Banh Mi
Pork loaf, vietnamese ham, head cheese, bbq pork, pork floss, pork pate, fried onions.
Al Pastor Banh Mi
Al pastor, pineapple, roasted salsa, onions
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
Grilled Chicken, Garlic Sambal
BBQ Pork Banh Mi
BBQ pork, pork pate
NAM Banh Mi
Grilled mushroom, mushroom pate, garlic sambal
Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi
Fried lemongrass tofu, mushroom spread, fried shallots
Sandwiches
Cubano
Ham, shredded pork, pickled cucumber, swiss cheese, mayo, dijon mujstard on brioche
Italian Job 2.0
Ham, genoa salami, mortadella, cappicola, sliced pepperoncini, provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, dijon mustard, on toasted rustic ciabatta
Chipotle Chicken
Spicy chipotle chicken, Colby jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, aioli sauce, on toasted rustic sourdough
The Jungle
Spicy salsalito turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, red bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, alfalfa sprouts, mayo, yellow & dijon mustard on toasted rustic sourdough
TBLT
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, mustard ad cheddar cheese on toasted rustic sourdough
Chimichurri Steak
Steak, chimichurri sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, aioli on toasted rustic ciabatta
Chicken Ranch
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto, ranch, and provolone on toasted rustic ciabatta
Turkey Pesto
Turkey, mozzarella, pesto, sun dried tomatoes, mayo, on toasted rustic ciabatta
Albacore Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and cheddar cheese on toasted rustic sourdough
Mushroom Chimi
Button mushroom, chimichurri, red onion, lettuce, tomato & vegan mayo on ciabatta.
Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar, butter, mayo on toasted rustic sourdough
Cauliflower Arugula
Grilled cauliflower, sundried tomato, arugula, chimichurri sauce & vegan mayo on ciabatta
Avo-TLT
Tempeh Jungle
Tempeh, vegan turkey, avocado, sprout, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, yellow & dijon mustard