Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Plates
- lorus Grand Breakfast$16.99
2 eggs any style, has browns, or home potatoes, bacon & sausage & ham, toast, or buttermilk
- Chilaquiles Verdes$15.99
- Chilaquiles Rojos$15.99
- Chilaquiles Verdes With Pork Meat$16.99
- Country Fried Steak$17.99
- Choice of Meat Plate$15.99
2 eggs, hash browns or home potatoes, toast or buttermilk
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
choice of dry on top or wet (with salsa) & cheddar cheese on top) eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, hash browns and two buttermilk pancakes
- Spinach Scramble$14.99
- Chorizo & Eggs$15.99
- Huevos Rancheros$15.99
- Chile Verde Huevos Rancheros$17.99
- Chicharron Huevos Rancheros$17.99
- Light Breakfast$12.99
2 eggs whites, 2 turkey bacon, wheat toast & fresh fruit
- Pancake Combo$12.99
- Quick 2x2 Breakfast$11.99
- Classic Eggs Benedict$15.99
- Chorizo Benedict$15.99
- Smoke Salmon Benedict$17.99
- Spinach Benedict$15.99
- Poblano Benedict$17.99
- Chicharron Benedict$15.99
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.99
- Machaca & Eggs$17.99
- Breakfast Tacos$14.99
- Rib Eye Steak & Eggs$25.99
- Biscuits & Gravy$14.99
- Country Breakfast$14.99
- Porkchop & Eggs$19.99
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$13.99
Waffles, Crepes, FC & French Toast
- Breakfast Crepes$16.99
- Cheese Blintzes$15.99
- Chicken & Mushroom Crepes$17.99
- Chicken & Waffles$16.99
- Homemade Cinnamon Roll French toast$13.99
- Cinnamon Roll French toast combo$15.99
- HOMEMADE CINAMON ROLL (1)$5.99
- French Toast$12.99
- French Toast Combo$15.99
- Funnel Cakes (3)$12.99
- German Style Crepes$13.99
- lorus Combo$15.99
- Lorus French Toast$15.99
- lorus Waffle$15.99
- Nutella Strawberry Crepes$15.99
- Swedish style crepes$13.99
- Waffle$12.99
- Waffles combo$15.99
- Crepes Flight$13.99
Omelettes
Pancakes
- Lorus Pancakes (4)$15.99
- Mexican Pancakes (4)$12.99
- Pancakes Tour Flavor (4)$15.99
- Buttermilk Pancakes (5)$10.99
- Short Stack Pancakes (3)$8.99
- Chocolate Chip Pancake (4)$12.99
- Blueberry Pancake (4)$12.99
- Banana Nut Pancake (4)$13.99
- Cheesecake w/ Strawberries Pancake (4)$13.99
- Nutella Pancake (4)$13.99
- Oreo Pancakes (4)$13.99
- Churro Pancakes (3)$13.99
- Mazapan Pancakes (4)$13.99
- Red Valvet Pancakes (4)$13.99
- PANCAKE FLIGHT$17.99
Breakfast Sides
- s/Toast$2.99
- Oatmeal Bowl (Hot)$5.99
- (Half) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy$4.99
- (Full) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy$6.99
- (1) biscuit$1.99
- Funnel Cake (1)$4.49
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$5.99
- Fresh Fruit Cup$3.99
- Fresh Strawberries Cup$4.99
- Fresh Avocado$2.99
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Eggs$3.50
- 3 eggs$4.99
- Hash Browns$4.25
- Home Potatoes$4.25
- French Fries$4.25
- season fries$4.99
- Extra Cheese$0.50
- Smoked Salmon$6.99
- Toasted Bagel w/ cream cheese$4.99
- sweet muffin$3.99
- onion rings$6.99
- country gravy$2.50
- grilled jalapenos (1)$0.50
- grilled jalapenos (2)$1.00
- chicharron$6.99
- Sausage links (4)$4.99
- sausage links (2)$2.49
- bacon strips (4)$4.99
- Bacon strips (2)$2.49
- side of turkey bacon (4)$4.99
- side of turkey bacon (2)$2.49
- hotlinks sausage (2)$5.99
- 8oz bone in ham steak$6.99
- side of tortilla corn (3)$2.99
- side tortilla flour (3)$2.99
- Side de Chile verde$3.99
- Side of ham (2 piezas)$2.49
- Side of Corned Beef hash$4.99
- side of beans$2.99
- Side hamburger patty$5.99
- Side pico de gallo$0.99
- Side of Cottage cheese$2.99
- sausage paty (2)$4.99
1/2 pancakes & crepes
- 1/2 buttermilk panacakes$4.99
- 1/2 chessecake pancakes$5.99
- 1/2 chocolate chip pancakes$5.99
- 1/2 buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes$5.99
- 1/2 french toast$5.99
- 1/2 mexican pancakes$6.99
- 1/2 nutella straberry crepe$7.99
- 1/2 swidish crepe$6.99
- s/1 nutella crepe (1)$3.99
- s/1 cheese blintze w strawberry$3.99
- s/1 buttermilk pancake$2.99
- 1/2 german crepe$6.99
- 1/2 banana nut pancakes$5.99
- 1/2 bluberry buttermilk pancakes$6.99
- s/ 1 breakfast crepe$7.99
- S/1 chicken mushroom crepe$8.99
- s/nutella strawberry crepe (1)$3.99
- s/1 Oreo pancake$3.99
- 1/2 Oreo Pancake$7.99
- s/1 mazapan pancake$3.99
- 1/2 Mazapan Pancake$7.99
- s/1 churro Pancake$3.99
- 1/2 Churro pancake$7.99
- s/1 mexican pancake$3.99
- 1/2 nutella pancakes$5.99
- (1) CREPE$3.99
- 1/2 cinnamon roll French toast$6.99
- 1/2 ginger pancakes$4.99
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- Garden Salad$5.99
- Chicken Cobb Salad$16.99
- Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad$16.99
- Chicken Taco Salad$16.99
- Cilantro Chicken Salad$15.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.99
- BBQ Chicken Salad$16.99
- Salmon Salad$19.99
- Ahi Tuna Salad$19.99
- Tuna Avocado Salad$16.99
- Steak Salad$19.99
- Papaya Salad$14.99
- Chef's salad$15.99
- half salad$14.99
- Turkey Caeser Salad$16.99
Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$10.99
- Turkey Sandwich$12.99
- TURKEY GREEN WRAP$13.99
- Ham Sandwich$12.99
- Half Sandwich w/ soup or Salad$10.99
- BLT$12.99
- Pot Roast Sandwich$14.99
- Chicken Fajita Stacker$15.99
- Chicken Ceasar Avocado Sandwich$15.99
- Chicken ranch Avocado Sandwich$16.99
- Club Sandwich$15.99
- California Club Sandwich$17.99
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$15.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$15.99
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$14.99
- Cold Tuna Sandwich$14.99
- TUNA SALAD Croissant Heaven sandwich$14.99
- TURKEY Croissant Heaven Sandwich$14.99
- Sliced Ham Croissant Heaven Sandwich$14.99
- Grilled cheese$8.99
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$11.99
- Patty Melt$11.99
- Double Cheeseburger$13.99
- Turkey Burger$12.99
- Ahi Tuna Burger$16.99
- Brunch Burger$14.99
- Beyond Burger- 100% Vegan$12.99
- Chilli Cheese Burger$12.99
- Hawaiian burger$13.99
- Jalapeño Burger$13.99
- BBQ burger W/ Cheese$12.99
- Buffalo Crispy chicken burger$13.99
- Italian Cryspy chicken burger$13.99
Dessert Menu
Desserts
- Apple Pie$5.99
- Apple Pie a la Mode$7.99
- Bread Pudding$5.99
- Carrot Cake$6.99
- Cheesecake$6.99
- Cheesecake w/ Strawberry$7.99
- Chocolate cake$6.99
- Churros w/Tres Leches$6.99
- Cinnamon Donut Hole (6)$4.99
- Cinnamon Donut Holes (10)$6.99
- Creme Brulee$8.49
- Free donut holes (5) yelp review
- Ice Cream (cup)$5.99
- One Ice Cream Scoop$2.99
- Pumpkin Pie$5.99
- Strawberry Crepe (dessert)$6.99
- Swedish crepe (1)$3.99
- Tapioca Dessert$2.99
- Irish soda muffin$4.99
- Cuban Puff$4.99
Drink Menu
Beverages
Juices
SPECIAL COFFEE
Side orders
- s/french fries$4.25
- s/season fries$4.99
- s/mashed potatoes$4.25
- s/hashbrowns$4.25
- s/corn$2.99
- s/asparagus$1.99
- s/broccoli$2.99
- s/tomatoes$1.99
- s/onion rings$6.99
- s/Toast$2.99
- s/garlic bread$1.99
- Garden Salad$4.99
- s/sour cream$0.99
- s/Smoked salmon$6.99
- s/Baked potato$3.99
- S/Side avocado$2.99
- s/1 Fish Taco$7.99
- S/Cottage Cheese$2.99
- S/Mixed veggies$2.99
- S/Chicken Breast$4.99
- s/pico de gallo$0.99
- S/Ribeye steak$14.99
- s/chips and salsa$2.99
- s/Mac&Cheese$3.99
- s/shrimp (6)$4.99
- s/Brown Gravy$0.99
- S/spinach$1.98
- Country Breakfast a la carte (eggs/ham)$7.99
- S/ Nutella$0.99
- s/ hotlink (1)$2.99
Kid Menu
kids options
kids drinks
Kids desserts
Specials
Sunrise Special
- Sunrise -Quick 2X2 breakfast$9.99
- sunrise-cheese omelette$9.99
- sunrise-American Breakfast$9.99
- sunrise-French toast special$9.99
- sunrise-Corned beef hash$9.99
- Sunrise- Homemade biscuits with gravy$9.99
- Sunrise-English Muffin breakfast Sandwich$9.99
- Sunrise-Huevos rancheros$9.99
- Sunrise-Spinach Scramble$9.99
- Sunrise-Oatmeal with fruit$9.99
- Sunrise-French Toast$9.99
Sunset specials
Christmas Special
SPECIAL BURGER
Special of the day
