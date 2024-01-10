London Calling London Calling
Pasties
- Oggie The Traditional$9.99
"A tip of the hat" to the Cornish. Originating in Cornwall, England, this is the traditional pasty that started it all! Tender bites of steak, onion, golden potato, and rutabaga baked together to create a warm and satisfying meal
- Chicken Tikka Masala$9.99
Tender diced white meat chicken tossed in a curry spiced tomato cream sauce. One of Britain's favorites
- Bangers and Mash$9.99
Sausage seasoned with herbs and Parmesan wrapped in whipped mashed potatoes
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pasty$9.99
Filled with fresh ground beef, bacon, tiny bites of onion and smoked Gouda cheese served with a side of freshly made "Britain is an island" dressing
- Cheesy Chicken and Bacon$9.99
Smoky bacon, house-made creamy herbed cheese, and diced white meat chicken wrapped in a flakey crust
- Pizza Pasty$9.99
Diced pepperoni, Italian sausage, and melted provolone cheese tossed in our slow-cooked marinara sauce
- Potatoes Au Gratin$9.99
Golden potato, onion, and aged Cheddar inside a flakey crust. An English standard for the non-carnivores. Also known as the cheese and onion
- Bombay$9.99
Roasted cauliflower, tender chickpeas, and golden potatoes tossed in a spicy and rich tomato curry
- Chicken Pot Pie Pasty$9.99
Pies & Rolls
Fish and Chips
- Fish and Chips$12.99
Three pieces of wild alaskan pollock, freshly battered and deep fried and served with beer battered chips (fries) and house-made dill tartar sauce and a fresh lemon
- Shrimp and Chips$12.99
Six butterflied shrimp and panko encrusted and served with beer-battered chips (fries) and sweet chili dipping sauce
- 1 Piece of Fish$2.99
- 2 pieces of shrimp$2.99
Sides
Dips
Desserts
- Banoffee Pie$3.99
A British favorite. Graham cracker and butter crust, caramel, fresh bananas, and whipped heavy cream topped off with a dusting of cocoa
- Mini Dessert Pasties Vanilla Custard$3.99
Traditional British pie flavors tucked inside our buttery crust and deep fried. Ask about today's flavor
- Mix and Match$7.00
2 for $7
Take & Bake
- T&B Oggie The Traditional Pasty$9.99
- T&B Chicken Tikka Masala Pasty$9.99
- T&B Bangers and Mash Pasty$9.99
- T&B Bacon Cheeseburger Pasty$9.99
- T&B Cheesy Chicken and Bacon Pasty$9.99
- T&B Pizza Pasty$9.99
- T&B Potatoes Au Gratin Pasty$9.99
- T&B Bombay Pasty$9.99
- T&B Chicken Pot Pie Pasty$9.99
- T&B Shepards Pie$9.99
- T&B Sausage Roll$5.99