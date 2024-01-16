Los Molcajetes Bar & Grill - Sonoma 19101 Sonoma Highway
Food
Breakfast
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKBelgian Waffle
Classic deep-pocketed waffle topped with powdered sugar.OUT OF STOCK$11.99
- Pan Frances de Tres Leches
Sliced thick bread soaked in beaten eggs, coconut, almond, and oat milk and lightly pan fried, served with fresh berries and whipped cream.$13.99
- Chilaquiles
Homemade tortilla chips, fried organic egg, sour cream, queso cotija, cilantro, avocado, cherry tomatoes, green or red sauce, black beans$16.99
- Power Bowl
Grilled corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, served with cilantro dressing.$14.99
- Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado on multi-grain sliced bread, served with cherry tomatoes, strawberries, micro greens, basil, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, panela cheese, and cilantro dressing.$12.99
- The American$11.99
- Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs served on homemade biscuits, ham, spinach, tomato, hollandaise and breakfast potatoes.$16.99
- Fried Chicken
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, topped with green salsa-chorizo gravy, served with breakfast potatoes.$18.99
- Steak & Eggs
10oz New York steak served with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, and toast.$25.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Two corn tortillas layered with over easy eggs, and black beans, and topped with avocado, ranchero sauce, and queso fresco, served with breakfast potatoes.$17.99
- Omelet
Three-eggs, spinach, button mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, panela cheese, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.$17.99
- Breakfast Sandwich
Sourdough, three fired eggs, bacon, ham, onion, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, and chipotle aioli, served with breakfast potatoes.$16.99
- Brunch Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo, black beans, queso fresco and breakfast potatoes, and topped with tomatillo salsa and sour cream.$16.99
- Protein Sides
Aperitivos
- Guacamole & Chips
Mashed avocado mixed with pico de gallo, lime juice, tortilla chips.$10.99
- Pulpo con Camaron a la Parrilla
Grilled octopus & shrimp marinated and served with seaweed.$18.99
- Pulpo Zarandeado
Slowly smoke-grilled octopus basted with spicy cream sauce, served with seasoned cambray potatoes.$22.99
- Calamar
Breaded and deep-fried calamari rings, served with steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and chipotle aioli.$11.99
- Mini Flautas
Rolled up crispy corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream.$10.99
- Tostadas de Tinga
Crispy tortilla topped with chipotle-onion marinated shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sour cream.$10.99
- Queso Fundido
Oaxan string cheese, salsa verde, chorizo, chipotle aioli, sacallions, served with side of tortilla chips.$14.99
- Birria Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with birria, salsa verde, jack cheese, guacamole, grilled corn, cilantro, black beans, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream.$16.99
- 3 Empanadas de Camaron
Fried masa turnover stuffed with shrimp and bell peppers, topped with salsa verde, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.$19.99
- 3 Empanadas de Pollo
Fried masa turnover stuffed with chicken tinga, served with lettuce, green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy pickled onions.$15.99
- Alitas Mexicanas
Buffalo or barbecue chicken wings served with ranch or aioli.$12.99
- Quesadilla
Grilled flour or corn tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese, choice of protein, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.$13.99
- Quesadilla de Maiz
Corn tortilla with cheese and choce of meat. Served with lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole and sour cream.$11.99
- Sope
Corn masa crust topped with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream.$6.99
- 3 Pellizcadas
Corn masa crust topped with black beans, cochinita pibil, queso fresco, pickled red onions and sour cream.$10.99
- Regular Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$11.99
- Super Nachos$11.99
- Campechana
Shrimp & octopus served in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado. Shrimp & octopus cocktail mixed with fresh veggies in a zesty tomato sauce, served with saltine crackers.$24.99
- Cocktel de Camaron
Shrimp served in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado and saltine crackers.$23.99
- Ceviche
Shrimp or sea bass or both marinated in lime juice and mixed with bell peppers, cucumber, and topped with avocado, served with tostadas.$11.99
- Aguachile de Camaron
Shrimp marinated in lime juice and seasonings, and mixed with cucumbers, onions, over a bed of mango salad, and topped with avocado.$25.99
Parrilladas
- Parrillada Mixta
Indulge in a flavorful selection featuring prawns sautéed in garlic-infused butter (Camarones al mojo de ajo), deviled prawns (Camarones a la diabla), breaded prawns, Arrachera steak, grilled chicken, all accompanied by our signature Molcajete red sauce.$149.99
- Parrillada De Carnes
Indulge in a flavorful selection featuring fried pork (carnitas), steak, marinated pork (al pastor), Chicken Fajitas, all accompanied by our signature Molcajete red sauce.$119.99
- Parrillada De Mariscos
Fried silver perch (fish), octopus, prawns sautéed in garlic-infused butter (Camarones al mojo de ajo), deviled prawns (Camarones a la diabla), breaded prawns, breaded fish filet, mussels,served with our flavorful Molcajete red sauce.$149.00
Sopas & Caldos
- Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast, onions, squash, green beans, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, cilantro simmered in seasoned tomato-chicken broth and topped with tortilla chips, queso fresco and avocado.$12.99
- Siete Mares
Shrimp, mussels, crab, sea bass and vegetables simmered in a seasoned tomato-seafood thin broth.$24.99
- Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp & vegetable broth.$22.99
- Albondigas
Beef & Pork meatball stew simmered with zucchini, carrots, and potatoes.$18.99
- Caldo de Res
Beef and corn simmered in vegetable stew.$18.99
Ensaladas
- Santa Fe Salad
Romaine lettuce, scallions, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, stewed black beans, queso fresco, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, homemade southwest chipotle dressing, tajin.$14.99
- Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce & mixed greens, beans, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served on a crispy tortilla bowl and topped with queso fresco and sour cream.$13.99
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served on a crispy tortilla bowl, topped with sour cream.$12.99
- Ensalada de la Casa
Grilled shrimp, grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, bell peppers, avocado, mandarin segments, and cherry tomatoes served on a bed of Romain lettuce & mixed greens.$17.99
- Ensalada Mexicana
Grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, avocado, beans, rice, queso fresco, served on a bed of Romain lettuce and mixed greens.$14.99
- Ensalada Poblana
Grilled poblano peppers, carne arrachera, beans, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado served on a bed of Romain lettuce & mixed greens.$15.99
Emparedados
- California Sandwich
Ciabatta bread roll, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle spread, served with fries.$15.99
- The Burger
Homemade 6 oz Niman Ranch beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, mayo, chipotle spread, served with fries.$18.99
- Torta
Telera bread stuffed with skirt steak or breaded chicken breast, beans, mayo, queso fresco, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and fries.$14.99
- Torta de Cochinita Pibil
Telera bread stuffed with slow-roasted citrus & achiote-marinated pork, black beans, mayo, queso fresco, spicy pickled onions, avocado, and fries.$14.99
Tacos
- 3 Quesa-Birrias
Slow-cooked adobo marinated beef, crispy corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, and consomé.$17.99
- Taco
- Crispy Taquito
Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and queso fresco.
- Vegetarian Taco
Homemade corn tortilla, grilled broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, queso fresco.$4.99
- Shrimp or Fish Taco
Homemade corn tortilla, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Mixto
Grilled steak and chicken, chorizo sausage, shrimp, cactus pad, cambray onions, panela cheese and grilled jalapeños simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$36.99
- Molcajete de Carnes
Round tip steak, grilled chicken, al pastor, chorizo sausage, cactus pad, panela cheese and grilled jalapeños simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$36.99
- Molcajete Vegetariano
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini simmering in our Molcajete red sauce, and served with cactus pad, grilled jalapeño and panela.$31.99
- Molcajete de Mariscos
Silver perch (fish), octopus, shrimp, crab, mussels, cactus pad, grilled jalapeños, and panela cheese simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$38.99
- Molcajete Maya
Skirt steak (arrachera), grilled chicken breast, chorizo sausage, panela cheese, cactus pad, green onions and grilled jalapeños simmered in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$35.99
Plato Fuerte
- Bistec Ranchero
Round tip steak sautéed with mushroom, jalapeños, tomato and onions simmered in ranchero sauce, served with grilled queso fresco$21.99
- Arrachera Plate
Skirt steak, grilled queso fresco, grilled jalapeños, grilled cambray onions, & pickled vegetables.$23.99
- Carnitas Plate
Fried pork, grilled jalapeños, grilled cambray onions, & pickled vegetables, and grilled queso fresco.$21.99
- Chile Relleno
Poblano chile pepper stuffed with queso fresco, topped with ranchera sauce.$14.99+
- Chile Verde
Pork shoulder slow-cooked in a jalapeño & tomatillo sauce.$20.99
- Pollo a la Crema
Chicken sautéed in a mushroom, bell peppers, and onions, cream sauce.$20.99
- Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, steamed bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and cauliflower.$21.99
- Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken served with a side of pickled vegetables.$22.99
- Cochinita Pibil
Slow-roasted pork, marinated in citrus juices & achiote, spicy pickled onions.$21.99
- Flautas Rancheras
Crispy rolled up taquitos in flour tortilla, stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with corn, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli.$18.99
- Arroz con Pollo
Chicken breast sautéed with green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, topped with green sauce, melted cheese, served on a bed of rice and side of guacamole.$20.99
Mariscos
- Mar & Tierra
New york steak and sauteed shrimp.$25.99
- Camarones a la Diabla
Sautéed shrimp in tomatoes & onions, simmered in a dehydrated birds-beak spicy pepper sauce.$22.99
- Camarones a la Momia
Shrimp wrapped in ham, jack cheese and bacon.$24.99
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed shrimp simmered in garlic infused butter & white wine, green onions, and button mushrooms.$22.99
- Camarones Colima
White wine sautéed shrimp, octopus, scallops, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, jalapeños, & cilantro.$23.99
- Camarones con Chipotle
Sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sour cream and cheese stewed in chipotle sauce.$22.99
- Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp fried until golden brown.$22.99
- Filete a la Plancha
Sea bass seared with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and pickled vegetables.$22.99
- Filete al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed sea bass filet simmered in garlic infused butter, green onions, and button mushrooms.$22.99
- Filete Empanizado
Breaded and deep-fried sea bass, served with steamed broccoli, and zucchini.$22.99
- Salmon a la Parrilla
Grilled Salmon filet served with steamed bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, zucchini, and broccoli.$24.99
- Camarones a la Plancha
Seared shrimp with bell peppers, tomato, onions, & mushrooms.$22.99
- Camarones Rancheros
Sautéed shrimp with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mushrooms, and cilantro stewed in our ranchero sauce.$22.99
- Mojarra Frita
Whole silver perch fried until crispy. Seasoned with your choice of: A la Diabla style or Al Mojo de Ajo sauce, or Plain.$23.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas Mixtas
Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$26.99
- Arrachera Fajitas
Sautéed skirt steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$25.99
- Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$24.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions, all simmered in a tomato based sauce.$25.99
- Pastor Fajitas
Marinated pork shoulder, sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$22.99
- Veggie Fajitas
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, green onions, and bell peppers, all simmered in a tomato based sauce.$19.99
- Portobello Fajitas
Portobello marinated in guajillo sauce and sautéed with onions, bell peppers and cauliflower.$22.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas de Mariscos
Salmon, shrimp, fish, and surimi covered in chipotle cream sauce, topped with avocado, and queso fresco and seaweed.$23.99
- Enchiladas de Molcajetes
Choice of protein and molcajete red sauce smothered tortillas, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, melted jack cheese, pickled veggies and avocado.$19.99
- Enchiladas de Trio de Carnes
Choice of 3 different proteins covered in red or green sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, and avocado.$19.99
- Enchiladas de Mole
Choice of 3 different proteins and mole sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, and avocado.$19.99
- Enchiladas de Camron
Jumbo shrimp covered in red or green sauce or chipotle sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, avocado and seaweed.$22.99
- Enchiladas de Vegetales
Steamed brócoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and bell peppers, covered in green sauce, and topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, pickled veggies and avocado.$19.99
Burritos
- Burrito Molcajetes
Choice of protein. rice, beans, jack cheese, queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, covered in green salsa.$15.99
- Burrito Regular
Choice of protein. rice, beans, and cheese.$11.99
- Burrito Super
Choice of protein. rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream.$13.99
- Burrito Seafood
Shrimp or Fish, or both, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream.$16.99
- Burrito del Mar
Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, rice, jack cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, covered in green salsa and melted Jack cheese.$17.99
- Burrito de Chile Relleno
Poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, covered in ranchera sauce.$13.99
- Burrito Vegetariano
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini, rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, bell peppers, onions, sour cream, covered in green sauce.$13.99
- Burrito Ranchero
Grilled steak (carne asada), grilled jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, covered in ranchera sauce & melted jack cheese.$15.99
- Chimichanga
Choice of protein. rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, covered in tomato sauce.$15.99
A La Carta / Sides
- Pico de Gallo
Diced tomato, onion, cilantro and serrano peppers, marinated in lime juice.$3.99+
- Beans$3.99+
- Rice
Mexican rice.$3.99+
- Salsa$3.99+
- Guacamole
Avocado dip mixed with lime juice, tomato, onion, and cilantro.$9.99+
- Chile Relleno a la Carta
Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with panela cheese, coated in egg batter, and deep fried until golden brown, served with mixed greens.$9.99
- Two Enchiladas a la Carta
Two homemade corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein covered in sauce, and side of mixed greens.$9.99
- Two Flautas Rancheras
Shredded chicken rolled in a flour tortilla then deep-fried, and topped with queso fresco and aioli.$9.99
- Rice & Beans$7.99
- Salad Side$5.99
- Two Crispy Tacos a la Carta
Two crispy tacos with choice of meat served with lettuce,fresh cheese and pico de gallo.$9.99
- Sour Cream Side$0.99+
- Tortillas Side$0.99
- Queso Panela Side$1.99
- Chiles Toreados Side$1.99
- Avocado Slice$1.99
Dessert
- Flan
Velvety custard with hints of vanilla and rich caramel flavor.$6.99
- Arroz con Leche
Rice pudding with creamy texture and simmered in sweetened milk and infused with cinnamon and vanilla, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.$4.99
- Churro
Deep-fried dough, crunchy exterior giving way to a soft, pillowy interior & caramel filling, generously coated in cinnamon sugar, paired with a rich chocolate dipping sauce.$6.99
- Sopapillas
Golden brown fried dough pillows coated in cinnamon sugar, served warm and paired with vanilla ice cream.$6.99
- Capirotada
Layers of croissant pieces soaked in a luscious mixture of warm piloncillo syrup, infused with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, topped with cheese.$7.99
- Bizcocho de Chocolate
Rich, fudgy, freshly baked browny topped with crispy buñuelos and vanilla ice cream.$8.99
- Sonoma Port Rosé Tempranillo$6.99
- Sonoma Port Chardonnay$6.99
- Sonoma Cask Reserve$9.99
- Birthday Desset
Kids
- Kids Taco
Homemade corn tortilla and choice of protein, served with rice & beans$6.99
- Kids Enchilada
Homemade corn tortilla rolled around a protein filling of choice and covered with tomato sauce, served with rice & beans$6.99
- Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, served with rice & beans$6.99
- Kids Protein Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese and choice of protein$6.99
- Kids Simple Burrito
Rice, beans and cheese.$5.99
- Kids Hamburgesa And Fries
Neeman ranch beef patty, cheddar cheese, and fries.$7.99
- Chichen Nuggets
Served with fries$6.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Kids Pancakes$6.99
- Kids Breakfast Burrito$6.99
- Kids Fruit Cup$3.99
Especial de Fin De Semana
Beverages
Breakfast Hot Beverages
Breakfast Cocktails
Breakfast Cold Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Bar Menu
- Classic Margarita$11.99
- Sangria$10.99
- Mojito$12.99
- Palomita$13.99
- Watermelon Smash$12.99
- Pina Colada$12.99
- Apricot Gold$12.99
- EL TORITO$19.99
- UNA NOCHE EN OAXACA$17.99
- VIAJE ASTRAL$13.99
- XAMUCO$13.99
- EL DRAGON$16.99
- MAYA LEMON$17.99
- MESTIZO$14.99
- LA CATRINA$13.99
- EL CHAMAN$14.99
- CANTARITO$12.99
- PALOMA$13.99
- GRAND JULIO MARGARITA$16.99
- MARGARITA SMASH$13.99
- FRUIT MARGARITA$13.99
- MARGARITA FLIGHT$27.99
- VUELA PALOMA$29.99
- OUT OF STOCKDraft Modelo EspecialOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKDraft Negra ModeloOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKDraft PacificoOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKDraft Ace GuavaOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Draft Blue Moon$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKDraft AltamontOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKDraft HenhouseOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKDraft CooperageOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKBtl Carta BlancaOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- Btl Bohemia$5.99
- Btl Corona$5.99
- Btl Corona Familiar$5.99
- Btl Corona Light$5.99
- Btl Dos XX Amber$5.99
- Btl Dos XX Lager$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKBtl PacificoOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- Btl Victoria$5.99
- Btl Heineken$5.99
- Btl Coors Light$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKBtl Sonic BloomOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKBtl Calrose CrispOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- Btl Corona N/A$5.99
- Btl Modelo Especial$5.99
- Btl Modelo Negra$5.99
- Spicy Pineapple Michelada$12.99
- Michelada Clasica$11.99
- Michelada Del Mar$14.99
- Michelada de Mango o Tamarindo$12.99
- Tequila Journey$18.99
- Mezcal Adventure$14.99
- Tequila Connoisseur$24.99
- Mezcal Fusion$18.99
- House Sparkling$7.99+
- Robledo Brut Cuvée$9.99+
- SVHS Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc$9.99+
- Los Molcajetes Chardonnay$11.99+
- Seven Brothers Pinot Noir$13.99+
- Los Molcajetes Cabernet$12.99+
- Cline Merlot$10.99+
- Kenwood Zinfandel$8.99+
- Cline Syrah$10.99+
- Daisy Sauvignon Blanc$54.99
- Las Tías Viognier$54.99
- Bella Merlot Rosé$10.99
- Vintage Pinot Noir$49.99
- Gratitude Blend
76% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc, 3% Malbec, 3% Petit Verdot$69.99
- Inspiración Blend$54.99
- Old Vine Zinfandel$54.99
- GF Petit Verdot$64.99
- Vintage Cabernet$89.99
Food 3rd Party
Breakfast
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.99
- Belgian Waffle
Classic deep-pocketed waffle topped with powdered sugar.$11.99
- Pan Frances de Tres Leches
Sliced thick bread soaked in beaten eggs, coconut, almond, and oat milk and lightly pan fried, served with fresh berries and whipped cream.$13.99
- Chilaquiles
Homemade tortilla chips, fried organic egg, sour cream, queso cotija, cilantro, avocado, cherry tomatoes, green or red sauce, black beans$16.99
- Power Bowl
Grilled corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, served with cilantro dressing.$14.99
- Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado on multi-grain sliced bread, served with cherry tomatoes, strawberries, micro greens, basil, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, panela cheese, and cilantro dressing.$12.99
- The American$11.99
- Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs served on homemade biscuits, ham, spinach, tomato, hollandaise and breakfast potatoes.$16.99
- Fried Chicken
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, topped with green salsa-chorizo gravy, served with breakfast potatoes.$18.99
- Steak & Eggs
10oz New York steak served with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, and toast.$25.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Two corn tortillas layered with over easy eggs, and black beans, and topped with avocado, ranchero sauce, and queso fresco, served with breakfast potatoes.$17.99
- Omelet
Three-eggs, spinach, button mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, panela cheese, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.$17.99
- Breakfast Sandwich
Sourdough, three fired eggs, bacon, ham, onion, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, and chipotle aioli, served with breakfast potatoes.$16.99
- Brunch Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo, black beans, queso fresco and breakfast potatoes, and topped with tomatillo salsa and sour cream.$16.99
Aperitivos (Deep Copy)
- Guacamole & Chips
Mashed avocado mixed with pico de gallo, lime juice, tortilla chips.$8.99
- Pulpo con Camaron a la Parrilla
Grilled octopus & shrimp marinated and served with seaweed.$18.99
- Pulpo Zarandeado
Slowly smoke-grilled octopus basted with spicy cream sauce, served with seasoned cambray potatoes.$22.99
- Calamar
Breaded and deep-fried calamari rings, served with steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and chipotle aioli.$11.99
- Mini Flautas
Rolled up crispy corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream.$10.99
- 3 Tostadas de Tinga
Crispy tortilla topped with chipotle-onion marinated shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sour cream.$10.99
- Queso Fundido
Oaxan string cheese, salsa verde, chorizo, chipotle aioli, sacallions, served with side of tortilla chips.$13.99
- Birria Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with birria, salsa verde, jack cheese, guacamole, grilled corn, cilantro, black beans, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream.$15.99
- 3 Empanadas de Camaron
Fried masa turnover stuffed with shrimp and bell peppers, topped with salsa verde, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.$19.99
- 3 Empanadas de Pollo
Fried masa turnover stuffed with chicken tinga, served with lettuce, green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy pickled onions.$15.99
- Alitas Mexicanas
Buffalo or barbecue chicken wings served with ranch or aioli.$12.99
- Quesadilla
Grilled flour or corn tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese, choice of protein, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.$12.99
- Quesadilla de Maiz
Corn tortilla with cheese and choce of meat. Served with lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole and sour cream.$11.99
- Sope
Corn masa crust topped with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream.$6.99
- 3 Pellizcadas
Corn masa crust topped with black beans, cochinita pibil, queso fresco, pickled red onions and sour cream.$10.99
- Regular Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$11.99
- Campechana
Shrimp & octopus served in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado. Shrimp & octopus cocktail mixed with fresh veggies in a zesty tomato sauce, served with saltine crackers.$23.99
- Cocktel de Camaron
Shrimp served in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado and saltine crackers.$21.99
- Ceviche
Shrimp or sea bass or both marinated in lime juice and mixed with bell peppers, cucumber, and topped with avocado, served with tostadas.$11.99
- Aguachile de Camaron
Shrimp marinated in lime juice and seasonings, and mixed with cucumbers, onions, over a bed of mango salad, and topped with avocado.$24.99
Parrilladas (Deep Copy)
- Parrillada Mixta
Indulge in a flavorful selection featuring prawns sautéed in garlic-infused butter (Camarones al mojo de ajo), deviled prawns (Camarones a la diabla), breaded prawns, Arrachera steak, grilled chicken, all accompanied by our signature Molcajete red sauce.$119.99
- Parrillada De Carnes
Indulge in a flavorful selection featuring fried pork (carnitas), steak, marinated pork (al pastor), Chicken Fajitas, all accompanied by our signature Molcajete red sauce.$99.99
- Parrillada De Mariscos
Fried silver perch (fish), octopus, prawns sautéed in garlic-infused butter (Camarones al mojo de ajo), deviled prawns (Camarones a la diabla), breaded prawns, breaded fish filet, mussels,served with our flavorful Molcajete red sauce.$129.00
Sopas & Caldos (Deep Copy)
- Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast, onions, squash, green beans, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, cilantro simmered in seasoned tomato-chicken broth and topped with tortilla chips, queso fresco and avocado.$9.99
- Siete Mares
Shrimp, mussels, crab, sea bass and vegetables simmered in a seasoned tomato-seafood thin broth.$22.99
- Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp & vegetable broth.$21.99
- Albondigas
Beef & Pork meatball stew simmered with zucchini, carrots, and potatoes.$18.99
- Caldo de Res
Beef and corn simmered in vegetable stew.$18.99
Ensaladas (Deep Copy)
- Santa Fe Salad
Romaine lettuce, scallions, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, stewed black beans, queso fresco, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, homemade southwest chipotle dressing, tajin.$14.99
- Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce & mixed greens, beans, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served on a crispy tortilla bowl and topped with queso fresco and sour cream.$13.99
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served on a crispy tortilla bowl, topped with sour cream.$10.99
- Ensalada de la Casa
Grilled shrimp, grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, bell peppers, avocado, mandarin segments, and cherry tomatoes served on a bed of Romain lettuce & mixed greens.$15.99
- Ensalada Mexicana
Grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, avocado, beans, rice, queso fresco, served on a bed of Romain lettuce and mixed greens.$14.99
- Ensalada Poblana
Grilled poblano peppers, carne arrachera, beans, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado served on a bed of Romain lettuce & mixed greens.$15.99
Emparedados (Deep Copy)
- California Sandwich
Ciabatta bread roll, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle spread, served with fries.$15.99
- The Burger
Homemade 6 oz Niman Ranch beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, mayo, chipotle spread, served with fries.$18.99
- Torta
Telera bread stuffed with skirt steak or breaded chicken breast, beans, mayo, queso fresco, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and fries.$14.99
- Torta de Cochinita Pibil
Telera bread stuffed with slow-roasted citrus & achiote-marinated pork, black beans, mayo, queso fresco, spicy pickled onions, avocado, and fries.$14.99
Tacos (Deep Copy)
- Taco
- 3 Quesa-Birrias
Slow-cooked adobo marinated beef, crispy corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, and consomé.$17.99
- Crispy Taquito
Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and queso fresco.
- Vegetarian Taco
Homemade corn tortilla, grilled broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, queso fresco.$4.99
- Shrimp or Fish Taco
Homemade corn tortilla, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.
Molcajetes (Deep Copy)
- Molcajete Mixto
Grilled steak and chicken, chorizo sausage, shrimp, cactus pad, cambray onions, panela cheese and grilled jalapeños simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$35.99
- Molcajete de Carnes
Round tip steak, grilled chicken, al pastor, chorizo sausage, cactus pad, panela cheese and grilled jalapeños simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$35.99
- Molcajete Vegetariano
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini simmering in our Molcajete red sauce, and served with cactus pad, grilled jalapeño and panela.$31.99
- Molcajete de Mariscos
Silver perch (fish), octopus, shrimp, crab, mussels, cactus pad, grilled jalapeños, and panela cheese simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$37.99
- Molcajete Maya
Skirt steak (arrachera), grilled chicken breast, chorizo sausage, panela cheese, cactus pad, green onions and grilled jalapeños simmered in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.$35.99
Plato Fuerte (Deep Copy)
- Bistec Ranchero
Round tip steak sautéed with mushroom, jalapeños, tomato and onions simmered in ranchero sauce, served with grilled queso fresco$18.99
- Arrachera Plate
Skirt steak, grilled queso fresco, grilled jalapeños, grilled cambray onions, & pickled vegetables.$19.99
- Carnitas Plate
Fried pork, grilled jalapeños, grilled cambray onions, & pickled vegetables, and grilled queso fresco.$19.99
- Chile Relleno
Poblano chile pepper stuffed with queso fresco, topped with ranchera sauce.$14.99+
- Chile Verde
Pork shoulder slow-cooked in a jalapeño & tomatillo sauce.$18.99
- Pollo a la Crema
Chicken sautéed in a mushroom, bell peppers, and onions, cream sauce.$17.99
- Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, steamed bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and cauliflower.$20.99
- Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken served with a side of pickled vegetables.$21.99
- Cochinita Pibil
Slow-roasted pork, marinated in citrus juices & achiote, spicy pickled onions.$21.99
- Flautas Rancheras
Crispy rolled up taquitos in flour tortilla, stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with corn, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli.$15.99
- Arroz con Pollo
Chicken breast sautéed with green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, topped with green sauce, melted cheese, served on a bed of rice and side of guacamole.
Mariscos (Deep Copy)
- Mar & Tierra
New york steak and sauteed shrimp.$22.99
- Camarones a la Diabla
Sautéed shrimp in tomatoes & onions, simmered in a dehydrated birds-beak spicy pepper sauce.$21.99
- Camarones a la Momia
Shrimp wrapped in ham, jack cheese and bacon.$23.99
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed shrimp simmered in garlic infused butter & white wine, green onions, and button mushrooms.$21.99
- Camarones Colima
White wine sautéed shrimp, octopus, scallops, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, jalapeños, & cilantro.$23.99
- Camarones con Chipotle
Sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sour cream and cheese stewed in chipotle sauce.$21.99
- Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp fried until golden brown.$21.99
- Filete a la Plancha
Sea bass seared with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and pickled vegetables.$22.99
- Filete al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed sea bass filet simmered in garlic infused butter, green onions, and button mushrooms.$22.99
- Filete Empanizado
Breaded and deep-fried sea bass, served with steamed broccoli, and zucchini.$22.99
- Salmon a la Parrilla
Grilled Salmon filet served with steamed bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, zucchini, and broccoli.$23.99
- Camarones a la Plancha
Seared shrimp with bell peppers, tomato, onions, & mushrooms.$21.99
- Camarones Rancheros
Sautéed shrimp with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mushrooms, and cilantro stewed in our ranchero sauce.$21.99
- Mojarra Frita
Whole silver perch fried until crispy. Seasoned with your choice of: A la Diabla style or Al Mojo de Ajo sauce, or Plain.$21.99
Fajitas (Deep Copy)
- Fajitas Mixtas
Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$23.99
- Steak Fajitas
Sautéed skirt steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$20.99
- Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$19.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions, all simmered in a tomato based sauce.$23.99
- Pastor Fajitas
Marinated pork shoulder, sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.$18.99
- Veggie Fajitas
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, green onions, and bell peppers, all simmered in a tomato based sauce.$16.99
- Portobello Fajitas
Portobello marinated in guajillo sauce and sautéed with onions, bell peppers and cauliflower.
Enchiladas (Deep Copy)
- Enchiladas de Mariscos
Salmon, shrimp, fish, and surimi covered in chipotle cream sauce, topped with avocado, and queso fresco and seaweed.$20.99
- Enchiladas de Molcajetes
Choice of protein and molcajete red sauce smothered tortillas, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, melted jack cheese, pickled veggies and avocado.$19.99
- Enchiladas de Trio de Carnes
Choice of 3 different proteins covered in red or green sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, and avocado.$18.99
- Enchiladas de Mole
Choice of 3 different proteins and mole sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, and avocado.$18.99
- Enchiladas de Camron
Jumbo shrimp covered in red or green sauce or chipotle sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, avocado and seaweed.$20.99
- Enchiladas de Vegetales
Steamed brócoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and bell peppers, covered in green sauce, and topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, pickled veggies and avocado.$15.99
Burritos (Deep Copy)
- Burrito Molcajetes
Choice of protein. rice, beans, jack cheese, queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, covered in green salsa.$13.99
- Burrito Regular
Choice of protein. rice, beans, and cheese.$10.99
- Burrito Super
Choice of protein. rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream.$11.99
- Burrito Seafood
Shrimp or Fish, or both, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream.$14.99
- Burrito del Mar
Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, rice, jack cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, covered in green salsa and melted Jack cheese.$17.99
- Burrito de Chile Relleno
Poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, covered in ranchera sauce.$12.99
- Burrito Vegetariano
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini, rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, bell peppers, onions, sour cream, covered in green sauce.$9.99
- Burrito Ranchero
Grilled steak (carne asada), grilled jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, covered in ranchera sauce & melted jack cheese.$14.99
- Chimichanga
Choice of protein. rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, covered in tomato sauce.$12.99
A La Carta / Sides (Deep Copy)
- Pico de Gallo
Diced tomato, onion, cilantro and serrano peppers, marinated in lime juice.$3.99+
- Beans$3.99+
- Rice
Mexican rice.$3.99+
- Salsa$3.99+
- Guacamole
Avocado dip mixed with lime juice, tomato, onion, and cilantro.$9.99+
- Chile Relleno a la Carta
Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with panela cheese, coated in egg batter, and deep fried until golden brown, served with mixed greens.$5.99
- Two Enchiladas a la Carta
Two homemade corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein covered in sauce, and side of mixed greens.$9.99
- Two Flautas Rancheras
Shredded chicken rolled in a flour tortilla then deep-fried, and topped with queso fresco and aioli.$8.99
- Rice & Beans$7.99
- Salad Side$5.99
- Two Crispy Tacos a la Carta
Two crispy tacos with choice of meat served with lettuce,fresh cheese and pico de gallo.$8.99
- Sour Cream Side$0.99+
- Tortillas Side$0.99
- Queso Panela Side$1.99
- Chiles Toreados Side$1.99
- Avocado Slice$1.99
Dessert (Deep Copy)
- Flan
Velvety custard with hints of vanilla and rich caramel flavor.$5.99
- Arroz con Leche
Rice pudding with creamy texture and simmered in sweetened milk and infused with cinnamon and vanilla, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.$4.99
- Churro
Deep-fried dough, crunchy exterior giving way to a soft, pillowy interior & caramel filling, generously coated in cinnamon sugar, paired with a rich chocolate dipping sauce.$6.99
- Sopapillas
Golden brown fried dough pillows coated in cinnamon sugar, served warm and paired with vanilla ice cream.$6.99
- Capirotada
Layers of croissant pieces soaked in a luscious mixture of warm piloncillo syrup, infused with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, topped with cheese.
- Bizcocho de Chocolate
Rich, fudgy, freshly baked browny topped with crispy buñuelos and vanilla ice cream.
- Sonoma Port Rosé Tempranillo$6.99
- Sonoma Port Chardonnay$6.99
- Sonoma Cask Reserve$9.99
Kids (Deep Copy)
- Kids Taco
Homemade corn tortilla and choice of protein, served with rice & beans$5.99
- Kids Enchilada
Homemade corn tortilla rolled around a protein filling of choice and covered with tomato sauce, served with rice & beans$5.99
- Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, served with rice & beans$5.99
- Kids Protein Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese and choice of protein$5.99
- Kids Simple Burrito
Rice, beans and cheese.$4.99
- Kids Hamburgesa And Fries
Neeman ranch beef patty, cheddar cheese, and fries.$6.99
- Chichen Nuggets
Served with fries$5.99
- French Fries$3.99