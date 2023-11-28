Los Hermanos - Chandler 404 SH 31
BEVERAGES
- COFFEE$2.99
- COKE$3.00
- HOT TEA$2.99
- SPRITE$3.00
- WATER
- SWEET TEA$3.00
- LEMONADE$3.00
- ROOT BEER$3.00
- DR PEPPER$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- UNSWEET TEA$3.00
- HORCHATA$4.00
- FRESH LEMONADE$4.00
- MEXICAN COKE$3.75
- FRUIT PUNCH JARRITO$3.25
- LIME JARRITO$3.25
- MANDARIN JARRITO$3.25
- TOPO CHICO$3.25
- SQUIRT$3.25
- FANTA$3.75
- VIRGIN MARG$5.00
- VIRGIN PINA COLADA$5.00
- TAMARINDO JARRITO$3.25
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.00
- SPRITE$3.75
- ORANGE JUICE$3.00
- REDBULL$3.00
APPETIZERS
NACHOS & QUESADILLAS
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS$9.99
Layer of tortilla chips covered with beans and American cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
- BEEF & CHEESE NACHOS$9.99
Layers of tortilla chips covered with ground beef and American cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
- BEEF, BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS$12.99
Layer of tortilla chips covered with beans, ground beef and American cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
- BIRRIA NACHOS$14.99
Tortilla chips layered with beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fresh jalapeños in our slow cooked birria topped with Monterrey cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
- FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
Tortilla chips layered with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, topped with refried beans and Monterrey Jack cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
- QUESABIRRIA$13.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, Homemade Birria, poblano peppers & onions grilled to a golden brown. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- QUESADILLA$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, poblano peppers & onions grilled to a golden brown. served with guacamole and sour cream
- FAJITA QUESADILLA$12.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, poblano peppers & onions grilled to a golden brown. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- VEGGIE QUESA$10.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey cheese, spinach, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes grilled to a golden brown. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- SHRIMP QUESA$14.99
- CHEESE NACHOS$9.99
SOUP & SALADS
- TORTILLA SOUP$6.99+
Homemade chicken and vegetable soup, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, cubed avocado, tortilla strips & rice on the side.
- TACO SALAD$9.99
Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, served in an edible tortilla bowl, filled with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded American cheese. Served with sour cream, fresh quacamole on the side with your choice of dressing
- FAJITA SALAD$11.99
Your choice of grilled beef or chicken fajita served on an edible flour tortilla bowl, then filled with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded American cheese, sour cream and fresh quacamole on the side
COMBINATIONS
- #1$9.99
One crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada topped with queso & one beef enchilada topped with chili sauce. Served with Rice
- #2$9.99
One crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada & one beef enchilada topped with chili sauce. Served with refried beans
- #3$11.99
One cheese enchilada & one tamale topped with chili sauce. served with rice & beeans with one beef crispy taco on the side
- #4$11.99
One chicken enchilada topped with sour cream sauce, one cheese enchilada & one beef enchilada, both topped with chili sauce. served with rice & refried beans
- #5$11.99
Two pork tamales & one cheese enchilada topped with chili sauce, served with rice and refried beans
- #6$9.99
One tostada with guacamole, one crispy chicken taco & one chicken enchilada topped with sour cream sauce. Served with rice
- #12$8.49
Your choice of only one enchilada, one taco, one burrito or one pork tamale. Served with rice and refried beans.
TRADITIONALS
- ENCHILADA DINNER$9.99
Two enchiladas of your choice (chicken, cheese, beef or spinach) topped with your choice of sauce
- BURRITO DINNER$9.99
Your choice of two burritos (beef, bean or chicken) wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with your choice of sauce
- TAMALE DINNER$11.99
Three pork tamales covered with chili & American cheese served with rice and beans.
FAJITAS
- BIRRIA FAJITAS$18.99
Slow cooked Birria over a layer of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fresh jalapeños served with rice, beans, fresh guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- FAJITA PLATE$16.99
Grilled beef or chicken fajita cooked with grilled onions& peppers served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$17.99
Large shrimp sautéed in our special shrimp sauce served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- PARRILLADA$18.99
Specially seasoned beef fajita meat, grilled chicken, smoked sausage, topped with American and Monterrey cheese served with rice, fried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh sour cream and tortillas.
- RIB EYE FAITAS$24.99
12 oz. 1855 USDA Black Angus rib eye fajitas, grilled to your liking. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- ULTIMATE FAJITAS$21.99
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken, smoked sausage and large grilled shrimp served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- TRIO FAJITAS$18.99
Grilled beef, chicken fajita and large shrimp served with rice, beans, fresh guacamole, pico, fresh sour cream and tortillas.
- FAJITA PLATE (2)$32.99
Super Delicious Fajitas! Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken fajita cooked with grilled onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- TRIO FAJITAS (2)$36.99
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken cooked with onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- SHRIMP FAJ (2)$34.99
Large shrimp sauteed in our special shrimp sauce cooked with grilled onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- PARILLADA MIX (2)$36.99
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken fajita, smoked sausage cooked with grilled onions and peppers, topped with American and Monterrey cheese, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- RIBEYE FAJ (2)$48.99
(2) 12 OZ. 1855 USDA Black Angus ribeyes grilled to your liking, served over grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- ULTIMATE FAJ (2)$41.99
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken, smoked sausage & large shrimp cooked with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- VEG FAJITA$13.99
- FIESTA FAJITA(2)$41.99
TACOS
- BIRRIA TACO DINNER$14.99
Three tacos made with our slow cooked birria, Monterrey cheese, onions and cilantro
- TACO DINNER$9.99
Two crispy or soft tacos with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese
- BRISKET TACO DINNER$12.99
Two tacos served in soft flour tortillas filled with house cooked shredded brisket, Monterey & American cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce
- FISH TACO DINNER$12.99
Two soft flour tortillas filled with hand-battered catfish, topped with pico, lettuce & Chipotle tartar sauce
- STREET TACO DINNER$12.99
Three street styled tacos in corn tortilla topped with cilantro and diced onions Your choice of beef, chicken, or barbacoa. With Shrimp 15.99
- ASADO TACO DINNER$12.99
SPECIALTIES
- GUIZO$14.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita sauteed with pico de gallo & chopped potatoes in our own special sauce Served with rice, bean, guacamole . Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE$14.99
Sliced chicken breast with onions and bell peppers, seasoned in a chipotle wine sauce topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice and beans
- EL JALAPENO$14.99
Sliced grilled chicken or beef fajita on a bed of grilled veggies and jalapeños. topped with melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans. Your choice of flour of corn tortillas
- PECHUGA DE POLLO$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
- RUBYS SPECIAL$14.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita, sautéed with pico de gallo in our special wine sauce served with guacamole, rice & Beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla
- CHEFS SPECIAL$13.99
Three corn tortillas filled iwth refried beans & covered with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat & melted Monterrey Jack cheese, served with our fresh homemade Guacamole
- CHILE RELLENO$13.99
Large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or Monterrey Jack Cheese & topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans & guacamole. With Chicken or Beef fajita meat 15.99
- CHIMICHANGA$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, then deep fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream & your choice of sauce $13.99, With chicken or beef fajita meat $15.99
- FLAUTAS$12.99
Three shredded chicken, wrapped in corn tortillas & fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
- STUFFED AVOCADO$14.99
A fresh avocado stuffed with beef or chicken fajita meat covered with queso Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
- TORTA$10.99
BURGER & STEAKS
- CARNE ASADA$16.99
Grilled skirt steak served on a skillet with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- RIB EYE STEAK$25.99
12oz. 1855 USDA Black Angus, grilled to your liking. Served with french fries and Texas toast
- CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$11.99
Double patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with fries
SEA FOOD
- CANCUN SHRIMP$16.99
Large shrimp sautéed in our on special shrimp sauce & served with a soft cheese taco, rice, sliced avocado and Texas toast
- VERACRUZ$16.99
Large shrimp sautéed in our on special sauce with bell peppers, diced tomatoes,onions Served w/rice, fresh sliced avocado & Texas toast
- SHRIMP CHILE RELLENO$16.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with sautéed shrimp & pico de gallo, topped with ranchero sauce & shredded Monterrey cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$16.99
Sautéed shrimp in our delicious sour cream & sauce, hand rolled into 3 enchiladas & topped with more sour cream sauce. Served with rice and refried beans
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL
A delicious combination of our special cocktail sauce with shrimp, avocado, cilantro & onions. Served in a goblet with crackers on the side
- CAMARON AL MOJO DE AJO$16.99
Large shrimp sautéed in garlic and lime butter. Served with rice and grilled veggies
- FRIED CATFISH$14.99
Hand-battered catfish strips, deep fried & served with fries, coleslaw, Chipotle tartar sauce, and Texas Toast
- SHRIMP NACHOS$16.99
KIDS
- KID TACO$5.99
One chicken or beef taco. Served with rice and beans
- KID ENCHILADA$5.99
One chicken. beef or cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans
- KID QUESADILLA$5.99
A small flour tortilla filled with Monterrey cheese & American cheese, grilled. Served with rice and beans
- KID BURRITO$5.99
A flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef, cheese or beans. Served with rice and beans
- GRILLED CHEESE$5.99
Served with french fries
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.99
Chicken nuggets served with french fries
- CHICKEN STRIPS$5.99
Chicken strips served with french fries
- KID HAMBURGER$5.99
Served with french fries
- KID SHRIMP EN PLT$8.99
One hand rolled enchilada filled with our sauteed shrimp topped with our delicious sour cream and pico de gallo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- KID FAJITA DILLA$7.99
A small flour tortilla filled with Monterrey & American cheese, served with rice and beans.
- KIDS FISH PLATE$7.99
(2) Pieces of fried catfish served with french fries
- KID FAJITA PLT$8.00
(4) Pieces of beef or chicken fajita meat served with rice and beans.
- KID CHZ BRGR$5.99
- UPCHARGE OVER 12YRS OLD$2.50
DESSERTS
- 1 SOPAPILLA$1.49
A fried dough covered in cinnamon and sugar topped with honey
- 3 SOPAPILLAS$3.99
(3) Fried dough cooked to a golden brown, covered in cinnamon and sugar, topped with honey
- FLAN$4.99
A custard dessert with caramel sauce
- CHEESECAKE$4.99
A sweet and creamy dessert
- FRIED CHEESECAKE$4.99
A flour tortilla filled with cheesecake and deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with cinnamon & sugar, drizzled with chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry
- B-DAY SOPAPILLA
- CAKE SLICE$5.99
SIDES
A LA CARTE
- (1) ENCHILADA$2.99
One hand rolled enchilada filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese and topped with your choice of sauce.
- (1) TACO$2.99
One soft or crispy taco with your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and American cheese
- (1) STREET TACO$2.99
One mini corn tortilla filled with your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita, or barbacoa topped with cilantro and onions
- (1) BRISKET TACO$3.99
One small flour tortilla filled with brisket, monterrey and american cheese grilled and drizzled with bbq.
- (1) BURRITO$2.99
A small flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or beans rolled and topped with your choice of sauce.
- (1) FISH TACO$3.99
A flour tortilla filled with a strip of fish, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle tartar sauce
- (1) BIRRIA TACO$3.99
One corn tortilla filled with Monterrey cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro and onions. Delicious!
- (1) FLAUTA$2.99
A corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and deep fried to a golden brown.
- (1) FRIED FISH$2.99
One hand battered strip of fish, deep fried to its perfection.
- (1) SHRIMP ENCHILADA$5.99
One hand rolled enchilada filled with its mixtures of sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- (1) TOSTADA$2.99
- (1) CHALUPA$3.99
- (1) SHRIMP$1.50
- (1) TAMALE$2.99
- S/KID DILLA$2.99
- S/ EGG$1.50
- (1)ASADO TACO$3.99
- S/CARBON$2.99
BAR MENU
TOGO BAR DRINKS
- TOGO MARGARITA$10.00
- TOGO JALAPENO MARGARITA$11.00
- TOGO BLUE MARGARITA$11.00
- TOGO MANGO MARGARITA$11.00
- TOGO MANGONADA$12.00
- TOGO SANGRIA SWIRL MARGARITA$11.00
- TOGO PEACH MARGARITA$11.00
- TOGO STRAWBERRY MARGARITA$11.00
- TOGO WATERMELON MARGARITA$11.00
- TOGO TOPSHELF MARGARITA$12.00
- TOGO MANAGERS SPECIAL$15.00
- TOGO BEERITA$11.00
- TOGO BIG BEERITA$13.00
- TOGO BLOODY MARY$8.00
- TOGO MICHELADA$8.00
- TOGO PINA COLADA$10.00
- TOGO STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI$10.00
- TOGO BUDLIGHT$3.75
- TOGO COORS LIGHT$3.75
- TOGO BUDWEISER$3.75
- TOGO MILLER LIGHT$3.75
- TOGO CORONA$4.75
- TOGO XX LAGER$4.75
- TOGO MODELO ESP.$4.75