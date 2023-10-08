Los Agaves at Pike Place Catering & Bar Services
BREAKFAST
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Homemade corn tortilla with refried beans, eggs, queso, fresco, cilantro, onions and choice of meat.
CHILAQUILES
Corn tortilla, covered with green sauce, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese, eggs, and meat of choice.
BREAKFAST TACO BOWL
Herb potatoes, eggs, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole and choice of meat
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Flour tortilla wrap with eggs, cheese, Pico de Gallo and choice of meat
LUNCH & DINNER
HUARACHE
Handmade corn tortilla served with refried beans, fresh salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro, onions and meat of choice.
TACO PLATE
Three tacos with meat, rice, beans, and salsa. Meat of choice
TACO BOWL
Meat, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, corn, guacamole, and sour cream. Meat of choice.
LUNCH BURRITO
Your choice of meat, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, rice and beans.
TORTA
Sandwich with meat, refried beans, mix greens, guacamole, cheese, and jalapeño peppers.
POBLANO CHILE RELLENO
Mexican pepper filled with cheese, served with queso fresco, corn tortillas, rice, beans, and salsa.
PUPUSAS
Stuffed corn-flour tortilla grilled up like pancake served with queso fresco and topped with slaw. Meat options: Chicharron (crunchy pork) with cheese or bean and cheese.
TAMAL OAXAQUEÑO PLATE
An Oaxacan-style banana leaf tamale with your choice of meat (herb chicken with mole sauce or diced pork with salsa Verde or Vegetarian option.
TAMAL SOLO
CAMPECHANA COCKTAIL
Plum shrimp and Octopus in our homemade cocktail sauce served over a layer of fresh avocado and crackers.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Plum shrimp in our homemade cocktail sauce served over a layer of fresh avocado and crackers.