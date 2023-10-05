Los Reyes Mexican Grill - Lee Dr 1072 W. LEE DR
Appetizers
Apps
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
Three egg rolls stuffed with dice chicken breast, spinach, black beans, red peppers, cheese, and corn. Deep fried and served with a side of Reina sauce.
Las Flautas
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded ancho chicken, fried and served with queso sauce.
Queso Frito
Halloumi cheese in olive oil, garnished with black olives, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with Rey sauce and tortillas.
Potato Skins
Three, filled with ground beef and chili sauce, topped with melted cheese, served with jalapenos and a side pepino sauce.
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with melted cheese and jalapenos, served with a side of ranch
Mexican Pizza
Double-fried crispy tortilla stuffed with beans, topped with ground beef and melted cheese. Garnished with pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos.
Dips
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.
Bean Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.
Spinach Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.
Beef Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.
Chicken and Beef Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.
Fajita Nachos
Chicken Fajita Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.
Combo Fajita Nachos
On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.
Supremo Nachos
Dinner
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Traditional Homemade Tortilla Chicken Soup, served with crispy tortilla strips and lime.
Black Bean Soup
Taco Salad
Fried tortilla taco bowl filled with chopped lettuce and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken garnished with cilantro, tomatoes, black olives, queso fresco and guacamole
El Rey Salad
Your choice of drum or salmon on a bed of spinach and lettuce, topped with fresh pico de gallo, black olives, feta cheese, queso fresco, and cilantro, garnished with sliced avocados
La Reina Salad
Lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, apples, pecans, feta cheese, and queso fresco with your choice of fajita chicken or gyro.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, queso fresco, and pecans, tossed in Tuscany balsamic vinaigrette.
Fajitas
Quesadillas
Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach and shredded cheese.
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and onions.
Seasoned Beef Quesadilla
Seasoned beef and shredded cheese.
Shredded Ancho Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded ancho chicken and shredded cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fajita shrimp and shredded cheese.
Brisket Quesadilla
Shredded brisket beef and shredded cheese.
Mediterraneo Quesadilla
Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, and shredded cheese.
Combo Quesadilla
Mediterranean Quesadilla
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Fajita chicken and shredded cheese.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
Fajita steak and shredded cheese.
Fajita Chicken Supremo Quesadilla
A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.
Fajita Steak Supremo Quesadilla
A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.
Fajita Shrimp Supremo Quesadilla
A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.
Shrimp Supremo Quesadilla
A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita steak.
Veggies Supremo Quesadilla
A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.
Shredded Chicken Supremo Quesadilla
A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.
Ground Beef Supremo Quesadilla
A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.
Grill
Pescado
Drumfish seasoned, grilled, and topped with sauteed mushrooms. Served with sliced avocado, cilantro lime sauce, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Carne Asada
Thin-sliced marinated skirt steak on a bed of grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, tortillas, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Chicken Breast
Grilled and topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo, Pepino crema sauce, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Ribeye Steak
14 oz. USDA Black Angus ribeye served with pico de gallo and your choice of grilled veggies, fries, or Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Grilled Salmon
Seasoned and broiled salmon filet, served with sliced avocado, Baja sauce, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
El Mexicano Burger
Combo Los Reyes
El Compadre
A chimichanga topped with Ranchero sauce, an enchilada topped with queso sauce, and a crispy taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. All three are stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef or shredded ancho chicken.
Chilango Plate
A pork tamale topped with queso sauce, a burrito (beef with chili sauce or chicken with sour cream sauce), and a beef taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and queso fresco.
El Mejor
A tamale with queso sauce, a cheese & onion enchilada topped with chili con carne sauce, a chicken burrito topped with sour cream sauce, and a beef taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and queso fresco.
Gran Chico
A beef chili relleno topped with queso sauce and salsa ranchero sauce, a beef enchilada with chili con carne sauce, a tamale with queso sauce, and a beef taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and queso fresco.
Pasta La Reina
Platos de Mexico
Chile Relleno Plate
Fresh-grilled poblano pepper coated with egg batter, grilled and stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef or ancho shredded chicken, topped with white queso and salsa ranchero sauce. Served with sour cream.
Flautas
Rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded ancho chicken or seasoned beef, fried and served with queso sauce and sour cream.
Beef Tamales
Choice of pork or seasoned beef topped with chile con carne sauce and fresco cheese.
Pork Tamales
Choice of pork or seasoned beef topped with chile con carne sauce and fresco cheese.
Burritos
Burrito del Rey
Stuffed with fajita meat and topped with queso sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, queso fresco, sour cream, and guacamole.
Bean Burrito
Topped with queso sauce, tomatoes, black olives, and queso fresco.
Burrito Tradicional
Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Brisket Burrito
Black Angus brisket beef topped with chili con carne sauce, garnished lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and a side of Pepino crema sauce.
Supremo Burrito
A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken, topped with queso sauce, and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and queso fresco. Served with a scoop of Pepino crema sauce.
Reyes Favorite
A burrito bowl filled with Mexican rice and refried beans or black beans topped with pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Chimis
Chimi del Rey
Stuffed with fajita meat and topped with queso sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, queso fresco, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chimi Tradicional
Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Brisket Chimi
Black Angus brisket beef topped with chili con carne sauce, garnished lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and a side of Pepino crema sauce.
Supremo Chimi
A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita meat, topped with queso sauce, and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and queso fresco. Served with a scoop of Pepino crema sauce.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Trio
A mix of any three of the above.
Enchiladas Verde Suiza
Filled with fajita chicken, topped with Pepper Jack cheese and tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Filled with blackened grilled shrimp, topped with salsa ranchero and queso sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.
Brisket Enchiladas
Filled with brisket beef, topped with chili con carne sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.
Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with chesese and onions. Topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with spinach. Topped with queso sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Seasoned Beef Enchiladas
Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with seasoned ground beef. Topped with chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Shredded Ancho Chicken Enchiladas
Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with sour cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
Filled with fajita chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.
Steak Fajita Enchiladas
Filled with fajita steak, topped with queso sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.
Tacos
Gyros Tacos
A lean blend of pressed beef and lamb sliced and grilled, garnished with red onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, and a side of Pepino crema sauce.
Asada Tacos
Soft flour tortillas filled with diced grilled Asada steak garnished with fresh red onions and cilantro.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled or blackened shrimp on soft flour tortillas, topped with cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and avocados.
Fish Tacos
Grilled fish tacos topped with cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and avocados on soft flour tortillas.
Brisket Tacos
Brisket beef Black Angus on soft flour tortillas garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Birria Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with slow-cooked brisket melted mozzarella cheese, garnished with fresh cilantro and raw onions, served with a side of consommé dipping broth.
Combo Taco al Carbon
Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled fajita meat and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.
Fajita Chicken Taco al Carbon
Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita chicken and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.
Fajita Steak Taco al Carbon
Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita steak and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.
Fajita Shrimp Taco al Carbon
Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita shrimp and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.
Ground Beef Tacos
Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Shredded Chicken Tacos
Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Fajita Chicken Tacos
Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Fajita Steak Tacos
Combo Tacos Traditional
Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Combo Supremo Tacos
A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos mixed with fajita chicken garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Fajita Chicken Supremo Tacos
A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos mixed with fajita chicken garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Fajita Steak Supremo Tacos
A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos mixed with fajita steak garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
A La Carte
Side Meat
Sides/Additions
Bag of Chips
Salsa Bowl
Salsa Cup
Side Beans Black
Side Beans Refried
Side Bell Peppers Green
Side Bell Peppers Red
Side Black Olives
Side Bun
Side Cabbage
Side Cheese Feta
Side Cheese Queso Fresco
Side Cheese Shredded
Side Cilantro
Side Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapenos Fresh
Side Jalapenos Grilled
Side Jalapenos Pickled
Side Lettuce
Side Mushrooms
Side Onions Grilled
Side Onions Raw
Side Onions Red
Side Pecans
Side Pepino de Crema
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Queso
Side Rice
Side Shell Salad
Side Shell Taco
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Sour Cream
Side Spinach
Side Squash
Side Tomatoes
Side Tomatoes Sun-Dried
Side Tortilla (1)
Side Tortilla Set (4)
Side Veggies Fajita
Side Veggies Grilled
Side Zucchini
Side Entrees
Side Burrito
Side Chalupa
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chile Relleno
Side Chimichanga
Side Enchilada
Side Fish
Side Flauta
Side Garden Salad
Side Hummus
Side Pasta
Side Salmon
Side Spinach Salad
Side Taco
Side Taco al Carbon
Side Tamale
Side Dressing
Side Sauce
Kids
Kid's Entrees
Kid Drink
Desserts
Postres (Desserts)
Flan
Homemade Mexican custard.
Sizzling Apple Pie
Baked apple pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, smothered with cinnamon sauce, served on a hot sizzling skillet.
Fried Ice Cream
Flash fried large scoop of Vanilla ice cream coated with cinnamon honey corn flakes.
Sopapillas
Mexican beignets coated with cinnamon powder sugar and drizzled with honey
Churros
Fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon powder sugar, served with cinnamon sauce.