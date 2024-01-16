Lordship Lobster Lordship Lobster Co
- CT Lobster Roll
quarter pound of warm butter poached lobster on a toasted brioche bun$25.00
- Colossal CT Lobster Roll
half pound of warm butter poached lobster on a toasted brioche bun served with a fork because that's a lot of lobster$45.00
- Maine Lobster Roll
quarter pound of lightly dressed chilled lobster on a toasted brioche bun$25.00
- Colossal Maine Lobster Roll
half pound of lightly dressed chilled lobster on a toasted brioche bun served with a fork because that's a lot of lobster$45.00
- Imposter Lobster™
chopped hearts of palm, onions, celery, and dill tossed in vegan mayo and piled into a toasted split top gluten free bun with some nice bibb lettuce because sometimes you need a bib when eating lobster.$15.00
- Hush Puppies
crispy hush puppies drizzled with little pub hot honey$8.00
- Crispy Chicken Tenders
breakfast, lunch, or dinner for an entire generation$10.00
- Boardwalk Hot Dog
deep fried hummel brothers hot dog on a nice brioche bun. if you want the octopus dog just ask$8.00
- Basket Of Fries$6.00
- Coke
ice cold can of the undisputed king of soft drinks.. coca cola$3.00
- Diet Coke
ice cold can of diet coke for those of you pretending to be healthy$3.00
- Sprite
ice cold can of sprite for those of you who gave up coke in the 90's$3.00
- Liquid Death Water
a big can o' water$4.00
- Little Pub Lucky Lager
try your luck with an ice cold can of the best lager you ever had. or at least the luckiest$5.00
- Sea Hag IPA
ice cold can of sea hag ipa because a.) we are by the sea b.) it's good, and c.) it's been sitting in ice just chillin$5.00
- Coors Light
ice cold can of coors light. warning: when you crack it open a "chill train" with LL Cool J and some supermodels might appear out of nowhere . we saw that happen on tv a few times$5.00
- Michelob Ultra
ice cold can of michelob ultra for those of you who take the words "six pack" and "abs" literally and figuratively$5.00
- High Noon
ice cold can of high noon in some flavor you'll either like or haven't tried yet.$8.00
- Surfside Lemonade & Ice Tea
ice cold can of surfside lemonade-ice tea blend because you shouldn't have to decide between ice tea, lemonade, and vodka$8.00
- Beach Juice Rosé
yes, rosé wine in a can is good. some studies say red wine is good for you so rosé must be kind of healthy. good decision!$12.00
- Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc
chilled can of dark horse sauvignon blanc but you can call it sauv blanc if you are short on time.$12.00