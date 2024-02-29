Lombardough's Pizza & Beer 17081 South Tamiami Trail
Food
THE CLASSICS
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- BIANCA ORTAGGIO$16.00
12" Dough, Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Artichoke Hearts, Broccoli Florets, Cherry Tomatoes, Topped w/ Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, & Italian Herbs
- SICILIAN DELIGHT$18.50
Embark on a culinary journey with our Sicilian Delight, a robust feast of Italian mild sausage, crispy cup & char pepperoni, and thinly sliced prosciutto, harmoniously paired with sweet cherry peppers and fresh chopped basil on a classic red sauce base. This pizza is a bold blend of savory and sweet, capturing the essence of Sicilian flavors in every bite
- BUFFALO BILL$18.00
Signature Tuscan Garlic Sauce base, shredded mozzarella, tender chicken, red onion, cherry tomatoes, topped with a drizzle of Blue Cheese.
- PESTO CAPRESE$17.00
Savor the fresh, vibrant flavors of our Pesto Caprese, featuring a rich pesto base topped with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and a blend of parmesan, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta cheeses. This brick oven pizza elegantly combines the classic caprese taste with a hearty, savory twist.
- THE SPICY HAWAIIAN$16.00
Experience the perfect balance of sweet and spicy featuring a classic red sauce base, a layer of fresh and shredded mozzarella, topped with juicy pineapple, smoky bacon, and fiery jalapeños, finished with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan and a light drizzle of olive oil. This pizza is a tantalizing fusion of flavors, ideal for those who crave a tropical twist with a zesty kick.
- SAUCY MEATBALL$18.00
A hearty feast featuring a robust red sauce, savory meatballs, and a trio of cheeses—fresh mozzarella, creamy ricotta, and sharp Parmesan—on a garlic butter crust, all garnished with fresh oregano. This pizza offers a comforting blend of classic Italian flavors, perfect for meatball lovers.
- MUSHROOM & CARMELIZED ONION$17.00
A garlic sauce base, blanketed in mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, topped with rich cremini mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, and tender baby spinach. This pizza is a delightful fusion of savory and subtly sweet flavors, perfect for a refined palate.
- BELLISSIMO PROSCIUTTO$18.50
Ricotta Cream Sauce base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto and roasted red peppers.
- SPINACH, RICOTTA CREAM & GARLIC$16.00
Featuring a blend of ricotta cream sauce and a savory garlic cream base, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic cloves, and baby spinach, then seasoned with sea salt, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes for a perfect blend of creamy goodness and a hint of spice.
- HI-TIDE$18.50Out of stock
Indulge in our wood-fired brick oven Seafood Pizza, a culinary masterpiece featuring your choice of a rich red sauce or roasted garlic cream sauce base, melted fresh mozzarella, delicately cooked shrimp, and tender scallops, all artistically drizzled with garlic herb olive oil, zesty lemon aioli, and vibrant fresh pesto for a flavorful oceanic journey.
- ULTIMATE BLT$17.00
Light olive oil base, crisp bacon, fresh arugula, juicy halved cherry tomatoes, and zesty lemon aioli drizzle.
- MARGHERITA PIZZA$10.00
Revel in the classic elegance of our Margherita, featuring a bright red sauce, fresh, creamy mozzarella, and aromatic basil leaves, all finished with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil on a crisp crust. This pizza is a harmonious blend of fresh, simple ingredients, capturing the essence of traditional Italian flavor.
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
- Copa Di Vino - White Zin$6.00
- Copa Di Vino - Cab Sauv$6.00
- NUTRL - Orange$4.00
- NUTRL - Lime$4.00
- NUTRL - Pineapple$4.00
- Surfside - Vodka Iced Tea$6.00
- Kona Big Wave$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- CopperTail Night Swim$7.50
- Funky Buddha Floridian$7.50
- Islamorada Ale$7.50
- RipTide Olde Naples Blonde$7.50
- Labelle Courthouse Cream Ale$7.50
- Ankrolab Turtle Season$7.50
- Scotty's Hazy IPA$7.50
- Scotty's German Lager$7.50
- Scotty's Irish Red$7.50