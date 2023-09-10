Los Primos Mexican Restaurant
APPETIZERS
Fresh Guacamole Only
Steak Firecrackers
Veggie Fircrackers
Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with veggies, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip
Shrimp Fircrackers
Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with shrimp, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip.
Chicken Fire Crackers
Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with chicken, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip.
Choriqueso Only
Queso Fundido Only
Spinach Dip Only
Our house cheese dip with sautéed spinach. Served with chips.
Tortilla Soup
Chicken Broth base. with chunks of chicken, house seasoning. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced avocado. Finished with crisp tortilla chips.
Steak Fajita Nachos
Nachos
All Nachos are served with beans, cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoe & sour cream.
Papas Locas
Crispy fries topped with steak strips & A blend of 3 cheeses.
Chicken Wings
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Mexican Sampler
Medio Keso Fundido
Oeden Pekena De Nachos Desebrado
Made In Guaca Fresh
LUNCH
Lunch Combos/ specials
A. Tamal And Crispy Taco
Served with rice and Beans.
B. Chile Relleno & Cryspi Shredded Chicken Taco
Served with rice and Beans.
C. 2 Crispy Or Soft Ground Beef Tacos
Served with rice and Beans.
D. Ground Beef Burrito
One Plain steak burrito, served with rice & beans.
E. Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef Burrito. Served with guacamole salad
F. Half Order of Vegie fajitas
Served with rice and beans.
G. Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken burrito with chipotle souce.
H. Shredded Chicken Burrito
Topped with melted cheese.
I. Half order of Pollo Mazatlan
Grilled marinated chicken breast, with zucchini,mushrooms, red and green peppers, squash and onions. Served with rice beans & flour tortillas.
J. Arroz con Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with rice topped with melted cheese.
K. Half order of chicken fajitas
Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, choice of tortillas.
L. Half order of Carnitas Michoacan
Served with Rice, beans,& pico de gallo. Accompanied with your choice of tortillas.
M. Half order of Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast with chorizo, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, your choice of tortillas.
N: Lunch Steak Fajitas
Crispi
Huevos
Create your own combo
DINNER
Tacos
Combo Veggie Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Pollo Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Steak Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Barbacoa Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Carnitas Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Chorizo Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Al Pastor Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Fish Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Shrimp Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Combo Ground Beef Tacos
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Birria Combo
Combo Birria Tacos, Soft Corn Tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. served with Red and Green salsa.
Taco Autentic Box 12
Taco Box comes with 12 Authentic Tacos, Soft Corn Tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. Served with Red and Green salsa. and two fountain soda.
Tex Mex Taco Box 12 Ground Or Shredded Chicken Only
12 tacos served Tex-Mex style with lettuce cheese and tomatoes. Side of Sour cream.
Combo Shredded Chicken
Main Dishes
Sopes
Handmade thick and fried corn tortillas, with a refried bean layer spread, topped with lettuce & tomatoe sprinkled with mexican queso fresco.
Adult Hamburguer/fries
Juicy T-bone steak served with pico salad, rice & beans (melted cheese on top). Your choice of tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender grilled steak served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top), pico de gallo & choice of tortilla.
Tacos al Carbon
Flour tortilla filled and rolled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top) and pico de gallo.
Carnitas Michoacan
Braised tender pork. Served with pico de gallo, lime, rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Choice of tortilla.
Charrito Platter
Mexican chorizo sausage, marinated grilled steak, chicken & seasoned shrimp on a bed of sauteéd bell peppers & cactus, drizzled with melted cheese and a mild chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, tomatoe, guacamole on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Choice of tortillas.
El Molcajete
Juicy grilled steak, Sausage, marinated chicken, & shrimp with avocado, tomatoes, nopales (cactus), banana peppers, & cilantro. Served in a traditional molcajete stone bowl, with a midley spicy tomatoe sauce. Served with sour cream, tomatoe, guacamole on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans (melted cheese on top). Your choice of tortillas.
La Prima
A combination plate of: Enchilada ranchera, a chile relleno, & tamal. served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top).
Carne Tampiquena
Marinated grilled steak in a creamy chipotle since. Topped with 3 grilled shrimp, onions and peppers. Topped with queso fundido. Server with rice, beans and pico de gallons salad
Bistec Manzanillo
Grilled steak with onions and peppers. Server with a poblano Chile filled with cheese. Side of rice and beans, guacamole, pico de gallons salad and your choice of tortilla
Carne Sinaloa
Marinade grilled steak topped whit 3 grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Finished with queso fundido, server with rice, beans and pico de Gallo salad
Birria Plate Rice /beans Tortillas
Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Chicken Fajitas
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Steak Fajitas
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Shrimp Fajitas
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Steak/Chicken Fajitas
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Shrimp/Chicken Fajitas
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Shrimp/Steak Fajitas
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Fajitas Trio
Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Family Fajita For 2
Serving for two. Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.
Burritos
Chipotle Burrito
Filled with marinated steak or chicken, rice & beans, finished with a chipotle cream sauce.
Mexican Burrito
Chicken or Steak sautéed with bell peppers & onions. Topped with our delicious sauces: Verde, Mole, & Cheese dip.
Carnitas Burrito
Filled with braised pork rice & beans, served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top), with pico de gallo on a bed of lettuce.
Trio Burrito
Seasoned grilled shrimp, chicken & steak, sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with queso fundido.
Chimichanga
Shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Filled with Sautéed peppers and onions, choice of Steak, Chicken, Or Veggie. 15.99 Shrimp 16.99
Plain Brurrito
Rice & beans inside, Choice of: Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Steak, Grilled Chicken.
Burrito Grande
Burrito only* Filled with sautéed onions and peppers, grilled chicken or steak, topped with queso fundido. Side of pico salad.
Burrito Laredo
Filled with grilled chicken, sautéed spinach and our queso fundido. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Mole Enchiladas
Contains PEANUT*** 3 soft corn tortillas filled with Ground beef topped with our homemade mole sauce. Served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top).
Enchiladas Rancheras
3 soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with ranchera sauce, served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top)
Verdes Enchiladas
3 soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with our tangy mild tomatillo sauce, sprinkled with Mexican cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top)
Veggie Enchiladas
3 soft corn tortillas filled with grilled veggies, topped with our tangy mild tomatillo sauce, sprinkled with Mexican cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top).
Pollo
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice & beans (melted cheese on top), lettuce and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled Marinated chicken, topped with ranchero sauce & Monterray jack cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo. Accompanied with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top).
Pollo Flautas
Shredded chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla, deep fried, topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and a layer of sour cream, Sprinkled with mexican cheese on top, side of rice and beans.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken on a bed of rice and covered with cheese dip.
Calabaza Con Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken sauteéd with zuccini, mushrooms, red & green peppers. Served with rice and pico salad.
Pollo Mazatlan
Grilled marinated chicken breast with zuccini, mushrooms, red and green peppers, squash and onions. With rice and beans (with melted cheese on top).
Flautas Poblanas
CONTAINS PEANUT***Shredded chicken taquitos topped with our mole sauce sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Rice and beans on side.
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadilla
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Cheese Quesadilla
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Ground Beef Quesadila
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Chorizo Quesadilla
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Chicken Quesadilla
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Steak Quesadilla
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Shrimp Quesadilla
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Barbacoa Quesadilla
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Quezabirria 3 En La Orden Rice And Beans
Quesadilla De Birria
Carnitas
Seafood
Pina Azteca
Grilled shrimp and scallops sautéed with pineapple, bell peppers & onions, marinated with Los Primos secret sauce. Served with rice.
AGUACHILE
Shrimp marinated in lime & jalapeño- habanero (spicy) sauce. Served in a traditional molcajete with red onions, cucumbers, avocado & tostadas. ***please allow up to an additional 10 minuets for cooking ***
Pescado Chipotle
Grilled seasoned haddock fillet topped with shrimp, smothered in a chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a small salad, lettuce avocado, cheddar cheese & tomatoes.
Camarones a la Plancha
Buttered Grilled shrimp served with rice, Served on a bed of rice with a small salad, lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese & tomatoes.
Camarones Ranchero
Seasoned grilled shrimp, with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro & garlic. Served on a bed of white rice with corn accompanied with a shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado salad.
Camarones Chipotle
Seasoned grilled shrimp topped with a deliciouse chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad of shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Shrimp Grilled with garlic, served with white rice & a small salad, lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese & tomatoes.
Camarones a la diabla
Seasoned shrimp in a chile de årbol, red spicy sauce. Side of white rice with corn. Accompanied with shredded lettuce salad, tomatoes & sliced avocado.
Ceviche los Primos
Shrimp marinated/cooked in lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado & cucumbers, Served with chips. Please Allow Additional 10 minuets for preparation***
Camarones Sarandiados
Jumbo shrimp marinated in a savory sauce, grilled and served with rice on a bed of lettuce and slices of avocado.
Cancun Plate
Marinated grilled shrimp with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & banana peppers. Served with rice, beans (melted cheesse on top) and your choice of tortilla.
Coctail de Camaron
Mexican style shrimp cocktail, in a delicious tomatoe sauce, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber and avocado. Served with salted crackers.
Combo Jalisco
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with 3 grilled shrimp, grilled onions & bell peppers smoothered in melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, rice & beans. ( with melted cheese on top).
Camarones Los Primos
Grilled marinated shrimp with zuccini, mushrooms,red and green pepers, squash and onions. Served with rice, beans (melted cheese on top) and flour tortillas.
SALADS
Dinner Salads
Taco Salad w/Shredded Chicken
Taco Salad w/Ground Beef
Taco Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Taco Salad w/Steak
Taco Salad w/Shrimp
California Salad
2 crispy tortillas with a layer of refried beans & topped with A chopped salad (shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion & avocado slices) finished with sour cream).
Taco Salad Barbacoa
Veggie Taco Salad
House Salad
Fresh Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers and cheese. Served with Italian dressing.
House Salad w/Chicken
House Salad w/Steak
House Salad w/Shrimp
Pollo Desebrado
California Salad
Extra SIDES
Sides
Side Sour Cream
Side Shred Cheese
SIDE Guac
SIDE Corn Tortillas
Onions
Mexican Flag
Sour Cream, Guacamole and tomatoe on a bed of lettuce.
SIDE Sliced Avocado
SIDE Flour Tortillas
Side Chipotle Cream
Limes
SIDE Jalapenos
Ranch Dessing
Chesse Sticks
Mexican Tamale
SIDE Chile Relleno
Chiles Toreados
Deep Fried Jalapeños.
SIDE Queso Fundido
Street Taco
SIDE Rice
SIDE Salsa Roja
SIDE Salsa Verde
SIDE Beans
Single Crispy Taco
Pico
Tamale Regular
SIDE Rice + Beans
Side Of Lechuga
Single Taco Flour Tex Mex
Side Grilled Steak
Single Enchilada
SIDE Fries
Black Beans Side
Side Pork Carnitas
Side Tomatoes
Mole Side
Verde Enchilaca Souce Side
Medio Guaca
Cilantro
Carne Asada Side
Media Crema
Salsa C Abanero
Mole 16 Oz
Vegies Side
Medio Fundido
Guacaranch
Medio Nachos Pollo Desebrado
Mole Side
Meshroms Side
Pollo Dexebrado 8 Onz
Lemons
Bufalo Side
Pollo Grill
Blue Chesse Side
Fresco Guacamole
Tamando Nsticks
Fresh Chesse
Ranchera Souce
Sc!ops Well Done
Media Pico
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
VIRGINS
Fountain Soda
Mexican Soda
Jarritos
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice Or Gatorate
Coffee
Hot Tea
Red Bull
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Water
Shirley Temple
Pineapple Juice
Agua Preririer
Homemade Cinnamon rice water.
Passion Fruit Drink
Strawberry lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Tamarindo Agua Fresca
A sweet tangy fruit drink.. (Tamarind is an indigenous fruit to Mexico)
Strawberry Cooler
Blend of strawberry purée, mango, and orange juice. Splash of sprite.