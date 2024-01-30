Loopy's Eatery 156 W 29th St
ENTREES
- Platter$16.75
A platter with choice of protein, choice of one side, white or veggie fried rice, choice of one sauce, and a side salad with sesame dressing.
- Combo Platter$20.00
Platter with choice of any two proteins (beef, chicken, shrimp, or spicy pork), white or vegetable fried rice, one side, and one sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
- Bibim Bop Bowl$16.75
This Korean style mixing bowl is the perfect everyday meal with a healthy balance of vegetables, protein, and carbs. Served with choice of protein, one fried egg, white rice, carrots, spinach, bean sprouts, lettuce, and choice of sauce. *Image may show different protein.
- Stone Pot Bibim Bop$20.00
Korean stone pot bibim bop with your choice of protein, white rice, spinach, carrots, and bean sprouts. Served with Korean chilli sauce on the side. *For take out/delivery orders, the contents are mixed and put into a conventional take out container.
- Fusion Burrito$14.75
A large burrito packed with your choice of protein, rice, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and choice of one sauce on the side.
- French Fry Bowl$16.75
French fry bowl loaded with choice of protein, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, and choice of one sauce.
- Fusion Gyro$14.00
Homemade flatbread wrap with choice of protein, lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served yum yum sauce.
- Nachos$15.75
Nacho chips loaded with your choice of protein, black beans, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- Cheesesteak$14.75
8" hero with beef bulgogi, grilled peppers, lettuce, and choice of cheese. Served with spicy mayo on the side.
- Donkatsu$18.00
Deep fried, panko crusted pork cutlet. Served choice of one side, white or vegetable fried rice, and choice of one sauce.
- Popcorn Chicken$14.75
Deep fried, panko crusted, boneless chicken bites. Extra crispy and juicy. Served with choice french fries or rice.
- L.A. Kalbi$28.00+
Flanken cut, Angus beef short ribs marinated in our special sweet & savory ginger soy sauce. Charbroiled and exceptionally tender & juicy.
- Tofu Soup$18.00
Refreshing and healthy, spicy tofu soup with shrimp and mussels. Served with bean sprouts, spinach, and a fried egg. Spinach & bean sprouts may be substituted for different sides at additional cost.
- Family Bundle$85.00
Family bundle features an assortment of our Korean barbecue: kalbi, beef bulgogi, charbroiled chicken, and spicy pork bulgogi. Served with white or vegetable fried rice, choice of two sides, salad, and choice of two sauces.
APPS & EXTRAS
- California Roll$8.50
Inside out maki roll with rice, imitation crab stick, cucumber, and avocado. Sprinkled with sesame seeds.
- Fried Pork Dumplings$10.50+
Fried pork dumplings. Perfect finger food.
- Kim Bop$11.50+
Classic Korean style sushi roll with spinach, carrots, daikon radish, white rice, and choice of beef or avocado. Coated with a robust sesame oil.
- Summer Rolls$10.00
A refreshing and healthy appetizer. Fresh carrots, cucumber, lettuce, and steamed shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with our own sesame dressing.
- French Fries$5.00
- Extra Meat
- Vegetable Fried Rice$5.00
- White Rice$3.00
- Fried Egg$1.50
- Sides