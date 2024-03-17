Los Chorros 4693 W CENTURY BLVD
BREAKFAST (Served All Day)
- CARNE ASADA & EGGS$18.35
(8oz) marinated flap steak with choice of eggs. Served with fried plantain and your choice of (3) sides. *Scrambled eggs made with bell pepper, onion, and tomato.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS & CHORIZO$15.85
Sunny side up eggs with salsa ranchera (served on side). Served with 1 chorizo, fried plantains and your choice of (3) sides.
- EGGS & CHORIZO$15.25
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Served with fried plantains and your choice of (3) sides.
- VEGETARIAN$13.55
Scrambled eggs with bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Served with fried plantain and your choice of (3) sides.
- SUNNY SIDE UP EGGS$13.25
Over easy, medium, or hard eggs. Served with fried plantain and your choice of (3) sides.
- 2 EGGS$4.50
BIRRIA
- BIRRIA & CHEESE PUPUSA$4.99Out of stock
Birria and cheese pupusa.
- BIRRIA CUP$5.99Out of stock
(4oz) Birria meat cup, consomme, cilantro, onion, and lemon. Served with 2 corn tortillas.
- BIRRIA BOWL$15.50Out of stock
(6oz) Birria meat bowl, rice, beans, avocado, cilantro, onion, and lemon. Served with 2 corn tortillas.
- CALDO DE BIRRIA$15.99Out of stock
(24oz) Birria Soup. (8oz) Birria meat served in spicy consomme, with rice, and 2 corn tortillas. Cilantro and onion served on the side.
PUPUSAS (CORN)
PUPUSA COMBOS
DELICACIES
- QUESADILLA (Individual)$4.05
Cheese and rice flour pastry.
- QUESADILLA (Large)$8.10
Cheese and rice flour pastry.
- (Half Portion) FRIED YUCA & CHICHARRON$6.95
(6oz) Fried yuca and (3oz) of fried pork. Served with pickled cabbage.
- FRIED YUCA & CHICHARRON$13.90
(12oz) Fried yuca and (6oz) of fried pork. Served with pickled cabbage.
- (Half Portion) FRIED YUCA$3.95
(6oz) Fried Yuca. Served with pickled cabbage.
- FRIED YUCA$7.90
(12oz) Fried yuca. Served with pickled cabbage.
- (Half Portion) CHICHARRONES$7.35
(6oz) Fried pork. Served with pickled cabbage.
- CHICHARRONES$14.65
(12oz) Fried pork. Served with pickled cabbage.
- (Half Portion) FRIED PLANTAINS$3.95
(5-6 slices) Fried plantains.
- FRIED PLANTAINS$7.90
(10-12 slices) Fried plantains.
- PLANTAIN THE WORKS$11.60
(10-12 slices) Fried plantains, sour cream, and refried beans.
SOUPS
- CALDO DE RES$16.99
(32oz) Beef Soup. (5oz) of meat served with carrot, cabbage, corn, yuca, and plantain in a beef broth. Rice and 2 handmade tortillas served on the side.
- CALDO DE BIRRIA$15.99Out of stock
(24oz) Birria Soup. (8oz) Birria meat served in spicy consomme, with rice, and 2 corn tortillas. Cilantro and onion served on the side.
- CALDO & GALLINA ASADA$16.65+
Soup & Grilled Chicken • 1/4 Grilled chicken served with rice, fresh salad and 2 handmade tortillas. (24oz.) Soup, potato, and carrot.
- CALDO DE GALLINA (Broth)$10.45
Chicken Soup • (24oz.) Soup, chicken meat, potato, and carrot. Served with rice and 2 handmade tortillas.
BOWLS / MEATS / CHICKEN
- BIRRIA BOWL$15.50Out of stock
(6oz) Birria meat bowl, rice, beans, avocado, cilantro, onion, and lemon. Served with 2 corn tortillas.
- CARNE ASADA BOWL$14.99
(8oz) Carne asada bowl, rice, beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and lemon. Served with 2 corn tortillas.
- CHURRASCO$23.75
(8oz) Marinated steak, chorizo, casamiento, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and 2 handmade tortillas.
- CARNE ASADA$17.99
(8oz) Marinated steak, choice of (2) sides, fresh salad, and 2 handmade tortillas.
- BISTEC PICADO$18.50
(8oz) Marinated steak, choice of (2) sides, fresh salad, and 2 handmade tortillas. * Bistec picado made with bell pepper, tomato, and onion.
- GRILLED CHICKEN$13.55+
1/4 Chicken (leg • breast), choice of (2) sides, fresh salad, and 2 handmade tortillas.
- CARNE ASADA SIDE$9.50
(8oz) Carne Asada portion.
- GRILLED BREAST SIDE$5.95
1/4 Chicken.
- GRILLED LEG SIDE$5.65
1/4 Chicken.
AGUAS FRESCAS & BEVERAGES
- ENSALADA (24oz)$5.45
Our most popular agua fresca. Fruit cocktail made with pineapple, orange, and passion fruit juice. Served with apples on top.
- ENSALADA (32oz)$6.99
Our most popular agua fresca. Orange, pineapple, and passion fruit juice. Topped with apples.
- HORCHATA (24oz) - mexicana$5.45
Made with rice, fresh cinnamon, and milk.
- HORCHATA (32oz) - mexicana$6.99
Agua fresca with rice, cinnamon, milk, and sugar.
- TAMARINDO (24oz)$5.10
Made from sweet and tangy tamarind root.
- TAMARINDO (32oz)$6.50
Agua fresca made from tamarind root.
- COCA COLA$2.35
(12oz) Can
- SPRITE$2.35
(12oz) Can
- KOLASHAMPAN$3.35
(12oz) Passion fruit soda.
- COFFEE$3.79
(16oz) Colombian coffee.
- ORANGE JUICE$3.30+
SIDES
- AVOCADO$2.25
1/2 Avocado.
- PICO DE GALLO$2.65
(6oz) Tomato & onion.
- (1) CHORIZO$2.35
- (2) CHORIZOS$4.70
- (3) CHORIZOS$6.99
- RICE$3.35
- REFRIED BEANS$4.10
- CASAMIENTO$4.10
Mixed rice and beans. Arroz y frijol revuelto.
- SOUR CREAM$2.25
- QUESO FRESCO$2.25
- 1 HANDMADE TORTILLA$1.50
- 2 HANDMADE TORTILLAS$3.00
- 2 CORN TORTILLAS$1.50
- BREAD$1.95
- FRESH SALAD$3.95
Romaine lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch on the side.
- SALSA RANCHERA$2.50
(4oz) Sauce for Huevos Rancheros.