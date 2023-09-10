Long Story Short
Popular Items
Italian
Mortadella / Genoa Salami / Hot Capicola / Provolone / Pecorino / Iceberg / Calabrian Pepper Mayo/ Mancini's Hoagie Roll
The Jamie
Chicken Patty / Swiss / Honey Mustard / Lettuce / Mancini's Hoagie Roll
Not Your Average Turkey
Cherry Tomato / Bacon / Hard Boiled Egg / Lettuce / Avocado Blue Cheese Dressing / Mancini's Hoagie Roll
FOOD
SANDOS
Diner Burger
Bacon / American Cheese / Steak Sauce / Duke's Mayo / Bread & Butter Pickles Martins Potato Roll
Nashville Hot Chicken
Iceberg / Dukes / Bread & Butter Pickles / Mancini's Hoagie Roll
The Jamie
Chicken Patty / Swiss / Honey Mustard / Lettuce / Mancini's Hoagie Roll
Italian
Mortadella / Genoa Salami / Hot Capicola / Provolone / Pecorino / Iceberg / Calabrian Pepper Mayo/ Mancini's Hoagie Roll
Not Your Average Turkey
Cherry Tomato / Bacon / Hard Boiled Egg / Lettuce / Avocado Blue Cheese Dressing / Mancini's Hoagie Roll
Belmont
Italian Tuna Salad / Iceberg / Artichoke / Whipped Ricotta / Mancini's Hoagie Roll
Auntie
Smoked Isly's / Sharp Cheddar / Shallot Dijon Mayo / Green Bean Casserole / Ritz Gremolata / Mancini's Texas Toast
Meatball Mac Melt
Smashed Meatballs / Marinara / Yellow Mustard / Velveeta Mac / Chihuahua / Cheese Curd / Doritos / Mancini's Texas Toast
Porky
Mop Slopped Smoked Pork / Glazed Pork Belly / Copper Sharp American / Bread & Butter Pickles / French's Fried Onions / Mancini's Texas Toast
Handshake
Braised Beef / Horseradish Cheese Spread / Picked Red Onion / Broccoli / Mancini's Texas Toast
Broccoli
VEGAN / Smashed White Beans / Zucchini / Artichokes / Tomato / Basil Chimichuri / Pepper Relish / Mancini's Whole Wheat Roll
Curry
VEGETARIAN / Eggplant / Chickpeas / Parsley / Cilantro / Butter Curry / Yogurt / Mancini's Whole Wheat Roll
SALADS
SIDES
Chips
Tater Tots
Pizza Loaded Tots
Cheese Curds / Smashed Meatballs / Marinara
Loaded Tots
Cheese Curds / Iceberg / Tomato / Bacon / Sour Cream
Pasta Salad
Elbow Macaroni / Aged Provolone / White American / Cucumbers / Grape Tomatoes / Kalamata Olives / Salami
Broccoli Salad
Broccoli / Scallions / Cranberries / Sunflower Seeds / Cheddar / Duke's Mayo / Yogurt
White Bean Salad
White Beans / Shallots / Celery / Garlic / Dijon / Herbs
Potato Salad
Bacon / Cheddar / Mayo / Broccoli
BEER TO GO
Cindi's Hard Mountain Tea - 12oz 6pack
Hard iced tea with a hint of citrus for yinz. Steam-brewed and fizz-free! Best served over ice
Lil' Cinder - 16oz 4pack
Our house light lager brewed with American six-row barley, American flaked maize, and a kiss of German noble hops. 4.2% ABV / STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops. 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Danville Train - 16oz 4pack
Festbier golden lager brewed with our most beloved German pilsner malt. 6.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Squish - 16oz 4pack
Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal / 5.5% ABV / To-Go beer is STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Full Squish - 16oz 4pack
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Crystal hops. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Hahps - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack
Our year-round west coast IPA brewed with our hand-selected Yakima Valey Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops and a lean grain bill. 7.0% ABV // Strictly for off-site consumption.
No Drought - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack
West coast IPA hopped with Amarillo CGX, Azacca CGX, Motueka, and Strata. Brewed in collaboration with #39 Jason Grilli to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2013 NL wild card game victory. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption.
Turn the Wheel - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack
West coast IPA brewed with a lovely lot of Centennial hops from Crosby Hop Farms in the Willamette Valley, OR. 7.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Bombs in Pop Space - 16oz 4pack
Bomb-pop inspired Tartshake fruited sour brewed with raspberry, cherry, lemon, and lime purées, Madagascar vanilla bean, and milk sugar. 6.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Archive Series: Hefeweizen - 16oz 4pack
Traditional German Style Hefeweizen made with Weyerman Pale wheat and pilsner malt. 5.3% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
ILINOHPA - Hazy DIPA - 16oz 4pack
Hazy double IPA brewed with Nelson Sauvin. Enigma, Motueka, and Columbus hops for maximum trop-stank. Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Hop Butcher for the World. 8.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption.
Comitissa Pilsner - 16oz 4pack
Hoppy Pilsner mad with Contessa Hops. 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions
Incredible Sky: 2023 Cascade - 16oz 4pack
West coast pale ale brewed with wet Cascade hops from Hop Stop Farms in Sandy Lake, PA as well as Cascade T90 and Cascade Cryo. 5.1% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
ALL CINDERLANDS FOEDERHOUSE MERCH 50% OFF!!
ALL MERCH 50% OFF!!
FH Pocket Tshirt - Charcoal
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.
SSBC Tshirt
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.
Green Long Sleeve T-shirt
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.
Pittsburghenstrausse Shirt
All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Lawrence (40cl.) Glass
Glass only || All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.