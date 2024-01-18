Los Cuates Alexandria
FOOD
KIDS MENU
STARTERS
- CEVICHE$16.95
Fresh white fish marinated in natural lemon juice, red Onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Garnished with sweet potatoes.
- CEVICHE MIXTO$19.95
Fresh white fish and squid marinated in natural lemon juice, red Onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Garnished with sweet potatoes.
- CEVICHE TRIO$19.95
Fresh white fish and squid marinated in natural lemon juice, red Onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Garnished with sweet potatoes.
- CAMARON CHIAPAS$16.95
Shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with bread.
- GUACAMOLE MOLCAJETE$15.95
Our signature chunky fresh guacamole made of avocados, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and cilantro. Served in a molcajete stone.
- QUESO CON CHILE$10.95
Spicy white cheese dip. Served with corn chips on the side.
- QUESO CON CARNE$12.95
- TAQUITOS MONTERREY$10.95
Two Crispy Corn Tortillas stuffed with your preference: Shredded Beef / Shredded Chicken or al pastor, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo.
- TAMALITO DULCE$7.95
Sweet corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream on the side.
- PLATANOS FRITOS$8.95
Sweet fried plantains, served with sour cream on the side.
- NACHO PLATTER$11.95
Crispy corn chips over a base of refried beans, covered with melted cheese, beans, and garnished with jalapeño peppers. Served with sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
- QUESADILLAS$11.95
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey jack, cheddar cheese. Served with pico de gallo, and sour cream.
THE SALADS
- TACO SALAD$15.95
A large flour crispy tortilla shell stuffed with romaine lettuce and tomatoes, red onion. Served with our house dressing, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side. Topped with your preference.
- AZTECA SALAD$15.95
Romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, boiled egg and tortilla chips. Served with our house dressing on the side. Topped with your preference.
- TROPICAL SALAD$15.95
Fresh baby spinach mixed with mangoes, oranges, strawberries, pecans and dry cranberries', tossed in a fat free vinaigrette dressing.
- FIESTA QUINOA SALAD$15.95
Quinoa grains mix with baby spinach, corn, tomatoes, avocados, black beans, red onions and cilantro, tossed in a chili lime dressing.
THE SOUPS
- SOPA DE TORTILLA$12.95
A Medium Bowl of Mexican simmered Chicken Broth with Mixed Vegetables. Served with Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cheese, and Avocado.
- SOPA DE TORTILLA WITH CHICKEN$14.95
- CASUELA MEDIUM DE MARISCOS$19.95
A Large Bowl of Creamy Seafood Broth, simmered in delightful combination of Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Salmon, Squid, Mussels and Clams cooked with Spanish Saffron, Chopped Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with White Rice on the side.
- CAZUELA DE MARISCOS LARGE$30.95
- SOPA DE RES$17.95
CHEFF RECOMMENDATIONS
- SALMON VERACRUZ$26.96
A fresh grilled fillet of salmon, topped with shrimp and scallops, covered with Veracruz sauce. Served with white rice, steamed veggies, and black beans on the side.
- CAMARON MEZCAL$25.95
A generous portion of Shrimp Sauteed with Spring Onions, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Tomatoes, and Garlic, then Glazed with Mezcal. Served with White Rice, Steamed Veggies, and Black Beans on the side.
- MARISCO SALTADO$26.95
A generous portion of shrimps and scallops, sauteed with white wine, tomatoes, potatoes, red onions, green peppers, and cilantro. Served with white rice, and black beans on the side.
- LOMO SALTADO$24.95
Strips of grilled NY steak, sauteed with white wine, tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, fried potatoes, and cilantro. Served with white wice and black beans on the side.
- NEW YORK STEAK$25.95
Grilled New York steak with Merlot Garlic or Criolla sauce made of sautéed vegetables. Served with fried yucca, white rice, black beans, and salad on the side.
- PECHUGA DE POLLO$20.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and your choice of mole or saffron sauce. Served with white rice, steamed veggies, and black beans on the side.
- POLLO SALTADO$20.95
Strips of grilled chicken breast, sauteed with white wine, tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeño peppers, fried potatoes, and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
- MASITAS DE PUERCO$20.95
Tender morsels of pork, slowly roasted in orange lemon Spanish style sauce, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and fried plantains.
GRILLED FAJITAS
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$25.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- SEAFOOD FAJITAS$25.95
Broiled tilapia fillet, grilled shrimp and scallop. Served with Veracruz sauce on the side.
- CAMARONES BROCHETTE FAJITA$26.95
Grilled shrimp stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese, jalapeño pepper slice, wrapped in bacon, and grilled to perfection.
- CARNE ASADA FAJITA$24.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- BEEF FAJITAS$22.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- BBQ PORK RIBS FAJITA$22.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$21.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- VEGETABLE FAJITAS$17.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
COMBO FAJITAS
- CHICKEN, STEAK, & SHRIMP FAJITA$26.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITA$22.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITA$24.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITA$25.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- STEAK & BBQ PORK RIBS FAJITA$23.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- CHICKEN & BBQ PORK RIBS FAJITA$23.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- BBQ PORK RIBS & SHRIMP FAJITA$24.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
- PARILLADA CUATES GRILL FAJITA$70.95
Grilled skirt steak, Grilled chicken, baby back ribs, and grilled shrimp. Served as sizzling fajita style. Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño. Big enough for two.
ARRECHERAS MOLCAJETE
- GRILLED SHRIMP ARRECHERAS$25.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- GRILLED STEAK ARRECHERAS$22.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- BBQ PORK RIBS ARRECHERAS$22.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- GRILLED CHICKEN ARRECHERAS$21.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- VEGETABLES ARRECHERAS$17.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
COMBO ARRECHERAS
- CHICKEN, STEAK, & SHRIMP ARRECHERAS$26.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- CHICKEN & SHRIMP ARRECHERAS$24.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- STEAK & SHRIMP ARRECHERAS$25.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- BBQ PORK RIBS & SHRIMP ARRECHERAS$24.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- CHICKEN & STEAK ARRECHERAS$23.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- STEAK & BBQ PORK RIBS ARRECHERAS$24.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
- CHICKEN & BBQ PORK RIBS ARRECHERAS$23.95
Arracheras are grilled to perfection with scallions, nopales, jalapeno, avocado, and panela cheese in a home made red and green sauce. Served in a traditional hot molcajete with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft corn tortillas on the side.
ENCHILADAS
- SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS$19.95
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- SHREDDED BEEF ENCHILADAS$16.95
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- SHREDDED CHICKEN ENCHIADAS$16.95
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- PORK ENCHILADAS$16.50
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- CHEESE ENCHILADAS$14.95
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS$14.95
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- TWO ITEMS COMBINATION$17.95
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- THREE ITEMS COMBINATION$19.95
Two rolled corn tortillas with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
MEXICAN CORNER
- CHILE RELLENO$17.95
Two Fresh Roasted and Breaded Poblano Peppers, filled with a Monterrey Jack cheese. Covered with Mole Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.
- TAMALES DE POLLO$16.95
Two large tamales, made with boiled rolled corn meal with marinated chicken chunks, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
BURRITOS
- SEAFOOD BURRITO$19.95
A large flour tortilla, rolled with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO$16.95
A large flour tortilla, rolled with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO$16.95
A large flour tortilla, rolled with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- PORK BURRITO$16.95
A large flour tortilla, rolled with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- BEAN BURRITO$14.95
A large flour tortilla, rolled with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- VEGETABLE BURRITO$14.95
A large flour tortilla, rolled with your choice, covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- BURRITO BOWL$12.95
CHIMICHANGAS
- SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA$19.95
Chimichangas are fried burritos without cheese.
- SHREDDED BEEF CHIMICHANGA$16.95
Chimichangas are fried burritos without cheese.
- SHREDDED CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA$16.95
Chimichangas are fried burritos without cheese.
- PORK AL PASTOR CHIMICHANGA$16.95
Chimichangas are fried burritos without cheese.
DESSERT
- FLAN$9.95
Home made coconut caramel custard.
- TRES LECHES$9.95
Traditional cake floating in sweet creamy milks.
- SOPAPILLA$8.95
Puff pastry covered with honey and cinnamon.
- CHURROS$9.95
A long-slender deep fried pastry resembling a cruller. With ice cream.
- FRIED ICE CREAM$9.95
Traditional deep fried vanilla ice cream covered with crunchy flakes and caramel.
- CAJETA$9.95
Vanilla ice cream covered with roasted coconut and caramel.
- CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA$9.95
Fry flour tortilla fill with fresh cheesecake and topped with fresh strawberry and chocolate syrup.
- KID ICE CREAM$7.95
SIDE ORDER
- side Costilla De Puerco$9.95
- Side Cheese Enchilada$3.50
- Side Chiapas Bread$1.95
- Side Chicken Enchilada$4.50
- Side 3 Corn Tortillas$3.00
- Side Avocado$4.50
- Side Beef Enchilada$4.50
- Side Black Beans$3.00
- Jalapeño Side$2.00
- Medium Salsa Verde$5.25
- Rice&beans Fajita Setup$4.00
- Salsa 32oz$14.95
- Shredded Beef Side$4.25
- Shredded Chicken Side$4.25
- Side Flour Tortillas$3.00
- Side Mole$3.50
- Side Chicken Tamale$4.50
- Side Chile Relleno$5.25
- Side Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Side Chorizo$4.00
- Side De Brocchet$4.00
- Side French Fries$3.50
- Side Fresh Fruit$3.50
- Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Side Grilled Steak$8.25
- Side Guacamole$5.50
- Side Huevo$1.60
- Side Lechuga Picada$3.00
- Side Mexican Butter$1.50
- Side Mexican Rice$3.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Side Queso Blanco$5.75
- Side Refried Beans$3.00
- Side Salad$4.50
- Side Scallop$5.20
- Side Seafood Enchilada$6.00
- Side Shredded Cheese$3.00
- Side Sour Cream$3.00
- Side Spinach$3.00
- Side Spinach Enchilada$4.50
- Side Tomatillo Sauce$1.25
- Side Vegetables$4.25
- Side White Rice$3.00
- Small Side Salsa Verde$2.25
- Sour&Pico Fajita Setup$3.50
THE TACOS
- TACOS AL VIAJERO PLATER$15.95
Three Crispy Corn Tortillas filled with Tomatoes, Lettuce and Cheese, topped with your preference. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.
- TACOS AL CARBON PLATER$16.95
Three Soft Fresh Flour Tortillas, filled with your preference. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Mexican Butter on the side
- TACOS AL PASTOR PLATER$17.95
Our special from the Trompo Grill, made from thin strips of Pork that have been marinated in Spices and Chiles. The Taco-maker shaves off the outer layers straight into three Soft Corn Tortillas, topped with Onion, Pineapple, and Cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.
- STREET COMBO TACO
- STREET TACO PLATTER$2.00
- TACOS DE BIRRIA PLATER$17.95
- SINGLE STREET TACO