Italian

$14.00

Mortadella / Genoa Salami / Hot Capicola / Provolone / Pecorino / Iceberg / Calabrian Pepper Mayo/ Mancini's Hoagie Roll

The Jamie

$12.00

Chicken Patty / Swiss / Honey Mustard / Lettuce / Mancini's Hoagie Roll

Not Your Average Turkey

$14.00

Cherry Tomato / Bacon / Hard Boiled Egg / Lettuce / Avocado Blue Cheese Dressing / Mancini's Hoagie Roll

FOOD

SANDOS

Diner Burger

$13.00

Bacon / American Cheese / Steak Sauce / Duke's Mayo / Bread & Butter Pickles Martins Potato Roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Iceberg / Dukes / Bread & Butter Pickles / Mancini's Hoagie Roll

The Jamie

$12.00

Chicken Patty / Swiss / Honey Mustard / Lettuce / Mancini's Hoagie Roll

Italian

$14.00

Mortadella / Genoa Salami / Hot Capicola / Provolone / Pecorino / Iceberg / Calabrian Pepper Mayo/ Mancini's Hoagie Roll

Not Your Average Turkey

$14.00

Cherry Tomato / Bacon / Hard Boiled Egg / Lettuce / Avocado Blue Cheese Dressing / Mancini's Hoagie Roll

Belmont

$14.00

Italian Tuna Salad / Iceberg / Artichoke / Whipped Ricotta / Mancini's Hoagie Roll

Auntie

$12.00

Smoked Isly's / Sharp Cheddar / Shallot Dijon Mayo / Green Bean Casserole / Ritz Gremolata / Mancini's Texas Toast

Meatball Mac Melt

$14.00

Smashed Meatballs / Marinara / Yellow Mustard / Velveeta Mac / Chihuahua / Cheese Curd / Doritos / Mancini's Texas Toast

Porky

$12.00

Mop Slopped Smoked Pork / Glazed Pork Belly / Copper Sharp American / Bread & Butter Pickles / French's Fried Onions / Mancini's Texas Toast

Handshake

$13.00

Braised Beef / Horseradish Cheese Spread / Picked Red Onion / Broccoli / Mancini's Texas Toast

Broccoli

$12.00

VEGAN / Smashed White Beans / Zucchini / Artichokes / Tomato / Basil Chimichuri / Pepper Relish / Mancini's Whole Wheat Roll

Curry

$12.00

VEGETARIAN / Eggplant / Chickpeas / Parsley / Cilantro / Butter Curry / Yogurt / Mancini's Whole Wheat Roll

SALADS

Kitchen Sink

$10.00

Iceberg / Tomato / Salami / Provolone / Pepper Relish / Olives / Italian Dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Iceberg / Tomato / Avocado / Hard Boiled Egg / Blue Cheese Dressing

SIDES

Chips

$2.00
Tater Tots

$3.00
Pizza Loaded Tots

$6.00

Cheese Curds / Smashed Meatballs / Marinara

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Cheese Curds / Iceberg / Tomato / Bacon / Sour Cream

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Elbow Macaroni / Aged Provolone / White American / Cucumbers / Grape Tomatoes / Kalamata Olives / Salami

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Broccoli / Scallions / Cranberries / Sunflower Seeds / Cheddar / Duke's Mayo / Yogurt

White Bean Salad

$4.00

White Beans / Shallots / Celery / Garlic / Dijon / Herbs

Potato Salad

$4.00

Bacon / Cheddar / Mayo / Broccoli

NA BEVERAGES

NA

Coke

$3.25
Diet

$3.25
Sprite

$3.25
RR Seltzer

$3.50
RR Mint Ginger Ale

$4.50
RR Root Beer

$4.50
RR Orange

$4.50
RR Grape

$4.50
RR Cherry

$4.50
RR Cream

$4.50
Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.50
Jarritos Mango

$4.50
Jarritos Guava

$4.50

BEER TO GO

Cindi's Hard Mountain Tea - 12oz 6pack

$12.00

Hard iced tea with a hint of citrus for yinz. Steam-brewed and fizz-free! Best served over ice

Lil' Cinder - 16oz 4pack

$11.00Out of stock

Our house light lager brewed with American six-row barley, American flaked maize, and a kiss of German noble hops. 4.2% ABV / STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack

$13.00

Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops. 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

Danville Train - 16oz 4pack

$13.00

Festbier golden lager brewed with our most beloved German pilsner malt. 6.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Squish - 16oz 4pack

$16.00

Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal / 5.5% ABV / To-Go beer is STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

Full Squish - 16oz 4pack

$18.00

Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Crystal hops. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Hahps - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack

$18.00

Our year-round west coast IPA brewed with our hand-selected Yakima Valey Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops and a lean grain bill. 7.0% ABV // Strictly for off-site consumption.

No Drought - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack

$18.00

West coast IPA hopped with Amarillo CGX, Azacca CGX, Motueka, and Strata. Brewed in collaboration with #39 Jason Grilli to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2013 NL wild card game victory. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption.

Turn the Wheel - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack

$18.00

West coast IPA brewed with a lovely lot of Centennial hops from Crosby Hop Farms in the Willamette Valley, OR. 7.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Bombs in Pop Space - 16oz 4pack

$24.00

Bomb-pop inspired Tartshake fruited sour brewed with raspberry, cherry, lemon, and lime purées, Madagascar vanilla bean, and milk sugar. 6.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Archive Series: Hefeweizen - 16oz 4pack

$13.00

Traditional German Style Hefeweizen made with Weyerman Pale wheat and pilsner malt. 5.3% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

ILINOHPA - Hazy DIPA - 16oz 4pack

$22.00

Hazy double IPA brewed with Nelson Sauvin. Enigma, Motueka, and Columbus hops for maximum trop-stank. Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Hop Butcher for the World. 8.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption.

Comitissa Pilsner - 16oz 4pack

$13.00

Hoppy Pilsner mad with Contessa Hops. 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions

Incredible Sky: 2023 Cascade - 16oz 4pack

$18.00

West coast pale ale brewed with wet Cascade hops from Hop Stop Farms in Sandy Lake, PA as well as Cascade T90 and Cascade Cryo. 5.1% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

ALL MERCH 50% OFF!!

FH Pocket Tshirt - Charcoal

$8.00

ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

SSBC Tshirt

$8.00

ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Green Long Sleeve T-shirt

$14.00

ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Pittsburghenstrausse Shirt

$8.00

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Lawrence (40cl.) Glass

$5.00

Glass only || All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

MERCH

STICKERS

LSS Sticker

$1.25

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges

Sammy Sticker

$1.25

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges