Full Menu

Appetizers

Nachos Supreme $12.75
$12.75

Shredded chicken, beef, and beans on a bed of tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Graham's Famous Guac
$8.75

Made fresh to order from whole avocados with diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and lime juice

Queso
$4.00+

Cheese dip

Guacamole Dip
$6.50
Chori-Dip
$7.50
Bean Dip
$6.50
Wings
$8.50+

Choose from: mild, hot, mango, habanero, or BBQ

Elotes appetizers
$8.50

Los Chico's Elotes (Mexican street corn) are made daily by roasting fresh two sweet corn on the cob. We then generously spread them with lime mato and Cotija cheese. We then top them with delicious Mexican chili powder seasoning. Shareable size

Side Items

Rice
$3.50
Refried Beans
$3.50
Whole Black Beans
$3.50
Sour Cream
$1.50
Sliced Avocado
$3.50
Cebolla Asada / Grilled Spring Onions
$3.50
Chiles Torreados / Flash Fried Jalapeños
$3.50
Elotes side
$4.00
Corn tortillas
$2.50
Flour tortillas
$2.00
Shredded cheese
$2.50
Side guac
$4.00
Side cilantro
$2.00
Side onions
$2.00
Side pico
$3.50
Side salad
$4.00
Side lime
$2.00
Side fresh jalapeño
$2.00
Hard taco
$3.00
Soft taco
$2.00
Tamales
$3.50
Side of fries
$3.50

Everyday Specials

Two Enchiladas
$7.90
One Burrito
$6.99
Mushroom Quesadilla
$6.99
Fajitas Nachos
$10.70
Burrito ACP
$10.75
Lonche Carnitas
$10.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Chimichanga
$9.75

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Fajitas
$11.75

Chicken or steak grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas

Lunch Fajita Bowl
$10.75

Rice and black beans with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, steak, or chicken

ACP Lunch Arroz Con Pollo
$9.75
Lunch Huevos a la Mexicana
$10.75
Lunch #1 Rush Hour Burrito
$10.50

Our rush-hour burrito will fill you up fast with grilled steak, beans, rice, and cheese

Lunch #2 Chicken Quesadilla
$9.75

Served with rice and beans

Lunch #3 House Combo
$9.75

One shredded chicken tostada topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, cotija cheese, and sour cream along with one ground beef served with a side of rice and beans

Lunch #4 Chori-Pollo
$12.50

Arroz Dishes

ACP Arroz Con Pollo
$12.75

Grilled chicken served over rice and covered with cheese dip with a garnish of pico de gallo

ACC Arroz Con Camarón
$14.75

Grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and covered with cheese dip. Garnish with pico de gallo

Arroz Tejano
$14.75

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp served over rice and covered with cheese dip and a garnish of pico de gallo

Arroz Hawaiano
$13.75

We prepared seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and pineapple over a bed of Mexican yellow rice. We then top it with pico de gallo and queso cheese sauce

Fajitas

Steak Fajita
$16.75
Chicken Fajita
$15.75
Shrimp Fajita
$17.75
Texas-Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Fajita
$18.75
Veggie Fajita
$13.50
Pollo a La Plancha
$14.75

A chicken breast cooked on a flat top with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and melted shredded cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Burritos, Chimis

Chimichanga*
$12.75

Two flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Burrito California
$12.75

Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, beans, fries, and rice

Burrito Texano
$13.95

Flour tortilla filled with a mixture of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped of with cheese dip and a garnish of pico de gallo. Served with rice

Quesadillas

Hawaiian Quesadilla
$14.75

Quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, bacon, and chipotle BBQ sauce, served with a side of rice and salad

Fajita Texana Quesadilla
$14.75

A mixture of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers inside a flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice and beans

Cheese Quesadilla
$4.50

8 in flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled

Soups, Salad / Caldos, Ensaladas

Caldo De Pollo / Chicken Soup
$9.75

Made with shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico de gallo and sliced avocado

Menudo Soup
$15.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.75

Our grilled chicken salad is prepared with seasoned grilled chicken, fresh spring mix, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sliced avocado, and your choice of dressing

Taco Salad
$9.75

Choose from ground beef or shredded chicken. Grilled chicken, steak, impossible meat for $12.75. A bowl made out of fried flour tortilla layered with beans, rice, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, shredded chees

Pozole
$15.75

Desserts

Nieve Frita / Fried Ice Cream
$5.50

We take two scoops of vanilla ice cream, roll it in our cornflakes, and fry it to a golden crisp

Choco Flan
$6.50

Enjoy our delicious flan which is a crème caramel custard dessert with caramel sauce on top

Pastel De 3 Leches
$6.00

Los Chico's Tres leches milk cake is a delicious light, airy sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream

Churros
$5.50

Our Los Chico's churros are freshly made-to-order fried dough pastry served with cinnamon sugar

Churros Deluxe
$6.50

Whipped cream, cherry, chocolate sauce, and cinnamon

House Specialties

Carne Asada
$17.50
Carnitas Platter
$15.75
Milanesa de Pollo
$13.75
Chile Relleno
$10.75
Nachos Supreme
$12.75
Molletes
$10.75
Coctel de Camaron
$16.75
Tacos Dorados de Papa con Chorizo
$10.75
Pollo a la Plancha
$14.75
Coctel De Camarón
$16.50

Shrimp cocktail made with a house ketchup-based sauce, pico de gallo, diced avocado, and diced cucumbers

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Veres
$12.50
Enchiladas Suizas
$12.75
Enchiladas Supreme
$12.75

Autentico

Tacos

Tacos
$2.50
Camarón Taco
$3.50
Pescado Taco
$3.50
Birria taco
$3.50

Sopes

Sopes
$4.50

Masa dough cakes, refried beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, sour cream

Tortas

Shredded Chicken Tortas
$13.50
Carnitas Tortas
$13.50
Pastor Tortas
$13.50
Shredded Beef Tortas
$13.50
Impossible Tortas
$13.50
Carne Asada Tortas
$11.75
Chorizo Tortas
$11.75
Ham Jamon Tortas
$11.75
Cuban Style Tortas
$13.75
Milanesa Tortas
$13.75
Torta birria
$13.75

Gorditas

Gordita
$4.50

Masa dough pita-style pockets filled with refried beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, fresco cheese, and sour cream

Meals

Carne Asada
Carne Asada
$16.50

Grilled thin-cut steak served with grilled onions, rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Carnitas Platter
$15.75

We slowly braise our pork carnitas with Mexican spices. Our carnitas are served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Milanesa De Pollo
$12.75

Breaded chicken breast deep-fried and served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Chile Relleno
$9.75

A poblano pepper stuffed with (beef, cheese, or our house shredded chicken) dipped in egg batter and fried. Topped with sauce and served with rice and beans

Molletes
$10.75

Bolillo white bread topped with refried beans and melted cheese, choice of meat served with pico de gallo

Tacos Dorados De Papa Con Chorizo
$10.50

Five corn tortillas filled with potato and chorizo mixture rolled and fried. Topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream

Quesa birria
$13.75

Beverages

Beer

XX Amber
$4.99+
Blue Moon
$5.99+
Pacifico
$4.99+
Modelo
$4.99+
Corona Extra
$4.24
Corona Light
$4.24
Corona Familiar
$4.24
Victoria
$4.24
Pacifico
$4.24
XX Laguer
$4.24
Modelo Especial
$4.24
Negra Modelo
$4.24
Miller Light
$4.24
Budlight
$4.24
Ultra
$4.24
PBR
$4.24
Modelito 7oz
$3.25
Coronita 7oz
$3.25
White Claw
$4.50
Truly
$4.50
Red oak
$4.25
Hoppyum ipa
$4.25
Angry orchard
$4.25

Cocktails

Pina Colada
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Pineapple Express
$9.00
Long Island
$10.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Sex on the Beach
$10.00
Rum & Coke
$9.00
Gin & Tonic
$9.00
Jack & Coke
$9.00
Blue Moto
$9.00
Mezcalini
$10.00
Mojito
$9.00
Vodka tonic
$9.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Mangonada
$10.00
Michelada
$9.75

N/A Beverages

Pepsi
$2.75
Diet Pepsi
$2.75
Dr Pepper
$2.75
Mountain Dew
$2.75
Pink Lemonade
$2.75
Sierra Mist
$2.75
Unsweet Tea
$2.75
Sweet Tea
$2.75
Horchta
$3.50
Jamaca
$3.50
Tamarindo
$3.50
Piña
$3.50
Coca lrg
$4.50
Jarritos
$2.99
Jumix
$2.25

Tequila

1800 Shot
$12.00
Casa Amigos Anejo
$13.00
Casa Amigos Blanco
$13.00
Casa Amigos Reposado
$13.00
Maguey Vida
$11.00
Herradura Silver
$12.00
Hornitos
$10.00
Hornitos Plata
$10.00
Hornitios Reposado
$10.00
Jimador
$9.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$10.00
Jose Silver
$10.00
Julio 70
$14.00
Julio Reposado
$13.00
Patron
$13.00
House Shot
$6.00
Bombay Gin
$8.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Fireball
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Grand Marn
$10.00
Titos
$10.00
Buchanas
$13.00

Margarita

Margarita 12oz
$7.50
Margarita 32oz
$19.99
Margarita 56oz
$29.99

Kids menu

Entree

Beef taco
$6.99
Chicken taco
$6.99
Veggie taco
$6.99
Cheese quesadilla
$6.99
Chicken tenders
$6.99
Cheese enchilada
$6.99
Cheese burger
$6.99
Hot dog
$6.99

