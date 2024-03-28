Los Compadres Restaurant -Anaheim St.
Regular Menu
Appetizers
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
- Huevos A La Mexicana con Nopalitos$16.00
Eggs Scrambled with Cactus, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro
- Huevos Con Chorizo$18.00
Mexican Sausage Scrambled with Eggs
- Huevos Con Machaca$18.00
Shredded Beef Scrambled with Eggs
- Huevos Con Chile Verde$20.00
- Huevos Con Carne Asada$20.00
Carne Asada & Eggs
Chilaquiles
Salads
Combinations
- 3 Tacos Suaves Combo$18.00
3 Soft Tacos
- 2 Tacos Dorados Combo$18.00
- Taquitos Combo$18.00
- Tac De Pesc Ensenada Combo$18.00
- Enchilada & Taco D Combo$18.00
- Tacos De Pescado A La Plancha Combo$20.00
- Tacos Camaron Estilo Gobernador Combo$20.00
3 Grilled Shrimp and Melted Cheese Tacos
- Chimichangas Combo$20.00
2 Chimichangas
- Chile Rell & Taco Dorado Combo$20.00
- Chile Rell & Enchil Combo$20.00
- Tacos Cam Plancha Combo$20.00
- Chiles Rellenos Combo$22.00
2 Stuffed Chiles
- Chil Rel, Tac Dor & Ench Combo$26.00
Stuffed Chile, Hard Shell Taco & Enchilada
Enchiladas
Burritos & More
Seafood Appetizers
Seafood Cocktails
Shrimp Plates
- Camarones Costa Azul$24.00
Shrimp, Imitation Crab & Cheese Wrapped in Bacon
- Camarones A La Diabla$24.00
Shrimp in a Spicy Sauce
- Camarones Al Cilantro$24.00
Shrimp in Green Sauce with Melted Cheese
- Camarones Al Chipotle$24.00
Shirmp in Chipotle Sauce with Melted Cheese
- Camarones Rancheros$24.00
- Camarones Empanizados$24.00
- Camarones Mojo De Ajo$24.00
Fish Filets
- Filete A La Plancha$24.00
Grilled Fish Fillet
- Filete A La Diabla$24.00
Fish Fillet in a Spicy Sauce
- Filete A La Cilantro$24.00
Fish Fillet in a Gree Sauce with Melted Cheese
- Filete A La Chipotle$24.00
Fish Fillet in a Chipotle Sauce with Melted Cheese
- Filete Empanizado$24.00
- Filete Con Camarones$32.00
Grilled Fish Fillet with Shrimp
- Filete Relleno$36.00
Seafood Soups
Molcajetes
Fajitas
Beef
- Bistec Ranchero$24.00
- Carne a la Mexicana$24.00
Flap Meat Grilled Steak Sauteed with Cactus, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro
- Carne Asada$24.00
Rib Eye or Flap Meat Ranchero
- Carn Asad & Enchilada$28.00
Rib Eye or Flap Meat Ranchero & Shrimp
- Carne Asad & Chil Relleno$30.00
- Carne Asad & Camarones$32.00
Rib Eye or Flap Meat Ranchero & Enchilada
Chicken
Pork
Enchiladas De La Casa
Bebidas
Dessert
Kids Menu
A La Carte
- 2 Chiles Relleno Carte$12.00
- 2 Enchiladas A La Carte$12.00
- 3 Enchiladas A La Carte$18.00
- 3 Tacos Dorados Carte$18.00
- 4 Tacos Suaves Carte$18.00
- 2 Tacos Dorados Carte$12.00
- 3 Taquitos Carte$12.00
- Camarones A La Carte$16.00
- Carne Asada A La Carte$16.00
- 2 Chimichangas A La Carte$12.00
- 3 Enchiladas Casa A La Carte$18.00
- Filete A La Carte$14.00
- Pechuga Plancha A La Carte$14.00
- Carnitas A La Carte$14.00
- Chile Verde A La Carte$14.00
- Chile Colorado A La Carte$14.00
- Chilaquiles A La Carte$12.00
- 3 Tacos Ensenada Carte$16.00
- 3 Tacos Gobernador Carte$18.00
- 3 Tacos Pesca Placha Carte$16.00
- 2 Enchiladas De Camaron Carte$16.00
