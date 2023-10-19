A family-owned Mexican Restaurant, open for all your Mexican food needs
Los Chico's GSO
Full Menu
Appetizers
Shredded chicken, beef, and beans on a bed of tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Made fresh to order from whole avocados with diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
Cheese dip
Choose from: mild, hot, mango, habanero, or BBQ
Los Chico's Elotes (Mexican street corn) are made daily by roasting fresh two sweet corn on the cob. We then generously spread them with lime mato and Cotija cheese. We then top them with delicious Mexican chili powder seasoning. Shareable size
Side Items
Everyday Specials
Lunch Specials
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
Chicken or steak grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas
Rice and black beans with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, steak, or chicken
Our rush-hour burrito will fill you up fast with grilled steak, beans, rice, and cheese
Served with rice and beans
One shredded chicken tostada topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, cotija cheese, and sour cream along with one ground beef served with a side of rice and beans
Arroz Dishes
Grilled chicken served over rice and covered with cheese dip with a garnish of pico de gallo
Grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and covered with cheese dip. Garnish with pico de gallo
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp served over rice and covered with cheese dip and a garnish of pico de gallo
We prepared seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and pineapple over a bed of Mexican yellow rice. We then top it with pico de gallo and queso cheese sauce
Fajitas
Burritos, Chimis
Two flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and deep-fried and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, beans, fries, and rice
Flour tortilla filled with a mixture of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped of with cheese dip and a garnish of pico de gallo. Served with rice
Quesadillas
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, bacon, and chipotle BBQ sauce, served with a side of rice and salad
A mixture of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers inside a flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice and beans
8 in flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled
Soups, Salad / Caldos, Ensaladas
Made with shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico de gallo and sliced avocado
Our grilled chicken salad is prepared with seasoned grilled chicken, fresh spring mix, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sliced avocado, and your choice of dressing
Choose from ground beef or shredded chicken. Grilled chicken, steak, impossible meat for $12.75. A bowl made out of fried flour tortilla layered with beans, rice, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, shredded chees
Desserts
We take two scoops of vanilla ice cream, roll it in our cornflakes, and fry it to a golden crisp
Enjoy our delicious flan which is a crème caramel custard dessert with caramel sauce on top
Los Chico's Tres leches milk cake is a delicious light, airy sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream
Our Los Chico's churros are freshly made-to-order fried dough pastry served with cinnamon sugar
Whipped cream, cherry, chocolate sauce, and cinnamon
House Specialties
Shrimp cocktail made with a house ketchup-based sauce, pico de gallo, diced avocado, and diced cucumbers
Autentico
Tortas
Gorditas
Meals
Grilled thin-cut steak served with grilled onions, rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
We slowly braise our pork carnitas with Mexican spices. Our carnitas are served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Breaded chicken breast deep-fried and served with rice, salad, and tortillas
A poblano pepper stuffed with (beef, cheese, or our house shredded chicken) dipped in egg batter and fried. Topped with sauce and served with rice and beans
Bolillo white bread topped with refried beans and melted cheese, choice of meat served with pico de gallo
Five corn tortillas filled with potato and chorizo mixture rolled and fried. Topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
Beverages
Beer
Cocktails
N/A Beverages
Tequila
