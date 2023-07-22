Food

Tacos

Taco Plate

$12.00

Get 3 tacos of your choice

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

Made to order

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Oaxaca Cheese. Get it plain, or with chorizo or poblano peppers

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$11.00

Queso Fundido Peppers

$11.00

Tostada de Ceviche

$9.00

Crispy corn tortilla topped with Tilapia Ceviche (spicy)

Tamales

$5.00

Steamed cornmeal patty in a cornhusk. Get your choice of pork on red sauce, chicken on green sauce or jalapeno & Cheese

Nachos

Nachos Regular

$12.00

Nachos Beans

$13.00

Nachos Chorizo

$13.00

Nachos Picadillo

$13.00

Nachos Steak

$14.00

Antojitos

Flautas

$9.00

Rolled crispy tacos filled with either potato or chicken and topped with lettuce, crema fresca, queso fresco & salsa

Quesadillas Queso

$8.00

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadillas Steak

$11.00

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadilla Chorizo

$11.00

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese and grilled chorizo inside.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Hearty Chicken soup with veggies

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

On a light tomato broth topped with cream fresca, queso fresco & chile pasilla

Tortas

Torta Pork

$9.00

Grilled sandwich on a portuguese roll. Get your choice of Steak, pork, Milanesa or Avocado

Torta Steak

$9.00

Torta MIlanesa

$9.00

Torta Avocado

$9.00

Tostadas

Tostadas Pollo

$9.00

Flat Crispy tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, crema fresca, queso fresco, avocado and salsa ranchera. Get your choice of beans, avocado, chicken or pork

Tostadas Pork

$9.00

Tostadas Aguacate

$9.00

Burritas

Burritas Machaca

$15.00

Flour tortilla wraps filled with your choice of ground beef, chorizo and egg or dried beef and egg. Served with rice and beans

Burritas Chorizo

$15.00

Burritas Picadillo

$15.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes Chicken

$15.00

Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes Cheese

$15.00

Enchiladas Verdes Mixtas

$15.00

Enchiladas Rojas Chicken

$15.00

Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on red mole sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Rojas Cheese

$15.00

Enchiladas Rojas Mixtas

$15.00

Sides

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Chips and Salsa To Go

$2.50

Cilantro

$1.00

Side chopped onions

$1.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Guajillo

$1.00

Side Cabbage

$2.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Onion and Cilantro

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side Radish

$1.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

Side Serrano

$1.00

Side Taquera

Side Tomato

$3.00

Side Veggie Beans

$4.00

Platos

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.

Picadillo

$15.00

Ground beef stew with peas and potatos

Chiles Rellenos

$23.00

Roasted Poblano Peppers filled with cheese, then lightly battered and finished with a tomato broth. Served with rice and beans and corn tortillas

Pescado a la Veracruzana

$25.00

Red Snappper sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, capers & onions

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$25.00

Garlic Shrimp, Mexican rice and salad

Cecina Plate

$22.00

Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans

Bistec a la Tampiqueña

$27.00

Grilled Palomilla steak served with a red enchilada, rice, whole beans, and cebollines

Bistec Encebollado

$22.00

Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas

Puntas de Filete a la Mexicana

$20.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

Pastel Tres Leches

$8.00

Arroz con Leche

$8.00

Conchas

$5.50

Cake Fee

$25.00

Beverages

Liquor

House Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

House Gin

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00

Casa Noble Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Cazador Anejo

$14.00

Cazador Blanco

$11.00

Cazador Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$20.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$55.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Corazon Blanco

$11.00

Corazon Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Corralejo Silver

$11.00

Cuervo

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

El Tesoro Plata

$10.00

Espolon Silver

$10.00

Gran Centenario

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Jimador Reposado

$11.00

Los Amantes Joven

$13.00

Los Amantes Reposado

$14.00

Maestro Doble Silver

$14.00

Milagro Anejo

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Montelobos Joven

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$13.00

1800

$12.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Glenlevit Scotch

$14.00

Glenmorangie Scotch

$14.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$13.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Disarono

$10.00

Vermouth

$8.00

Cocktails

Margarita Clasica

$10.00

Margarita Watermelon

$12.00

Margarita Pineapple

$12.00

Margarita Jamaica

$12.00

Margarita Spicy

$12.00

Sangria

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Paloma

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bandera

$14.00

El Fonzy

$10.00

Los Cuernos Cadillac

$14.00

Los Cuernos Cosmopolitan

$14.00

LC Espresso Martini

$16.00

Cafe Mexicano

$8.00

Winter Cocktail

$9.00

Long Island

$13.00

Carajillo

$11.00

Brunch Mimosa

$6.00

Brunch Bloody

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Beer

Voodoo IPA Draft

$9.00

Pacifico Draft

$8.00

Modelo Draft

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Sol

$7.00

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Carta Blanca

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Wine

Chianti

$10.00

Bonterra Cabernet

$12.00

Septima Malbec

$15.00

Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$14.00

Nieto Malbec

$12.00

BTL Chianti

$32.00

BTL Bonterra Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Septima Malbec

$60.00

BTL Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$56.00

BTL Nieto Malbec

$48.00

BTL Clos du Bois Cabernet btl

$46.00

Coppola Chardonnay Glass

$14.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Ken Forrester Chenin Blanc

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

The Beach Rose

$13.00

BTL Coppola Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BTL Ken Forrester Chenin Blanc

$48.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL The Beach Rose

$52.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$85.00

Bolla Prosecco small bottle

$12.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$68.00

N/A Beverages

Limon (Limeade)

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Toronja

$3.00

Mandarine

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Water bottle

$1.50

Pellegrino

$8.00

Panna

$8.00

Milk

$2.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Sandia

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Pina

$4.00