Lonerider at Wake Forest
Kegs
1/6 BBL
1/2 BBL
Keg Deposit
Curbside
Cans
Deadeye Jack 4-Pack
Firebreather 4-Pack
Hoppy Ki Yay 6-Pack
Peacemaker 4-Pack
Ranch Water Original 4-Pack
Ranch Water Paloma 4-Pack
Ranch Water w/ Jalapeño Pineapple 4-Pack
Shotgun Betty 4-Pack
Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.
Sweet Josie Brown 4-Pack
Sweet Josie Brown Case
A temptress who will seduce you, Sweet Josie is crafted in the American Brown style. This is a complex beer balancing nice hop bitterness with a generous amount of chocolate and aromatic malts.
True Lime Lyte 4-Pack
Day to Day 4-pack
Draft Beer
Cerveza Para Los Bandidos
American Lager- 4.8%
Bar Dog
Vienna Lager- 5%
Gold Dust
Session IPA- 3.9%
Hoppy Ki Yay
American IPA- 6.6%
Pistols at Dawn Barrell Aged
Coffee Stout- 9%
The Judge
Milk/Sweet Stout- 6.5%
Deadeye Jack
American Porter- 6%
Sweet Josie
American Brown Ale- 6.1%
Shotgun Betty
Wheat Beer/Hefeweizen- 5.8%
IPA for outlaws
American IPA- 8.3%
Peacemaker
American IPA- 5.5%
True Lime Lyte
Lime Blonde Ale- 3.2%
Berliner
Wine
Butter Chardonnay
Bottle- Chalk Hill Chardonnay
BTG Chalk Hill Chardonnay
Bottle Fransiscan Estate Cab Sauv
BTG Fransiscan Estate Cab Sauv
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
La Marca Split
BTG Dona Paula Velvet Red Blend
Underwood Can
Wycliff Bottle
BTG Wycliff
Bev Pinot Grigio
Bev Sauv Blanc
Cocktails
Mimosa (Sat & Sun) Special
Bloody Mary (Sat & Sun Special)
Blackberry Limeade
Voka, Citrus, Lime, Blackberry Puree
Carolina Blush
Whiskey, Simple syrup, Raspberry puree
Carolina Cane
Green Tea Shot
House Bloody Mary
House Margarita
Lonerider Whiskey Mule
Whiskey, lime, ginger beer
Long Island Iced Tea
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Vodka, lime, ginger beer