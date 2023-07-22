Los Cuernos Mexican Restaurant & Cantina 499 Washington Boulevard
Food
Appetizers
Guacamole & Chips
Made to order
Queso Fundido
Melted Oaxaca Cheese. Get it plain, or with chorizo or poblano peppers
Queso Fundido Chorizo
Queso Fundido Peppers
Tostada de Ceviche
Crispy corn tortilla topped with Tilapia Ceviche (spicy)
Tamales
Steamed cornmeal patty in a cornhusk. Get your choice of pork on red sauce, chicken on green sauce or jalapeno & Cheese
Nachos
Antojitos
Flautas
Rolled crispy tacos filled with either potato or chicken and topped with lettuce, crema fresca, queso fresco & salsa
Quesadillas Queso
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.
Quesadillas Steak
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.
Quesadilla Chorizo
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese and grilled chorizo inside.
Soups
Tortas
Tostadas
Burritas
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken
Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
Enchiladas Verdes Mixtas
Enchiladas Rojas Chicken
Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on red mole sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Rojas Cheese
Enchiladas Rojas Mixtas
Sides
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa To Go
Cilantro
Side chopped onions
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Beans
Side Guajillo
Side Cabbage
Side Cheese
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Crema
Side Eggs
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapeno
Side Lettuce
Side Limes
Side Onion and Cilantro
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Queso Fresco
Side Radish
Side Rice
Side Rice and Beans
Side Salsa
Side Salsa Verde
Side Serrano
Side Taquera
Side Tomato
Side Veggie Beans
Platos
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.
Picadillo
Ground beef stew with peas and potatos
Chiles Rellenos
Roasted Poblano Peppers filled with cheese, then lightly battered and finished with a tomato broth. Served with rice and beans and corn tortillas
Pescado a la Veracruzana
Red Snappper sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, capers & onions
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Garlic Shrimp, Mexican rice and salad
Cecina Plate
Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans
Bistec a la Tampiqueña
Grilled Palomilla steak served with a red enchilada, rice, whole beans, and cebollines
Bistec Encebollado
Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas