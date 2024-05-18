Lola 41 Naples
SUSHI
Specialty Rolls
- Chirashi Maki
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shiso, Cucumber, Yuzu Avocado, Topped with Citrus Aioli, & Ikura$28.00
- Hoka Sake
Hamachi & Avocado, Topped with Torched Salmon, Unagi Sauce, & Scallions$24.00
- Yutaka (u-ta-ka)
BBQ Eel & King Crab, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Tempura Crunchies$31.00
- Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)
Avocado Shrimp Tempura RollTopped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo$26.00
- Asahi (A-Sa-Hee)
Spicy SalmonAvocado & Tempura Cunchies insideTopped w/ Tuna & Salmon, wasabi mayo & micro greens$25.00
- Anata (A-Na-Ta)
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, TorgarashiCucumber, Tempura Flakes & ShisoTopped w/ Tuna sashimi & Wasabi Aioli$25.00
- Honshu Roll
Tuna, Cucumber, & Avocado Topped with Hamachi, Togarashi, & Serrano, Poke Sauce$28.00
- Snowy Mountain
shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, topped with spicy kani salad, yuzu aioli$27.00
- Spicy Scallop
Hokkaido Scallop, Spicy Mayo, Grilled Bell Pepper, Romaine Heart, Shiso, Pickled Radish$31.00
- Capt'n Jose
Spicy Salmon & cucumber Topped w/ Salmon, Kiwi & Black TobikoSesame Aji Mirin Aioli$24.00
- Green Light
Spicy Hamachi, Shiso & Green Apple, Topped With Kiwi, Ponzu & Fresh Lime Zest$27.00
- Golden Beet Maki
English Cucumber, Bell Peppers & Crunchy Romaine, Topped with Avocado Drizzled with Sriracha Lime Aioli (vegan/gf)$20.00
Classic Rolls
- California Roll
Crab StickAvocadoCucumberSesame Seed$22.00
- Sweet Shrimp Roll
Sweet Sauce, Avocado & Sesame Seeds$23.00
- Spicy Shrimp Roll
LoLa Spicy Sauce, Avocado & Sesame Seeds$23.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Scallions, Spicy Mayo$23.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Scallions, Spicy Mayo$23.00
- Dynamite Roll
Hamachi, Scallions & Sriracha, with Spicy Mayo, Topped in Furikake$24.00
- Rainbow Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, & Crab Stick, with Avocado & Cucumber$25.00
Traditional Rolls
- Salmon Maki
6 piece salmon, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)$17.00
- Tuna Maki
6 piece Tuna, rice, nori( seaweed on outside)$19.00
- Yellowtail & Scallion Maki
6 piece Hamachi (yellowtail), scallion, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)$21.00
- King Crab Maki
6 piece King Crab$27.00
- Cucumber Maki
6 piece cucumber, rice, nori(seaweed on outside)$12.00
- Avocado Maki
6 piece avocado avocado, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)$13.00
- Eel Maki
6 piece fresh water eel$17.00
Hand Rolls
- Salmon Hand Roll$20.00
- Tuna Hand Roll$21.00
- Yellowtail & Scallion Hand Roll$22.00
- King Crab Hand Roll$31.00
- Cucumber Hand Roll$13.00
- Avocado Hand Roll$14.00
- Eel Hand Roll$19.00
- Ikura Hand Roll$21.00
- Salmon Toro Hand Roll$26.00
- O Toro Hand Roll$36.00
- Bluefin Tuna Hand Roll$26.00
- California Hand Roll$25.00
- Shrimp Hand Roll$21.00
Nigiri
Sashimi
- Tuna Sashimi
3 slices$21.00
- Shrimp Sashimi
3 slices$20.00
- Salmon Sashimi
3 slices$21.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi
3 slices$21.00
- Eel Sashimi
3 slices$21.00
- Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
3 slices$19.00
- Salmon Roe Sashimi
3 slices$20.00
- King Crab Sashimi
3 slices$27.00
- Seared Scallop Sashimi
3 slices$32.00
- Chutoro Sashimi$33.00
- Octopus Sashimi$21.00
DINNER
Smaller Plates
- King Crab Rangoon
Cream Cheese, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Serrano Sweet Chili Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Sesame, Allium, Shellfish, Nightshade$25.00
- Grilled Octopus
Preserved Lemon & Mint Gremolata, Confit Marble Potato, Ndjua Vinaigrette Allergies: Soy, Allium, Nightshade, Citrus, Egg, Seafood$29.00
- Hoisin Baby Back Ribs
Sriracha Hoisin, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Red Chili, Micro Cilantro Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Sesame, Allium, Nightshade$25.00
- Chicken Lettuce Cups
Boston Bibb, Garlic, Ginger, Sweet Soy, Sesame Seed, Pickled Vegetable, Red Chili, Micro Cilantro Allergies: Soy, Gluten, Allium, Citrus, Nightshade, Sesame$20.00
- Truffle Fries
White Truffle Oil, Italian Parsley, Pecorino$12.00
- Simple Fries$12.00
- Edamame
Smoked Sea Salt, Togarashi$11.00
- Spicy Edamame
smoked sea salt & togarashi$11.00
- Miso Soup
Scallion, Tofu, Ferru Wakame$10.00
- Chopped Salad
Romaine, Olive Tapenade, Marinated Feta, Pickled Pepper, Heirloom Grape Tomato, Chickpea, Cucumber, Red Wine Herb Vinaigrette$19.00
- Baby Kale Salad
Avocado, Green Apple, Red Grape, Celery, Spiced Pepitas, Breakfast Radish, Medjool Date Vinaigrette Allergies: Dairy, Soy, Egg, Citrus, Nightshade, Allium$18.00
- Lobster Napoleon Salad
Mango, Cucumber, Piquillo Vinaigrette, Shallot, Celery, Red Sorrel, Yuzu Aioli Allergies: Shellfish, Nightshade, Egg, Soy, Allium, Citrus$34.00
- Poke Nachos
Tuna, Salmon, Wakame, Unagi Sauce, Shiso Aioli, Wonton Chips$28.00
- Wagyu Beef Tartare
Pickled Mushroom, Cornichon, Smoked Olive Oil, Black Garlic Aioli, Grana Padano, Calabrian Chili Cracker Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Gluten, Allium, Nightshade, Citrus$33.00
- OUT OF STOCKToro TartareOUT OF STOCK$33.00
- Yellowtail Crudo
4 piece of Hamachi (yellowtail) Sashimi Topped w/ serrano cilantro Sriracha Ponzu Sauce (citrus soy)$26.00
- Truffle Scallop Crudo
Hokkaido Scallop, Yuzu Truffle Soy, Truffle Aioli, Kimchi Furikake, Chives $25$29.00
Larger Plates
- Beef Bulgogi
Egg Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, Gochujang, Fried Garlic, Chili Threads$33.00
- Macaroni and Cheese
havarti, grana padano, jarlsberg, mascarpone, toasted breadcrumbs$28.00
- Grilled Salmon Lo Mein
water chestnuts, snow peas, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, sorrel$42.00
- Lobster Tagliatelle
zucchini, charred tomatoes, lemon mascarpone cream, chives$49.00
- Shrimp & Crab Fried Rice
Chili Mango Sauce, Egg, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Chili, Scallion, Lime, Mint, Cilantro$57.00
- Grilled Hanger Steak
red chimichurri, shrimp escabeche, roasted lemon marble potatoes, charred avocado$65.00
- The Lola Burger
Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce$28.00
- Asian Inspired Tuna Burger
Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono Relish, Soy Ginger Sauce$32.00