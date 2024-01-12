Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill NW 43rd
Online Menu
Family Meals
Chicken
Carne/Steak
Salads
Sandwiches
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.83
Chicken sandwich cooked with onions, bell pepper, shredded cheese & mayo. Comes with bag of chips.
- Cheesesteak Sandwich$12.60
Cheesesteak sandwich cooked with onions, bell pepper, shredded cheese & mayo. Comes with bag of chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.09
Buffalo chicken sandwich with onions, bell peppers, buffalo sauce and ranch.
Wraps
Peruvian
- Arroz Chaufa$15.39
Fried rice cooked with rotisserie chicken or steak, mixed vegetables, spices, eggs and soy sauce.
- Arroz con Pollo$13.19
Rotisserie Style Chicken cooked with yellow rice and bell peppers. A traditional Spanish dish.
- Lomo Saltado$16.49
Marinated steak sautéed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries. Served with white rice.
- Papa a la Huancaina$7.69
Boiled sliced potatoes covered with our creamy Aji Sauce. Served with sliced hard boiled eggs and garnished with cilantro.
Tex-Mex
- California Burrito$12.60
California Burrito - your choice of rotisserie chicken or carne asada burrito filled with yellow rice, black beans, shredded cheese, cilantro & guacamole.
- Soft Tacos$13.19
Rotisserie Style Chicken soft tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
- Taco Salad$11.50
A crispy tortilla shell filled with rotisserie chicken, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.
- Chicken Nachos$12.38
Rotisserie style chicken nachos covered with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Quesadilla$12.09
Rotisserie style chicken or carne asada quesadilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Cheese Dip$7.69
Served with nacho chips.
- Chimichanga$10.95+
One chimichanga filled with rotisserie style chicken or steak topped with cheese dip. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Aguas Frescas
Bottle Soda
Sides
- SD Black Beans$3.58
- SD Boiled Yuca (escabeche)$4.35
- SD Coleslaw$3.58
- SD Corn$3.58
- SD French Fries$3.58
- SD Fried Yuca$4.35
- SD Green Beans$3.58
- SD Mac & Cheese$4.35
- SD Maduros$4.35
- SD Mashed Potatoes$3.58
- SD Pico - large$3.58
- SD Pico - small$1.38
- SD Pinto Beans$3.58
- SD Salad$3.58
- SD Shredded Cheese$1.38
- SD Sour Cream$1.38
- SD Steam Veggies$3.58
- SD Tortillas$0.50+
- SD Tostones$4.35
- SD White Rice$3.58
- SD Yellow Rice$3.58