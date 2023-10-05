Appetizers

Apps

Stimulate your appetite and offer a delightful prelude to your main meal.

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$12.00

Three egg rolls stuffed with dice chicken breast, spinach, black beans, red peppers, cheese, and corn. Deep fried and served with a side of Reina sauce.

Las Flautas

$11.00

Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded ancho chicken, fried and served with queso sauce.

Queso Frito

$12.00

Halloumi cheese in olive oil, garnished with black olives, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with Rey sauce and tortillas.

Potato Skins

$10.00

Three, filled with ground beef and chili sauce, topped with melted cheese, served with jalapenos and a side pepino sauce.

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with melted cheese and jalapenos, served with a side of ranch

Mexican Pizza

$13.00

Double-fried crispy tortilla stuffed with beans, topped with ground beef and melted cheese. Garnished with pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos.

Dips

Scoop it. Dip it. Pour it.

Queso Dip

$8.00+

Melted white cheese

Guacamole Dip

$11.00

Made in house daily. Prepped and topped with fresh pico de gallo.

Bean Dip (Frijoles)

$5.00+

Refried beans mixed with jalapeños, topped with queso sauce

Trio Dip

$12.00

Frijoles, Queso, Guacamole

Nachos

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.

Bean Nachos

$10.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.

Spinach Nachos

$11.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.

Beef Nachos

$12.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$12.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.

Chicken and Beef Nachos

$12.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños and sour cream.

Fajita Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.

Steak Fajita Nachos

$14.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.

Combo Fajita Nachos

$12.00

On flat corn tortillas, served with jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.

Supremo Nachos

El Rey Supremo Nachos

$14.00

Tortillas chips drizzled with refried beans and queso sauce filled with seasoned beef or fajita chicken, topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.

Dinner

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Traditional Homemade Tortilla Chicken Soup, served with crispy tortilla strips and lime.

Black Bean Soup

$7.00+

Taco Salad

$13.00

Fried tortilla taco bowl filled with chopped lettuce and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken garnished with cilantro, tomatoes, black olives, queso fresco and guacamole

El Rey Salad

$17.00

Your choice of drum or salmon on a bed of spinach and lettuce, topped with fresh pico de gallo, black olives, feta cheese, queso fresco, and cilantro, garnished with sliced avocados

La Reina Salad

$16.00

Lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, apples, pecans, feta cheese, and queso fresco with your choice of fajita chicken or gyro.

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Fresh spinach topped with sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, queso fresco, and pecans, tossed in Tuscany balsamic vinaigrette.

Fajitas

All fajitas are served with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese, your choice of tortilla soup or Mexican rice and refried beans and black beans. Whole wheat tortillas available.

Fajita la Torre

$26.99

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp

Fajitas de Pollo (Chicken)

$20.00

Fajitas de Gyros

$18.00

Fajitas de Carne (Steak)

$22.00

Fajitas de Camaron (Shrimp)

$21.00

Combo Fajita

$23.00

Fajita Vegetariano

$16.00

Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions.

Quesadillas

Spinach Quesadilla

$13.00

Spinach and shredded cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and onions.

Seasoned Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Seasoned beef and shredded cheese.

Shredded Ancho Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Shredded ancho chicken and shredded cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Fajita shrimp and shredded cheese.

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

Shredded brisket beef and shredded cheese.

Mediterraneo Quesadilla

$13.00

Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, and shredded cheese.

Combo Quesadilla

$15.00

Mediterranean Quesadilla

$13.00

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Fajita chicken and shredded cheese.

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Fajita steak and shredded cheese.

Fajita Chicken Supremo Quesadilla

$16.00

A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.

Fajita Steak Supremo Quesadilla

$16.00

A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.

Fajita Shrimp Supremo Quesadilla

$16.00

A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.

Shrimp Supremo Quesadilla

$16.00

A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita steak.

Veggies Supremo Quesadilla

$16.00

A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.

Shredded Chicken Supremo Quesadilla

$16.00

A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.

Ground Beef Supremo Quesadilla

$16.00

A delicious mix of sauteed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken.

Grill

Pescado

$20.00

Drumfish seasoned, grilled, and topped with sauteed mushrooms. Served with sliced avocado, cilantro lime sauce, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Carne Asada

$21.00

Thin-sliced marinated skirt steak on a bed of grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, tortillas, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Chicken Breast

$18.00

Grilled and topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo, Pepino crema sauce, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Ribeye Steak

$24.00

14 oz. USDA Black Angus ribeye served with pico de gallo and your choice of grilled veggies, fries, or Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Seasoned and broiled salmon filet, served with sliced avocado, Baja sauce, Mexican rice, and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

El Mexicano Burger

$16.00

Combo Los Reyes

El Compadre

$18.00

A chimichanga topped with Ranchero sauce, an enchilada topped with queso sauce, and a crispy taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. All three are stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef or shredded ancho chicken.

Chilango Plate

$16.00

A pork tamale topped with queso sauce, a burrito (beef with chili sauce or chicken with sour cream sauce), and a beef taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and queso fresco.

El Mejor

$17.00

A tamale with queso sauce, a cheese & onion enchilada topped with chili con carne sauce, a chicken burrito topped with sour cream sauce, and a beef taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and queso fresco.

Gran Chico

$18.00

A beef chili relleno topped with queso sauce and salsa ranchero sauce, a beef enchilada with chili con carne sauce, a tamale with queso sauce, and a beef taco garnished with lettuce, tomato, and queso fresco.

Pasta La Reina

$16.00Out of stock

Platos de Mexico

Chile Relleno Plate

$14.00

Fresh-grilled poblano pepper coated with egg batter, grilled and stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef or ancho shredded chicken, topped with white queso and salsa ranchero sauce. Served with sour cream.

Flautas

$15.00

Rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded ancho chicken or seasoned beef, fried and served with queso sauce and sour cream.

Beef Tamales

$15.00

Choice of pork or seasoned beef topped with chile con carne sauce and fresco cheese.

Pork Tamales

$15.00

Choice of pork or seasoned beef topped with chile con carne sauce and fresco cheese.

Burritos

Burrito del Rey

$16.00

Stuffed with fajita meat and topped with queso sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, queso fresco, sour cream, and guacamole.

Bean Burrito

$13.00

Topped with queso sauce, tomatoes, black olives, and queso fresco.

Burrito Tradicional

$15.00

Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Brisket Burrito

$16.00

Black Angus brisket beef topped with chili con carne sauce, garnished lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and a side of Pepino crema sauce.

Supremo Burrito

$17.00

A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita chicken, topped with queso sauce, and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and queso fresco. Served with a scoop of Pepino crema sauce.

Reyes Favorite

$15.00

A burrito bowl filled with Mexican rice and refried beans or black beans topped with pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Chimis

Chimi del Rey

$18.00

Stuffed with fajita meat and topped with queso sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, queso fresco, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chimi Tradicional

$17.00

Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Brisket Chimi

$18.00

Black Angus brisket beef topped with chili con carne sauce, garnished lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and a side of Pepino crema sauce.

Supremo Chimi

$19.00

A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños mixed with fajita meat, topped with queso sauce, and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and queso fresco. Served with a scoop of Pepino crema sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Trio

$16.00

A mix of any three of the above.

Enchiladas Verde Suiza

$17.00

Filled with fajita chicken, topped with Pepper Jack cheese and tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.00

Filled with blackened grilled shrimp, topped with salsa ranchero and queso sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.00

Filled with brisket beef, topped with chili con carne sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$14.00

Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with chesese and onions. Topped with chile con carne sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with spinach. Topped with queso sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Seasoned Beef Enchiladas

$15.00

Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with seasoned ground beef. Topped with chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Shredded Ancho Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Rolled seasoned corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with sour cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$16.00

Filled with fajita chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.

Steak Fajita Enchiladas

$17.00

Filled with fajita steak, topped with queso sauce. Served with a side of sour cream.

Tacos

Gyros Tacos

$16.00

A lean blend of pressed beef and lamb sliced and grilled, garnished with red onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, and a side of Pepino crema sauce.

Asada Tacos

$18.00

Soft flour tortillas filled with diced grilled Asada steak garnished with fresh red onions and cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Grilled or blackened shrimp on soft flour tortillas, topped with cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and avocados.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled fish tacos topped with cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and avocados on soft flour tortillas.

Brisket Tacos

$17.00

Brisket beef Black Angus on soft flour tortillas garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortillas filled with slow-cooked brisket melted mozzarella cheese, garnished with fresh cilantro and raw onions, served with a side of consommé dipping broth.

Combo Taco al Carbon

$17.00

Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled fajita meat and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.

Fajita Chicken Taco al Carbon

$17.00

Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita chicken and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.

Fajita Steak Taco al Carbon

$19.00

Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita steak and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.

Fajita Shrimp Taco al Carbon

$19.00

Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita shrimp and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.

Ground Beef Tacos

$14.00

Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Fajita Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Fajita Steak Tacos

$17.00

Combo Tacos Traditional

$14.00

Crispy or soft tacos filled topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Combo Supremo Tacos

$16.00

A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos mixed with fajita chicken garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Fajita Chicken Supremo Tacos

$16.00

A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos mixed with fajita chicken garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Fajita Steak Supremo Tacos

$16.00

A delicious mix of sautéed pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos mixed with fajita steak garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

A La Carte

Side Meat

Side Brisket

$5.49

Side Chicken Nugget

$0.99

Side Chicken Tender

$1.79

Side Fajita Chicken

$4.99

Side Fajita Shrimp (1)

$1.89

Side Fajita Slice Chicken (1)

$1.69

Side Fajita Slice Steak (1)

$1.89

Side Ground Beef

$3.99

Side Gyros

$5.49

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Side Shrimp

$5.99

Sides/Additions

Bag of Chips

$1.29

Salsa Bowl

$3.99

Salsa Cup

$2.99

Side Beans Black

$2.99

Side Beans Refried

$2.99

Side Bell Peppers Green

$0.75

Side Bell Peppers Red

$1.50

Side Black Olives

$1.00

Side Bun

$0.75

Side Cabbage

$0.75

Side Cheese Feta

$2.49

Side Cheese Queso Fresco

$2.49

Side Cheese Shredded

$2.49

Side Cilantro

$0.75

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side Jalapenos Fresh

$1.00

Side Jalapenos Grilled

$1.00

Side Jalapenos Pickled

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Onions Grilled

$1.50

Side Onions Raw

$0.75

Side Onions Red

$0.75

Side Pecans

$1.00

Side Pepino de Crema

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Side Queso

$4.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Shell Salad

$1.00

Side Shell Taco

$0.25

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Spinach

$1.00

Side Squash

$1.99

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Tomatoes Sun-Dried

$1.00

Side Tortilla (1)

$0.25

Side Tortilla Set (4)

$1.00

Side Veggies Fajita

$4.99

Side Veggies Grilled

$5.99

Side Zucchini

$1.99

Side Entrees

Side Burrito

$10.99

Side Chalupa

$10.99

Side Chicken Breast

$12.99

Side Chile Relleno

$10.99

Side Chimichanga

$11.99

Side Enchilada

$4.99

Side Fish

$14.99

Side Flauta

$4.49

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Side Hummus

$3.99

Side Pasta

$8.99

Side Salmon

$18.99

Side Spinach Salad

$6.29

Side Taco

$4.99

Side Taco al Carbon

$5.49

Side Tamale

$4.49

Side Dressing

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

House

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tuscany Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Sauce

SIDE Baja Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Chili Con Carne Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Cilantro Lime Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Queso Sauce

$3.00

SIDE Rey Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Salsa Ranchero Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Sour Cream Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Tomatilla Sauce

$2.00

Kids

Kid's Entrees

Kid Taco

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Enchilada

$5.99

Kid Burrito

$5.99

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Tenders

$5.99

Kid Grilled Tenders

$5.99

Kid Nuggets

$5.99

Kid Shrimp

$5.99

Kid Tamale

$5.99

Kid Drink

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Barq's Root Beer

$1.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Choco Milk

$1.99

Desserts

Postres (Desserts)

Flan

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Mexican custard.

Sizzling Apple Pie

$9.00

Baked apple pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, smothered with cinnamon sauce, served on a hot sizzling skillet.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Flash fried large scoop of Vanilla ice cream coated with cinnamon honey corn flakes.

Sopapillas

$8.00

Mexican beignets coated with cinnamon powder sugar and drizzled with honey

Churros

$7.00

Fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon powder sugar, served with cinnamon sauce.

Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Water Bottle

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$4.99

Dairy

Milk

Choco Milk