A La Carta
Appetizers
- Border Nachos$11.99
chips, beans, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, steak, guac
- Tres Amigos Nachos$14.99
topped with our famous queso dip with your choice of meat
- Queso Fundido$8.99
flame broiled mexican cheese blend with in house chorizo
- Empanadas$8.99
handmade empanadas filled our ground beef or shredded chicken
- Flautas$8.99
4 long deep fried tortillas filled with chicken or shredded chicken
- Mariachis Sampler$13.99
2 empanadas, 2 flautas and nachos
- Guacamole Dip$7.99
- Queso Dip$4.99+
- Fajita Nachos$11.99+
- Bean Dip$7.49
- Choriqueso$7.99
Build your own
Burritos
Desserts
Kids Menu
Mexican Dinner Plates
Parrilla Picks
- Carne Asada$13.99
grilled chuck sliced, seasoned and grilled, onions, guac, pico and refried beans
- Combo Fajitas$15.99+
- Combo Hawaianna$13.99
- Fajitas Texanas$18.99
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas$14.99+
- Grilled Chicken Hawaianna$12.99
- Los Mariachis$17.99+
steak, chicken, chorizo with 2 skewers of grilled shrimp
- Mix Fajitas$17.99+
steak, chicken, shrimp
- Mix Hawaianna$16.99
- Ranch Bacon Chicken Fajitas$15.99
grilled chicken fajitas, bell pepper, onions, bacon, melted cheese and ranch dressing
- Ribeye Norteno$17.99
8oz ribeye, seasoned and grilled on topopoed of saute onions, Smoked sausage, guacamole, charro beans
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
- Shrimp Hawaianna$14.99
- Sirloin$17.99
8oz Top sirloin, seasoned and grilled on top of saute onions, charro beans, guacamole, smoked sausage
- Steak Fajitas$15.99+
- Steak Hawaianna$13.99
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Al Pastor (La Gringa)$11.99
pastor meat in a giant tortilla, guac, pico and sour cream'
- Quesadilla Ranch$11.99
fajita chicken, bacon, ranch, avocado
- Quesadilla Al Gusto$9.99
add protein of your choice
- Chimichangas$11.99
stuffed and fried giant tortilla with your choice of meat
- Quesadilla de birria$14.99
Salads
Sides
Tacos
TO-GO
- Charro Beans oz$15.00
- Enchiladas per dozen$29.88
- Fajita Enchiladas (Chicken or Steak)$38.00
- Flour tortillas per dozen$5.00
- Guacamole 32oz$20.00
- Pico de Gallo 32 oz$10.00
- Refried Beans 32 oz$10.00
- Rice oz$8.00
- Salsa oz$10.00
- Small Quesadillas (FAJ STK OR FAJ CK)$30.00
- Tacos (soft or Crispy, Gr bf, Shr bf or Shr Chicken$25.00
- Tamales (Chicken only)$30.00
- White queso 32oz$20.00
- Fajita steak 1 pound$25.00
- Fajita chicken 1 pound$20.00
- Ground beef 1 pound$15.00
- Shredded chicken 1 pound$15.00
Under The Sea
Cocktails
Latin Drinks
Margaritas
Beer + Wine
Domestic
Importada
- Modelo$3.00+
- Pacifico$3.00+
- 2 XX$3.00+
- Corona Bottle$3.50
- Coronet Bottle$3.50
- Michelada Bottle$3.50
- Modelo Bottle$3.50
- Modelo Oro Bottle$3.50
- Negra Modelo Bottle$3.50
- Pacifico Bottle$3.50
- Tecate Bottle$3.50
- Victoria Bottle$3.50
- XX Amber Bottle$3.50
- XX Lager Bottle$3.50
- Draft Corona Premier$3.00+
- Draft Modelo Especial$3.00+
- Draft Pacifico$3.00+
- Draft XX Lager$3.00+