Lolo Hawaiian BBQ 1405 W 650 S
Island Favorite (Mixed Plate)
- Three Meat Mix$16.29
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
- Two Meat Mix$13.79
- Hawaiian BBQ Mix$19.29
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.
- Seafood Mix$17.79
Crispy shrimp or tempura shrimp, Island White Fish and BBQ Chicken.
- BBQ & Katsu Mix$17.79
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef & Katsu Chicken
- Grilled Spam & Eggs$12.79
A true local dish of grilled spam w/ 2 eggs.
- Loco Moco$13.79
Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.
Appetizers & Sides
Sides of Meat
House Salads
Family Meal
- Family Meal 4 People$41.99
Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 6 cups of sauces
- Family Meal 6 People$62.99
Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 8 cups of sauces
Chicken
Seafood
Beef
Pork
Mini Meal
- Mini Teriyaki Chicken$9.79
- Mini Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$9.79
- Mini Chicken Katsu$9.79
- Mini Island Fire Chicken$10.04
- Mini Hawaiian BBQ Beef$10.54
- Mini Teriyaki Beef$10.54
- Mini Crispy Shrimp$10.04
- Mini Tempura Shrimp$10.04
- Mini Island White Fish (1 pc)$10.04
- Mini Kalua Pork$9.79
- Mini Loco Moco$9.79
- Mini Grilled Spam Eggs$9.79