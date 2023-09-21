Popular Items

Cauliflower Arugula

$12.95

Grilled cauliflower, sundried tomato, arugula, chimichurri sauce & vegan mayo on ciabatta

Cold Brew Jasmine Green Tea

$3.95

Chicken Ranch

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto, ranch, and provolone on toasted rustic ciabatta


Breakfast

SERVED ALL DAY

Classic

$8.95

Bacon, eggs, potatoes, & toast

Hot Cakes

$8.50

Almond Banana Pancakes

$9.95

Strawberry Banana Pancake

$10.95

French Toast

$9.50

Churro French Toast

$10.50

Brioche bread, eggs. milk, cinnamon, fresh fruit & chocolate butter on the side.

Strawberry Banana French Toast

$11.95

Brioche bread, strawberries, bananas, soaked in beaten eggs, cinnamon, milk.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Bacon/Avocado, egg, Mexican crema, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, potatoes, red bell pepper, flour tortilla.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Toasted rustic sourdough, avocado, pickled red onion

The Rustic

The Rustic

$11.95

Bacon, fried egg, arugula, parmesan, aioli, sundried tomato puree and pesto, on sourdough.

Scrambler

Scrambler

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with ham, bacon, cheese, red bell pepper, onions and a side of toast. Comes with breakfast potatoes OR arugula.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sunrise

Sunrise

$4.95

Eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted rustic ciabatta or sourdough

BAE

BAE

$8.95

Bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, on toasted rustic sourdough

Protein

Protein

$9.95

Turkey, eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, on toasted rustic sourdough

Banh Mi Breakfast

Banh Mi Breakfast

$9.95

Vietnamese ham, eggs, cucumber, mayo, pork pate, house-made pickled daikon and carrots, jalapeno & cilantro on toasted baguette

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.50
Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$7.95

Scrambled egg, grilled onion, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, on croissant

Brioche Breakfast

Brioche Breakfast

$7.50

Soft scrambled egg, cheddar & jack cheese, grilled onions, mayo, on brioche bun

Banh Mi

All Banh Mi come with cucumber, jalapeno, mayo or vegan mayo, house-made pickled daikon, carrots and cilantro on baguette.
Old Skool Banh Mi

Old Skool Banh Mi

$11.50

Classic cold cut Vietnamese sandwich. Pork loaf, Vietnamese ham, head cheese, pork pate

K-BBQ Banh Mi

K-BBQ Banh Mi

$14.95

Korean marinated beef + kimchi

Lokal Dac Biet Banh Mi

$15.95

Pork loaf, vietnamese ham, head cheese, bbq pork, pork floss, pork pate, fried onions.

Al Pastor Banh Mi

$13.95

Al pastor, pineapple, roasted salsa, onions

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Garlic Sambal

BBQ Pork Banh Mi

BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$13.50

BBQ pork, pork pate

NAM Banh Mi

NAM Banh Mi

$12.95

Grilled mushroom, mushroom pate, garlic sambal

Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi

$12.95

Fried lemongrass tofu, mushroom spread, fried shallots

Sandwiches

RUSTIC ARTISAN BREAD WITH FRESH INGREDIENTS
Cubano

Cubano

$13.95

Ham, shredded pork, pickled cucumber, swiss cheese, mayo, dijon mujstard on brioche

Italian Job 2.0

$13.95

Ham, genoa salami, mortadella, cappicola, sliced pepperoncini, provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, dijon mustard, on toasted rustic ciabatta

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$10.95

Spicy chipotle chicken, Colby jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, aioli sauce, on toasted rustic sourdough

The Jungle

The Jungle

$12.95

Spicy salsalito turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, red bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, alfalfa sprouts, mayo, yellow & dijon mustard on toasted rustic sourdough

TBLT

TBLT

$13.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, mustard ad cheddar cheese on toasted rustic sourdough

Chimichurri Steak

Chimichurri Steak

$14.50

Steak, chimichurri sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, aioli on toasted rustic ciabatta

Chicken Ranch

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto, ranch, and provolone on toasted rustic ciabatta

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$11.95

Turkey, mozzarella, pesto, sun dried tomatoes, mayo, on toasted rustic ciabatta

Albacore Tuna Melt

Albacore Tuna Melt

$13.50

Albacore tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and cheddar cheese on toasted rustic sourdough

Mushroom Chimi

Mushroom Chimi

$12.95

Button mushroom, chimichurri, red onion, lettuce, tomato & vegan mayo on ciabatta.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Mozzarella, cheddar, butter, mayo on toasted rustic sourdough

Cauliflower Arugula

$12.95

Grilled cauliflower, sundried tomato, arugula, chimichurri sauce & vegan mayo on ciabatta

Avo-TLT

$13.95
Tempeh Jungle

Tempeh Jungle

$13.95

Tempeh, vegan turkey, avocado, sprout, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, yellow & dijon mustard

Sides

Arugula Salad

$6.95

Potato Salad

$4.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.95

Clam Chowder Soup

$6.95
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Espresso

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.75+

Cappucino

$4.25+

Americano

$3.95+

Espresso (Double)

$2.95
House Drip Coffee

House Drip Coffee

$2.94+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75
Orleans Iced Coffee

Orleans Iced Coffee

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Cold Brew Jasmine Green Tea

$3.95

Iced Milk Tea

$4.50

Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Ice Blended & Boba

Mocha Ice Blended

$5.95

Green Tea Ice Blended

$5.95

Horchata Ice Blended

$5.95

Taro Slush Boba

$5.95

Thai Tea Boba

$5.00

Milk Tea Boba

$5.00

Jasmine Tea Boba

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.95
Watermelon Smoothie

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.95
Avocado Coffee Smoothie

Avocado Coffee Smoothie

$7.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Mango Smothies

$6.95

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.50
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.25
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$1.25
SanPellegrino

SanPellegrino

$1.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$1.75

Cookie

Madeleine 1 pc

Madeleine 1 pc

$1.00
Stroop Wafel

Stroop Wafel

$1.75
Lenny Cookie

Lenny Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95Out of stock