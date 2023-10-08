BREAKFAST

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.00

Homemade corn tortilla with refried beans, eggs, queso, fresco, cilantro, onions and choice of meat.

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Corn tortilla, covered with green sauce, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese, eggs, and meat of choice.

BREAKFAST TACO BOWL

BREAKFAST TACO BOWL

$12.00

Herb potatoes, eggs, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole and choice of meat

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

Flour tortilla wrap with eggs, cheese, Pico de Gallo and choice of meat

LUNCH & DINNER

LUNCH & DINNER

HUARACHE

HUARACHE

$15.00

Handmade corn tortilla served with refried beans, fresh salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro, onions and meat of choice.

TACO PLATE

TACO PLATE

$14.00

Three tacos with meat, rice, beans, and salsa. Meat of choice

TACO BOWL

TACO BOWL

$12.00

Meat, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, corn, guacamole, and sour cream. Meat of choice.

LUNCH BURRITO

LUNCH BURRITO

$12.00

Your choice of meat, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, rice and beans.

TORTA

TORTA

$14.00

Sandwich with meat, refried beans, mix greens, guacamole, cheese, and jalapeño peppers.

POBLANO CHILE RELLENO

POBLANO CHILE RELLENO

$12.00

Mexican pepper filled with cheese, served with queso fresco, corn tortillas, rice, beans, and salsa.

PUPUSAS

PUPUSAS

$5.00

Stuffed corn-flour tortilla grilled up like pancake served with queso fresco and topped with slaw. Meat options: Chicharron (crunchy pork) with cheese or bean and cheese.

TAMAL OAXAQUEÑO PLATE

TAMAL OAXAQUEÑO PLATE

$14.00

An Oaxacan-style banana leaf tamale with your choice of meat (herb chicken with mole sauce or diced pork with salsa Verde or Vegetarian option.

TAMAL SOLO

$5.00
CAMPECHANA COCKTAIL

CAMPECHANA COCKTAIL

$21.00

Plum shrimp and Octopus in our homemade cocktail sauce served over a layer of fresh avocado and crackers.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$21.00

Plum shrimp in our homemade cocktail sauce served over a layer of fresh avocado and crackers.

TACO

$3.25

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.50

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.50

NACHOS

$14.00

SIDES

ARROZ/ RICE

$3.00

FRIJOLES/BEANS

$3.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$4.00

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

POTATOES/ PAPAS

$2.00

SOUR CREME/ CREMA

$1.00

BEVERAGES

BEVERAGES

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50
JARRITOS (assorted flavors)

JARRITOS (assorted flavors)

$3.50

MEXICAN SODA

WATER

WATER

$2.25
COFFEE 12OZ

COFFEE 12OZ

$3.50

* CREMER AND SUGAR WILL BE PROVIDED IN INDIVIDUAL PACKAGING.

MEXICAN BEER

BEER

BEER

$7.00

MICHELADA

Made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, and chili peppers. It is served in a chilled, salt-rimmed.
MICHELADA (BEER OF CHOICE)

MICHELADA (BEER OF CHOICE)

$14.00

Made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces (often chili-based), spices, and chili peppers.

TEQUILA SHOT

TEQUILA SHOT

$10.00