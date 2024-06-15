Lolita's Market and Deli 800 Pearl Street
Weekly Specials
Breakfast
- Lolita Burrita
Choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, ham, or avocado with fresh scrambled eggs, vegetarian green chili, potatoes and melted cheddar cheese served in a flour tortilla$6.99
- Lo Muffin
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or avocado with fresh scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese served on a toasted english muffin$4.99
- Lo Bagel
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or avocado with fresh scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel$6.99
- Mexican'O
Avocado and fresh scrabled eggs with green pepper, onion and green chili served on choice of toasted bagel$6.99
- Western'O
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or avocado with fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, onion and green pepper served on choice of toasted bagel$6.99
- Everything'O
Bacon, sausage, and avocado with fresh scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese served on choice of toasted bagel$8.99
- Breakfast Plate
Three eggs (any style) with sausage, bacon, ham or avocado, hash browns and choice of toast$8.99
- Steak Egg n' Cheese
Grilled sirloin steak, fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, served on a toasted bagel.$7.99
Cold Sandwiches
- Pearl Street Sandwich
Roasted turkey, avocado, and Monterey jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and sprouts. Served on toasted wheat.$10.99
- Vermont Turkey Club
A triple decker of roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, and smokey dijon honey mustard with lettuce, tomato and onion served on toasted sourdough.$11.99
- Verde Wrap
Turkey, bacon, fresh avocado, and cream cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion served in a wrapped flour tortilla.$10.99
- Mile High Club
A triple decker of roasted turkey, ham, bacon, and mayo with lettuce, tomato and onion served on toasted sourdough.$11.99
- Classic BLT
Crisp bacon,lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted sourdough$10.99
- The Picnic Sandwich
Your choice of freshly made chicken salad, egg salad, or tuna salad, with lettuce, tomato and onion served on toasted sourdough.$9.99
- The Italian
Salami, mortadella, capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and oil and vinegar with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a toasted hoagie roll$11.99
- The Californian
Freshly made chicken salad, bacon, and fresh avocado with lettuce, tomato and onion served on toasted sourdough$11.99
Hot Sandwiches
- Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled steak and melted cheddar cheese with sautéed onions and peppers served on a toasted hoagie roll.$11.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, and freshly made ranch dressing with lettuce, tomato & onion served on a toasted hoagie roll.$11.99
- Sanita's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickled jalapenos served on a toasted hoagie roll.$11.99
- Naples Staples Sandwich
Roasted turkey, melted provolone cheese, and pesto mayo with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a toasted hoagie roll.$10.99
- Cuban Sandwich
Locally raised and smoked pulled pork, ham, melted swiss cheese, dill pickles, mayo, and yellow mustard served on a toasted hoagie roll.$12.99
- Firehouse Sandwich
Choice of locally smoked brisket or pulled pork, melted provolone cheese, and BBQ sauce with sautéed onions and jalapenos served on a toasted bun.$12.99
- Flatiron Sandwich
Smoked beef brisket, melted cheese, and garlic aioli with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a toasted bun.$12.99
- My Thai Sandwich
Grilled chicken and Thai peanut sauce with lettuce, onion and sprouts served on a toasted hoagie roll.$11.99
- Rueben Sandwich
Grilled pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing served on toasted rye.$12.99
- South Hampton Sandwich
Roasted turkey, warm brie, roasted red peppers, and sprouts served on a toasted hoagie roll.$11.99
- Tuna Melt Sandwich
Freshly made tuna salad and melted swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion served on toasted sourdough.$11.99
- Hot Pastrami
A hefty portion of grilled pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, topped with brown mustard served on toasted marble rye.$12.99
- Meatball Sub
Marinated meatballs, melted provolone cheese, and parmesan served on a toasted hoagie roll.$10.99
Vegetarian Sandwiches
- Green Grocer
Fresh avocado, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and sprouts on toasted wheat.$9.99
- Hearty Choke
Artichoke hearts, roast red peppers, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo served on warm rustic roll$9.99
- Caprese
Fresh mozzarella and pesto mayo with tomato and red onion served on toasted rustic roll$9.99
- Mediterranean
Fresh hummus, feta cheese, roast red peppers, artichoke hearts, cucumber, red onion & black olives served on a toasted hoagie.$10.99
- Seitan Reuben
Grilled seitan, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing served on toasted rye$10.99