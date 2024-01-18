TACOS AL PASTOR PLATER

$17.95

Our special from the Trompo Grill, made from thin strips of Pork that have been marinated in Spices and Chiles. The Taco-maker shaves off the outer layers straight into three Soft Corn Tortillas, topped with Onion, Pineapple, and Cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo on the side.