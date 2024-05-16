Lopes Lounge
Food
Starters
- Beef Chilli Fry
Tender sliced beef stir fried with hot green chillies ,garlic and onions$11.99
- Beef Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef$9.99
- Beef Taco
(3) Tacos with a choice of beef, onions, cilantro and lime$9.99
- Chicken Kathi Roll
Loaded Indian flatbread wrap filled with chicken, onions, peppers and cilantro$9.99
- Chicken Lollipop
Succulent slow fried marinated chicken$13.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and chicken$9.99
- Chicken Taco
(3) Tacos with chicken, onions, cilantro and lime$9.99
- Chicken Wings
( 8 )Bone in wings dipped in the sauce of your choice.$14.99
- Chilli Paneer
Indian cottage cheese tossed with onions, chilies and bell peppers$9.99
- Crispy Calamari Rings
Lightly breaded and batter fried calamari with a kick sauce$11.99
- Crispy Chicken
Boneless slices of chicken coated in a seasoned batter and fried until crisp$12.99
- Fish Koliwada
A simple mouthwatering batter fried fish preparation$13.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Gin Chicken
Our chefs signature creation$11.99
- Golden Fried Shrimp
Gulf shrimp coated with seasoned breadcrumbs and fried$13.99
- Masala Fried Cauliflower
Bombay spice rubbed cauliflower florets$7.99
- Shrimp Taco
(3) Tacos with shrimp, onions, cilantro and lime$9.99
- Tornado Potato
Deep fried spiral cut whole potatoes dressed in our signature seasoning$7.99
- Veg Kathi Roll
Loaded Indian Flatbread filled with paneer and peppers cooked in spices$7.99
- Masala Papad$3.99
- Plain Papad$1.99
Pasta
Grill
- Al Faham Chicken
Grilled chicken marinated in Arabic spices served with mandi rice$18.99
- Angara Chicken
Barbequed spicy fiery hot boneless chicken marinated in exotic spices$14.99
- Beef Seekh Kebab
Barbequed minced beef skewers marinated in herbs and spices$14.99
- Chicken Malai Boti Kebab
Barbecued boneless chicken marinated overnight in a blend of spices and cream$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKGoat Chops
(4)Mutton chops marinated overnight in a blend of flavorful aromatic spicesOUT OF STOCK$19.99
- Mixed Grill Platter
Chicken Malai Boti, Angara Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Beef and Turkish Seekh kebab$26.99
- Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp marinated in tandoori spices and grilled to perfection$15.99
- Turkish Adana Kebab
Grilled skewer of beef marinated in fresh herbs$14.99
Seafood
- Butter Garlic Shrimp$13.99
- Calamari Chilli Fry
Calamari rings tossed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and goan spices$13.99
- Calamari Racheado
Calamari rings marinated in a traditional goan recheado masala$13.99
- Cobia ( Modso )
Marinated and fried Lemon fish$14.99
- KingFish Steak
Marinated and fried King fish steaks$14.99
- Pomfret
Marinated and fried Pomfret$17.99
- Shrimp Chilli Fry
Shrimp cooked with onions, peppers, ginger and green chillies$15.99
- Shrimp Masala
Prawns cooked in a blend of tomatoes, onions, chilly, garlic$15.99
- Tilapia
Fillet of Tilapia marinated ad pan fried$13.99
Rice / Noodles
- Chicken Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir fried with chicken$12.99
- Chicken Hakka Noodles
Chicken wok tossed with thin strands of noodles$12.99
- Chicken Szechwan Noodles
Thin noodles tossed with chicken in a spicy szechwan sauce$13.99
- Egg Fried Rice
Fluffy and aromatic rice tossed with scrambled eggs, soy and aromatics$10.99
- Jeera Rice
Aromatic basmati rice flavoured with cumin seeds$5.99
- Mix Fried Rice
Fluffy basmati rice stir fried with eggs, shrimp, chicken and vegetables$14.99
- Mix Hakka Noodles
Noodles tossed with a mixture of chicken, shrimp, eggs and vegetables$14.99
- Mix Schezwan Fried Rice
Basmati rice tossed with a mixture of chicken, shrimp , vegetables and eggs in our special szechwan sauce$15.99
- Mix Szechwan Noodles
Noodles wok tossed with chicken, shrimp, vegetables and szechwan sauce$15.99
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir fried with Shrimp and aromatics$14.99
- Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Wheat Noodles tossed with shrimp, soy and aromatics$14.99
- Shrimp Szechwan Noodles
Noodles tosssed with shrimp tossed and our house szechwan sauce$15.99
- Steamed Rice
Fluffy and aromatic rice$4.99
- Szechwan Chicken Fried Rice
Frangrant basmati rice tossed with chicken and a spicy szechwan sauce$13.99
- Szechwan Shrimp Fried Rice
Basmati rice tossed with shrimp in our special szechwan sauce$15.99
- Veg Fried Rice
Fluffy and Flavorful basmati rice stir fried with a medley of vegetables$9.99
- Veg Hakka Noodles
Traditional stir-fried noodles with a medley of vegetables$11.99
- Veg Szechwan Fried Rice
Basmati rice tossed with vegetables and house szechwan sauce$11.99
- Veg Szechwan Noodles
Soft noodles tossed in a wok with a vegetable medley$12.99
- Paratha$1.99
Curries / Gravy
- Beef Vindaloo
Spicy beef curry$14.99
- Butter Chicken
A flavourful dish with barbecue boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce$14.99
- Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless pieces of chicken in a spicy Goan curry$13.99
- Dal Fry
Lentil based Indian dish cooked with our spices,tomatoes and tempered with ghee$8.99
- Malvani Kingfish Curry
King fish cooked in a traditional curry made with coconut, herbs and spices$15.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
Indian cottage cheese cooked in a creamy tomato gravy$13.99
- Pomfret Curry
Pomfret cooked in traditional curry made with fresh coconut and a blend spices$17.99
- Shrimp Curry
Shrimps in a blended curry sauce made with fresh coconut, chilies, tomato and spices$16.99
- Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce$15.99
Dessert
Indo Chinese
- Chilli Chicken
Boneless chicken sauteed with cilantro, chillies and onions$13.99
- Manchurian Chicken
Chicken cubes cooked in a manchurian sauce of scallions, cilantro and soy$14.99
- Manchurian Shrimp$14.99
- Paneer Manchurian
Indian cottage cheese tossed in a robust spicy inhouse sauce of scallions and cilantro$10.99
- Szechwan Chicken
Battered chicken cubes tossed in our in house szechwan sauce$13.99
- Szechwan Paneer
Batons of Indian cottage cheese tossed in our inhouse szechwan sauce$10.99
- Szechwan Shrimp
Gulf shrimp tossed in our signature szechwan sauce with onions and peppers$14.99