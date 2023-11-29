Skip to Main content
Iced Latte
$5.00+
Latte
$4.25+
Cold Brew
$3.00+
Doppio/Double Espresso
$2.25
Latte
$4.25+
Iced Latte
$5.00+
Capuccino
$3.75
Americano
$3.25+
Flat White
$4.25
Mocha
$4.75+
Iced Mocha
$5.25+
Drip
$2.50+
Cold Brew
$3.00+
Chai
$4.50+
Steamed Cloudy Goodness
$2.25+
Hot Tea
$2.65+
Iced Chai
$5.00+
J.W. Hot Chocolate
$3.50+
Kid's Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Sunshine Splash
$2.25+
Sunshine Splash and Sweet Carolyn
$2.25+
Sweet Carolyn
$2.25+
Coffee Bagged
A.bsalon Tulip
$19.50
"The K.earney Mesa" Decaffeinated
$18.75
A. Brownie Sweet Pea
$16.00
M.agnolia Apricot
$17.00
5lbs is espresso beans
$56.00
Last Chance Ranch
$19.00
(555) 555-5555
11370 Anderson Street, Lower Level, Loma Linda, CA 92354
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 6AM
All hours
