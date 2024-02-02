Lone Oak Grill - Eagan 3010 Eagandale Pl
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Satay$17.00
Grilled curried chicken tenderloins, sriracha, cilantro, cucumber, peanut sauce, bibb lettuce wraps.
- Fish Tacos$17.00
3 corn tortillas filled with mahi mahi, homemade honey chipotle slaw, homemade salsa roja, mexican crema, house-pickled red onions, cilantro.
- Artichoke Dip$15.00
Cream cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, marinated artichokes, parmesan crust, homemade garlic flatbread.
- Traditional Wings$18.00
- Boneless Wings$18.00
- Cheese Curds$16.00
White cheddar curds from Ellsworth, WI, Summit EPA beer batter, homemade berry ketchup.
- Nachos$18.00
- Chips & Queso$12.00
House-fried corn tortilla chips, signature cheese sauce mixed with pico de gallo and red el yucateco hot sauce.
- Tinga Quesadilla$17.00
Jumbo flour tortilla filled with homemade shredded chipotle chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda cheeses. served with lettuce, pico de gallo, house pickled onions, salsa and sour cream
- Loaded Tots$15.00
- Chicken Tender Basket$18.00
Four beer & buttermilk marinated chicken tenderloins, french fries, choose 2 dipping sauces
PIZZA
- Ellsworth Pizza$19.00
Hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara, white cheddar cheese curds, cherry wood smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage.
- Margherita Pizza$16.00
Hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes & basil.
- Supreme Pizza$17.00
Hand stretched dough toped with homemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion.
- Custom Pizza$12.00
SOUPS
- Turkey Wild Rice Bowl$9.00
White & dark meat turkey, carrots, celery, leeks, turnips, Minnesota wild rice, brown rice, cream, toasted sliced almonds.
- Turkey Wild Rice Bowl$10.00
White & dark meat turkey, carrots, celery, leeks, turnips, Minnesota wild rice, brown rice, cream, toasted sliced almonds.
- Tomato Basil Cup$9.00
Tomato & basil fortified with homemade beef bone broth, garlic croutons.
- Tomato Basil Bowl$10.00
Tomato & basil fortified with homemade beef bone broth, garlic croutons.
- Lone Oak Chili Cup$9.00
Ground chuck and bacon simmered in a smoky tomato broth; seasoned with our house blend of peppers and spices, topped with cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
- Bowl Chili$10.00
Ground chuck and bacon simmered in a smoky tomato broth; seasoned with our house blend of peppers and spices, topped with cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
SALADS
- Southwest Chicken Salad$18.00
Romaine, homemade chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, blackened chicken breast
- Chicken Caesar$17.00
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic & parmesan croutons, grilled white meat chicken.
- Balsamic Steakhouse$19.00
Local baby lettuces, homemade steakhouse balsamic dressing, marinated tomatoes & basil, feta cheese, dry rub pecans, red onions, sirloin steak cooked to order.
- Chef's Cobb$19.00
Local baby lettuces tossed in homemade bacon buttermilk ranch, smoked turkey, heirloom tomato, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, red onion.
- Garden Salad$17.00
Local baby lettuces, mini heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, garlic & parmesan croutons, mixed cheese; choice of homemade dressing.
BURGERS
- California Lucy$18.00
6oz beef patty stuffed with cheddar and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun.
- Steakhouse Burger$18.00
- Double Cheeseburger$18.00
Two 1/4 lb beef patties smashed on our flat top for a perfect crust, american cheese, bacon, pickles, homemade special sauce, egg bun.
- Bacon Jack Burger$18.00
1/2 pound beef patty, homemade pepper jack cheese spread, bacon, homemade honey chipotle slaw, chipotle aioli.
- KC BBQ Burger$18.00
1/2 lb beef patty, cheddar cheese, homemade Kansas City BBQ Sauce, bacon, onion rings, brioche bun.
- Turkey Burger$16.00
Homemade ground turkey & wild rice patty, havarti, bacon, homemade cranberry aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun.
- Bacon Blue Burger$18.00
1/2 lb. beef patty, melted bleu cheese, homemade roasted garlic aioli, bacon, house pickled onions, arugula, brioche bun.
SANDWICHES
- Turkey Bacon Club$17.00
Maple wood smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, whole grain toast.
- Tipsy Texan$18.00
Pecan wood smoked beef brisket, Andouille sausage, homemade Yucatan BBQ sauce, house coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun.
- Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken thigh, Nashville hot oil and spice, shredded lettuce, pickles, homemade bacon buttermilk ranch, brioche bun.
- Kansas City BBQ Pork Sandwich$18.00
Apple wood pulled pork, cherry wood smoked ham, homemade Kansas City BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, Summit EPA beer batter fried jalapeños, Texas toast.
- Pastrami On Rye$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy chicken tenderloins, homemade buffalo sauce, bacon, shredded romaine, homemade bleu cheese dressing, tomato-basil flour tortilla.
- Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
Thinly sliced sirloin steak, fried onions and peppers piled high on a hoagie bun; topped with our homemade cheese sauce.
- Walleye Sandwich$19.00
Minnesota caught walleye filet breaded and fried to order, homemade tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion; served on a hoagie bun.
FROM THE PIT
- Texas Brisket$23.00
1/2 lb pecan wood smoked beef brisket, Texas toast.
- Kansas City Ribs$23.00
1/2 rack cherry wood smoke spareribs, Texas Toast.
- Andouille Hot Links$17.00
Hickory smoked spicy pork sausage from Louisiana, Texas toast.
- Carolina Chopped Pork$19.00
1/2 lb apple wood smoked pork shoulder, Texas toast.
ENTREES
- Ribeye$37.00
16oz Ribeye hand-cut from a pecan wood cold-smoked Prim Rib.
- Sirloin Steak$23.00
Hand-cut 10oz Top Sirloin Steak.
- Sockeye Salmon$26.00
8oz Wild Pacific Salmon fillet, garlic & rosemary Chef's butter.
- MInnesota Walleye$26.00
9oz Red Lake walleye fillet, buttermilk marinade, panko & parmesan crust.
- Cracky Mac$20.00
Spiral pasta tossed in our signature cheese sauce with bacon and hickory smoked andouille sausage.
- Chicken Alfredo$19.00
Spiral pasta tossed ion our homemade Alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken breast, broccoli, parmesan cheese.
- Jambalaya$19.00
Hickory smoked andouille sausage, dark meat chicken, cherry wood smoked tasso ham, tomato, peppers, cajun rice.
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Roasted chicken, sweet peas, carrots, potatoes, sweet corn, homemade chicken stock & cream gravy, puff pastry crust.
- Power Bowl$18.00
Stir-fried vegetables, ancient grains & kale, choice of sirloin steak, grilled all-white meat chicken, sockeye salmon or jumbo shrimp.
- Fish & Chips$21.00
DESSERTS
- Chocolate Flourless Cake$9.00
Dense and fudgy chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream.
- Lone Oak Bread Pudding$10.00
Texas toast, cinnamon-vanilla custard, golden raisins, granny smith apples, butter pecan ice cream, bourbon pecan praline.
- New York Cheesecake$9.00
Graham cracker crust, whipped cream; choice of plain vanilla, mixed berry sauce, bourbon pecan praline sauce, or turtle topping.
- T-Rex Cookie Sundae$10.00
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream.
- Ice Cream Sundae$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream.