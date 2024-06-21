Los Alegres 8950 University Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Quesadillas
- Steak Quesadilla Fajita Dinner
Steak or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesailla Fajita Dinner
Grilled Chicken with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.$14.99
- Quesadilla Tropical
Filled with grilled shrimp and crab meat, served with rice, beans and tossed salad.$15.99
- Quesadilla Verde
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$11.99
- Quesadilla Veracruz
Stuffed with grilled shrimp, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$14.99
- Quesadilla America
Grilled steak or chicken, onions and mushrooms, served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo.$14.99
- COWBOY Quesadilla
Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp and cheese dip on top.Served with fries, pico de gallo and sour cream.$15.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas SupremE
Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$14.00
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes.$14.00
- Seafood Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat. Avocado slices. Served with rice beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$15.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$14.75
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell pepper and cheese, topped with grilled chicken.$14.99
- Ground Beef Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream. Your choice: Ground Beef or Chicken$12.75
- Chicken Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.$12.75
- Steak Fajita Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, grilled onions and bell pepers.$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, grilled onions and bell pepers.$14.90
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, grilled onions and bell pepers.$16.99
- House Salad
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, cheese and garlic croutons, served with your choice of dressing.$9.99
- Enchiladas POTOSINAS
Three enchiladas, one cheese, one beef and one chicken, thin sliced of ribeye, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slice$18.00
Street Tacos
- (3) TACOS PLATTER
With your choice of meat, served with onions, cilantro hot salsa. Rice and beans on the side. (Excludes seafood)$13.25
- (1)Taco with choice of meat
Steak, chorizo, pastor, grilled chicken, lengua or carnitas.$4.50
- (1) Hawaiian Pork Tacos
With grilled onions, pineapple and colored peppers.$4.50
- (3)Shrimp$15.00
- 3)The Fish$15.00
Burritos
- Chorizo Burrito
Filled with Mexican sausage, ground beef, rice and beans. Topped with red sauce. Served with salad.$13.99
- Burrito Loco
Chicken or steak, rice, beans inside, hot salsa and tossed salad, topped with cheese sauce.$14.99
- Burritos Deluxe
One beef and one chicken burrito topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, beans and sour cream.$13.99
- Flacos Burritos
Two steak and cheese burritos with lettuce, served with rice and beans.$14.25
- Chipotle Burrito
Filled with grilled chicken on chipotle sauce, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.$13.99
- GRANDE Burrito
10" Tortilla with your choice of chicken or steak, filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.$15.99
- Burrito California
Chicken or steak filled with beans, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$15.99
- Burrito Texano
Filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans , lettuce and sour cream, topped with green salsa and cheese dip.$16.99
- Angel Burrito
Filled with steak or grilled chicken and bacon, covered with three color sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.$14.99
- STREET Burrito
Filled with pastor, guacamole, black beans and rice and served with fries.$16.99
Fajitas
- Steak Fajitas$17.00
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas$17.00
- Mixed Fajitas$17.00
- Texas Fajitas
Chicken, steak and shrimp$18.50
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
- Hawaiian Fajita
Chicken, steak, shrimp and pineapple$19.00
- Vegetarian Fajita
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots$14.99
- Parrillada Mexicana
Steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo and crab meat.$21.99
- Seafood Fajita
Shrimp, tilapia and crab meat$20.00
- Fajitas Hidalgo
Chicken, steak, shrimp and Mexican sausage, served with quesadilla.$20.00
- iowa Fajitas
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp and chorizo, grilled onions and mushrooms, covered with cheese dip.$20.00
Pollos
- Chori-Pollo
Chicken breast covered with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.$16.99
- Pollo Loco
Chicken breast topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and tortillas.$16.99
- Spinach Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms and spinach with cheese. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas.$16.99
- Pollo Con CamarÓn
Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and beans.$19.00
- Pollo Con Crema
Chicken breast covered with mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.$16.99
- Hawaiian Chicken
Chicken breast covered with pineapple and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$16.99
- Pollo Con Arroz
Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and tortillas.$16.99
- Pollo HIDALGO
Grilled chicken topped with onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$16.99
Any Time
- Chipotle Fettuccine Pasta - Chicken
Chicken tossed with fettuccine. Topped with pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and cheese.$14.99
- Chipotle Fettuccine Pasta - Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with fettuccine. Topped with pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and chesse.$16.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.99
- *Huevos Con Chorizo
Two fried eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.$12.99
- *Huevos rancheros
Two eggs over-easy topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans$12.99
- Campo BowL
Grilled marinated chicken, black beans, rice and pico de gallo. Served with lettuce, spinach, chopped cilantro, avocado and crispy tortilla.$14.99
- TORTA (MEXICAN SANDWISH)
Fluffly ban spread with refried beans, mayo, avocado slices, jalapeño, tomatoes, onions, lettuces and cheese. Your Choice: •Asada •Pastor •Carnitas •Salchicha(hot dog meat) Served with fries$13.99
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian #1
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and rice.$11.99
- Vegetarian #2
Potato burrito, cheese quesadilla and rice.$11.99
- Vegetarian #3
One chile relleno, one spinach enchilada, rice and beans.$11.99
- Vegetarian #4
Mushroom quesadilla served with rice and salad.$11.99
- Vegetarian #5
Potato burrito, enchilada, cheese rice and beans.$11.99
- Vegetarian #6
Two enchiladas: one spinach, one cheese, rice and beans.$11.99
- Vegetarian #7
Chile relleno, cheese quesadilla and beans.$11.99
Steaks
- Carne Asada
Tender thin slices of rib-eye steak and grilled onions, served with rice, bean, guacamole and tortillas.$18.99
- Steak Veracruz
T-bone steak and shrimp topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with rice and beans.$22.00
- Steak A La Mexicana
Tender thin slices of rib-eye steak with grilled jalapeño, onions and tomatoes, served with rice and beans.$18.99
- Steak san marcos
Tender sliced beef with grilled onions, mushrooms. Cheese dip and enchilada sauce, served with rice and beans.$16.50
- 3 Compadres
Rib-eye, chicken breast and shrimp served with rice and beans.$20.00
- Esorcia steak
T-bone steak and jumbo shrimp served with fries, cheese dip and vegetables.$22.00
- Steak con Camarón
Tender thin slices of rib-eye and shrimp, served with rice and beans.$21.00
- Rancho steak
12” T-bone steak, 5 jumbo shrimp, 2 over easy eggs, grilled onions and a piece of pineapple, served with French fries or rice or beans.$24.00
- MAR Y TIERRA
1 Eight ounce New York steak, five jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, served with fried potatoes tips and grilled asparagus.$25.00
Seafood
- Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp with hot sauce, served with rice and beans.$19.00
- Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp cooked with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and beans.$19.00
- Camarones a la feria
Delicious jumbo shrimp and bacon cooked with peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$19.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Large shrimp with cocktail sauce, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. Served with crackers.$19.00
- Camarones A La Crema
Shrimp covered with cream sauce, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and salad.$19.00
- Fried Mojarra
Deep fried whole tilapia served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices and pico de gallo.$19.00
- Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp with chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.$19.00
- Fillete azteca
Tilapia and shrimp cooked with mushrooms, onions with rice and salad.$18.75
- Chimichangas De Camarón
One deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp, served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$19.00
- MOJARRA A LA DIABLA
Whole fried tilapia topped with jumbo shrimp and hot diabla sauce. Served with rice and salad.$24.00
- Seafood chimichanga
(1) Deep fried 10” tortilla stuffed with shrimp and crab meat. Served with rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and avocado slices$19.00
House Specialties
- Chimichangas
2 Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef, served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese.$14.50
- NACHOS FAJITAS
Cheese nachoswith grilled chicken, steak or mixed, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.$15.99
- Carnitas
Pork tips served with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas.$16.99
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Pork tips with green sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.$16.99
- * Chile Relleno Combo
Two whole poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, then topped with egg. Served with rice and beans.$17.00
- Rey Poblano
One poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, topped with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and beans.$17.00
- Piña Fajita
Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and salad.$21.00
- FLAUTAS
Two chicken, two potato, served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.$14.00
- Alambre
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, pineapple, peppers, onions, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$18.99
- NACHOS SUPREME
Corn chips with beans, ground beef and chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.$15.00
- Alegres special
Four little chimichangas, two chicken and two beef, topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$15.00
- Molcajete
Hot stone bowl filled with grilled carne asada, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, black beans, grilled onions, cactus cilantro, melted cheese and roasted jalapeño. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, chopped tomatoes and tortillas.$26.00
- Tres Primos
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, served on top of rice, covered with cheese dip.$17.99
- Quesabirria
(3) Cheese and birria tacos on corn tortilla (toasted), served with birria consommé (broth), cilantro and onions.$17.00
- SOPES
(3) Fresh made corn thick tortilla, deep fried. A topped with beans and your choice of protein. Lettuce, cheese and sour cream$16.99
Combo Dinners
- Combo #1
Two beef enchiladas, taco, rice or beans.$13.50
- Combo #1 - cheese dip instead
Two beef enciladas, taco, rice or beans with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #2
Enchilada, chile relleno, taco.$13.50
- Combo #2 - cheese dip instead
Enchiladas, chile relleno, taco with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #3
Two beef enchiladas, rice and beans.$13.50
- Combo #3 - cheese dip instead
Two beef enchiladas, rice and beans with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #4
Enchilada, taco, rice and beans.$13.50
- Combo #4 - cheese dip instead
Encilada, taco, rice and beans with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #5
Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans.$13.50
- Combo #5 - cheese dip instead
Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #6
Two Taco, rice and beans.$13.50
- Combo #6 - cheese dip instead
Two tacos, rice and beans with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #7
Burrito, taco and enchilada.$13.50
- Combo #7 - cheese dip instead
Burrito, taco and enchilada with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #8
Enchilada, burrito and chile relleno.$13.50
- Combo #8 - cheese dip instead
Enchilada, burrito and chile relleno with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #9
Burrito, enchilada and tamal.$13.50
- Combo #9 - cheese dip instead
Burrito, enchilada and tamal with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #10
Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans.$13.50
- Combo #10 - cheese dip instead
Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #11
Enchilada, burrito and quesadilla.$13.50
- Combo #11 - cheese dip instead
Enchilada, burrito and quesadilla with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #12
Taco, burrito, rice and beans.$13.50
- Combo #12 - cheese dip instead
Taco, burrito, rice and beans with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #13
Enchilada, chile relleno and taco.$13.50
- Combo #13 - cheese dip instead
Enchilada, chile relleno and taco with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #14
Quesadilla, burrito and taco.$13.50
- Combo #14 - cheese dip instead
Quesadilla, burrito and taco with cheese dip.$14.99
- Combo #15
Chile relleno, enchilada, rice and beans.$13.50
- Combo #15 - cheese dip instead
Chile relleno, enchilada, rice and beans with cheese dip.$14.99
A La Carte
- 1 Beef Burrito$5.75
- 1 Checkin Burrito$5.75
- 1 Potato Burrito$5.75
- 1 Bean Burrito$5.75
- 1 Grilled steak Burrito$6.99
- 1 Grilled chicken Burrito$6.99
- 1 Shrimp Burrito$7.99
- 1 Super Taco$3.85
- 1 Soft Taco$2.99
- 1 Hard Taco$2.99
- 1 Tamal$3.99
- 1 Chile Relleno$5.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
- Beef Quesadilla$5.25
- Mushroom Quesadilla$5.25
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$8.00
- Grilled steak Quesadilla$7.50
- Grilled chicken Quesadilla$7.50
- Grilled chicken Nachos$12.99
- Grilled steak Nachos$12.99
- Beef Nachos$11.99
- Chicken Nachos$11.99
- Bean Nachos$9.00
- 1 Beef Enchilada$3.70
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$3.70
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$3.70
- 1 Seafood shrimp Enchilada$4.99
- 1 Crab Enchilada$4.99
- 1 Grilled steak Enchilada$3.99
- 1 Grilled chicken Enchilada$3.99
Side Order
Kid's Menu
- Cheeseburger and fries$6.75
- Cheeseburger and beans$6.75
- Cheeseburger and rice$6.75
- Chicken Fingers and Fries$6.75
- Chicken Fingers and Beans$6.75
- Chicken Fingers and Rice$6.75
- Mac & Cheese and Fries$6.75
- Mac & Cheese and Beans$6.75
- Mac & Cheese and Rice$6.75
- Corn Dog and Fries$6.75
- Corn Dog and Beans$67.75
- Corn Dog and Rice$6.75
- Quesadilla and Fries$6.75
- Quesadilla and Beans$6.75
- Quesadilla and Rice$6.75
- Grilled Chicken and Fries$6.75
- Grilled Chicken and Beans$6.75
- Grilled Chicken and Rice$6.75
- Enchilada and Fries$6.75
- Enchilada and Beans$6.75
- Enchilada and Rice$6.75
- Taco and Fries$6.75
- Taco and Beans$6.75
- Taco and Rice$6.75
Lunch Specials
Lunch Combos
Lunch Favorites
- Speedy Gonzalez$9.99
- Quesadilla Deluxe$10.25
- Beef Taco Salad$10.00
- Chicken Taco Salad$10.00
- Chimichanga$10.50
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.50
- Flacos Burritos$12.00
- Alegres Special$11.75
- Grilled chicken Quesadilla Fajita Lunch$12.00
- Grilled steak Quesadilla Fajita Lunch$12.00
- Quesadilla Veracruz$12.00
- YELLOSTOWN BURRITO$15.00
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Bar
- Primos Margarita$15.99
- Royal Margarita$15.99
- Speedy Gonzlez$16.99
- Loca Margaita$15.99
- Hemi Margarita$15.99
- Texas Margarita$14.99
- Paloma$13.99
- Mojito Original$10.99
- Cantarito$14.50
- Margarona$12.99
- Michelada$10.25
- Jalapen Margarita$15.99
- Ruby Margarita$14.85
- Azul Margarita$14.25
- Jarrito Loco$13.99
- Blackberry Margarita$14.00
- Watermelon Margarita$14.00
- Smoky Mezcal Margarita
- Pina Colada$13.50
- Miami Vice$13.50
- Lime house small margarita$6.99
- Mango house small margarita$6.99
- Peach house small margarita$6.99
- Strawberry house small margarita$6.99
- Raspberry house small margarita$6.99
- Lime Medium house margarita$10.50
- Mango Medium house margarita$10.50
- Peach Medium house margarita$10.50
- Strawberry Medium house margarita$10.50
- Raspberry Medium house margarita$10.50
- Lime Large house margarita$15.50
- Mango Large house margarita$15.50
- Peach Large house margarita$15.50
- Strawberry Large house margarita$15.50
- Raspberry Large house margarita$15.50
- Lime Pitcher house margarita$21.99
- Mango Pitcher house margarita$21.99
- Peach Pitcher house margarita$21.99
- Strawberry Pitcher house margarita$21.99
- Raspberry Pitcher house margarita$21.99
- Bloody Mary$10.25
- Sex on the Beach$10.25
- Tequila Sunrise$10.25
- Bahama Mama$10.25
- Long Island Ice Tea$10.25
- XX Lager$4.99
- XX Amber$4.99
- Tecate$4.99
- Tecate Light$4.99
- Pacifico$4.99
- Sol$4.99
- Corona$4.99
- Corona Light$4.99
- Victoria$4.99
- Negra Modelo$4.99
- Modelo Special$4.99
- Coors Light$4.75
- Bud Light$4.75
- Busch Light$4.75
- Budweiser$4.75
- Bush Light$4.75
- Michelob Ultra$4.75
- Blue Moon$4.75
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Heineken$4.75
- XX Lager Draft 16oz$6.00
- Pacifico Draft 16o$6.00
- Modelo Special Draft 16oz$6.00
- Negra Modelo Draft 16oz$6.00
- Ultra Draft 16oz$6.00
- Bush Light Draft 16oz$6.00
- Coors Light Draft 16oz$6.00
- Blue Moon Draft 16oz$6.00
- XX Lager Draft 24oz$8.50
- Pacifico Draft 24oz$8.50
- Modelo Special$8.50
- Negra Modelo$8.50
- Ultra Draft 24oz$8.50
- Bush Light Draft 24oz$8.50
- Coors Light Draft 24oz$8.50
- Blue Moon Draft 24oz$8.50
- White Zinfanandel
- Chardonnay
- Pinto Grigio
- Moscato