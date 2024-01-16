Long-Bell Pizza Co. Lee's Summit, MO
Starters
- Chips With Benefits
House made tortilla chips with your choice of dip, or all three.$4.00
- Basket of Fries
Garlic parmesan, Fire, or Plain$8.00
- Side Of Fries
Garlic parmesan, Fire, or Plain$4.00
- Basket of Tots$8.00
- Side Tots$4.00
- Buffalo Tots
Tots, bacon, onion, tossed in IPA buffalo, topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing and green onions.$10.50
- Chicken Strips
Crispy chicken strips, fries, and your choice of dipping sauce$13.00
- Garlic crust
16" signature crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, herbs$18.00
- Lb Signature Dip
Creamy blend of capicola, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, with fresh baked dough$11.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of roasted garlic, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, with house made tortilla chips$11.00
- Wings
One pound of our delicious wings, choose your sauce, and your dip$14.00
- Pretzels W/beer Cheese$7.50
- Brisket Nachos
House made tortilla chips, topped with queso, smoked brisket, roasted salsa, crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole$14.00
- Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar, breaded and fried golden, tossed in garlic parmesan, served with house made red sauce.$9.00
- Side Chips$4.00
- Side Pane Bread$4.00
- Bbq Cracklins
Fresh fried crispy cracklins, tossed in our BBQ rub$5.00
- Dough To Go$3.00
- SmackWrap Single$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKPick 6 WingsOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Elotes Skillet$11.00
- OUT OF STOCKNashville Hot-ChosOUT OF STOCK$14.00
Salads
- Chop Salad
Bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, creamy gorgonzola, romaine$11.00
- Caesar
Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan$10.00
- Small Caesar
Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan$5.00
- House Salad
Romaine, carrot, cherry tomato, choice of dressing$5.00
- Smoked Chicken and Chorizo Salad
Crisp romaine, smoked chicken, chorizo, red onion, pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado dressing, queso fresco, tortilla strips$13.00
- Pad Thai Salad$13.00
Tacos
Taco Choice
- Carnitas Tacos
3 TACOS PER ORDER Slow braised then fried pork carnitas, roasted salsa, crema, red onion, cilantro.$9.00
- Smoked Chicken Tacos
3 PER ORDER Smoked chicken, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla$9.00
- Chorizo con Papas Tacos
Chorizo, quesadilla cheese, crispy potatoes, in a grilled corn tortilla, with a side of avocado tomatillo salsa.$9.00
- Brisket Tacos$9.00
- Birria Tacos (3)$12.00
Sandwiches
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, tossed in our fire oil, with dill ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a ciabatta roll$14.00
- Cubano
Grilled ciabatta, cuban dijon, slow roasted pulled pork. house made pickles, canadian ham, swiss cheese. Served with garlic parmesan fries.$13.00
- O.G. 2.0 Burger
Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.$14.00
- Birria Dip Sand
Birria Dip Sandwich- Cilantro lime aioli, slow braised birria beef, quesadilla cheese, citrus pickled onion, fresh baked botillo bread.$14.00
- Smoked Brisket Philly
House smoked brisket, bell peppers, onion, house made queso, choose a side.$14.00
- SmackWrap Meal$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKTNF Single O.G. BurgerOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- Smoked Chicken Long Mi$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKPastrami SandwichOUT OF STOCK$14.00
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- LG Supre Pie
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, olive, mozzarella, and red sauce$26.00
- Lg You Gotta Risk It For The...
Cream cheese, brown sugar BBQ rub, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, candied jalapeno, house smoke burnt ends in Burnt Finger BBQ Sauce, green onion$27.00
- LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cream cheese, I.P.A. Buffalo sauce, onions, bacon, crispy buffalo chicken, jalapenos, gorgonzola$28.00
- LG Cholo Pizza
House made enchilada sauce, mozzarella, red onion, jalapeno, chicken, cheddar, crema, and cilantro.$28.00
- LG Cubano pie
Sweet and spicy mustard sauce, pickles, pulled pork, mozzarella cheese$26.00
- LG Margherita Pie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella$24.00
- LG Monte Cristo
Garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, Canadian ham, red onion, crispy chicken, strawberry jam, powdered sugar, green onion$28.00
- LG Park 4 Pie
Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage, red sauce$27.00
- LG Pig and rooster Pie
Garlic cream sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, spinach$25.00
- LG Smokehouse BBQ
Bacon, chicken, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, mozzarella, onion, Burnt Finger BBQ sauce, green onion$27.00
- LG V is for Vegetable
Garlic oil, spinach, mozzarella, cherry tomato, mushroom, chopped garlic, red onion, basil, shaved parmesan$25.00
- Lg Special Pizza
Check out our social media pages or our website for the current selection!$28.00
- LG Jabroni Pizza
Giardiniera cream cheese, mozzarella, red onion, capicola, salami, pepperoncinis, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil$28.00
B.Y.O. / Half + Half
Personals Pizzas
10" Gluten Free and Keto Crust
$16 1 Topping Saturday Only Special
Sauces
Side Sauces
- Side dill ranch$0.50
- side red sauce$0.50
- side Gorgonzola dressing$0.50
- SD Pad Thai Vin$0.50
- Side Dill Ranch No Make$0.50
- side bbq$0.50
- side buffalo$0.50
- side burnin buffalo$0.50
- side balsamic vin$0.50
- side caesar dressing$0.50
- side cuban mustard$0.50
- side asian zing$0.50
- Sd Secret Sauce$0.50
- Side Salsa$0.50
- Sd Avocado Salsa$0.50
- Large Sd Salsa$3.00
- Small Side Queso$1.00
- Lg Side Queso$4.00
- Lg Sd Guacamole$6.00
- Sd Cilantro Aioli$0.50
- Side Straw Jam$0.50
- side pickles$0.50
- Side Crema$0.50
- Sd Honey$0.25
- Sd Mayo
- Sd Diablo Sauce$0.50
- side creamy garlic$0.50
- Sd Long Mi Sauce$0.50
Dessert
Scoop of Ice Cream
Beer/Cktls/Wine
Draft Beer
- BKS Mosaic 12$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKBLVD Elusive Thunder IPA 12OUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Alma Mader Pure Spec 12$5.00
- Blvd Wheat 16$5.00
- Blvd Tank 7 12$5.00
- Alma Mader Small Oasis 12$5.00
- Perennial Vaguely European 12$5.00
- HeavyRiff Disco Apocalypse 16$5.00
- Crooked Stave Afterglow WC IPA 12$5.00
- Narrow Gauge Scales 12$7.50
- Equillibrium dbl 12$5.00
- Fringe Madam X 12$5.00
- Miller Lite 16$5.00
- 4Hands Charleston 12$7.50
- 2nd Shift Bella Birra 12$5.00
- Blvd wheat pitcher$16.00
- Miller Lite Pitcher$16.00
- Flight$16.00
- Taster
- Extra Fruit$0.50
- In Crust We Trust 16$5.00
Cans And Bottles
- Coors Light$5.00
- Avery White Rascal$6.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Extra Fruit$0.50
- 805 Lager$6.50
- 805 Cerveza btl$6.50
- Cali Sqeeeze$6.50
- LeftHand NitroStout$6.50
- Yeungling Flight$6.00
- Blvd Space Camper$6.00
- BrickRiver Peach Cider$6.00
- Brew Dogs It's A Beaut$6.00
- Odell Sippn Pretty$6.00
- Torpedo IPA$6.00
- Great Divide Hibernation$6.00
- High Noon pineapple$5.50
- Avery Old Jubilation$6.00
- Mind Haze CosmicCrusher$6.50
- Pseudo Sue$7.00
- Space Camper Quantam Hop$7.00
- CityBarrel SpaceDragon$6.50
- OUT OF STOCKMontuckyOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Stone Buenaveza$6.00
- Athletic Blonde n\a$6.00