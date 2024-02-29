THE SPICY HAWAIIAN

$16.00

Experience the perfect balance of sweet and spicy featuring a classic red sauce base, a layer of fresh and shredded mozzarella, topped with juicy pineapple, smoky bacon, and fiery jalapeños, finished with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan and a light drizzle of olive oil. This pizza is a tantalizing fusion of flavors, ideal for those who crave a tropical twist with a zesty kick.